Painful week for private companies invested in RFG Holdings Limited (JSE:RFG) after 12% drop, institutions also suffered losses

The considerable ownership by private companies in RFG Holdings indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

55% of the business is held by the top 2 shareholders

40% of RFG Holdings is held by Institutions

Every investor in RFG Holdings Limited (JSE:RFG) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 41% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 12% decrease in the stock price last week, private companies suffered the most losses, but institutions who own 40% stock also took a hit.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of RFG Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About RFG Holdings?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in RFG Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of RFG Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in RFG Holdings. South African Investment Gp Trust is currently the company's largest shareholder with 37% of shares outstanding. With 18% and 8.4% of the shares outstanding respectively, Old Mutual Investment Group (Pty) Limited and Public Investment Corporation Limited are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 2 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 55% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of RFG Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

We can see that insiders own shares in RFG Holdings Limited. It has a market capitalization of just R2.1b, and insiders have R187m worth of shares, in their own names. Some would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board, though we generally prefer to see bigger insider holdings. But it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 11% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over RFG Holdings. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 41%, of the RFG Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for RFG Holdings that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

