Painful week for individual investors invested in MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) after 6.5% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Significant control over MEG Energy by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 43% of the company

Institutions own 46% of MEG Energy

A look at the shareholders of MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) can tell us which group is most powerful. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are individual investors with 53% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions who own 46% came under pressure after market cap dropped to CA$6.7b last week,individual investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MEG Energy.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MEG Energy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in MEG Energy. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MEG Energy, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in MEG Energy. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is FMR LLC with 11% of shares outstanding. With 5.9% and 4.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, Capital Research and Management Company and Dimensional Fund Advisors LP are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of MEG Energy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that MEG Energy Corp. insiders own under 1% of the company. It is a pretty big company, so it would be possible for board members to own a meaningful interest in the company, without owning much of a proportional interest. In this case, they own around CA$48m worth of shares (at current prices). Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 53% of MEG Energy shares. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

