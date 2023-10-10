Painful week for private companies invested in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) after 13% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

51% of the business is held by the top 4 shareholders

Insider ownership in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings is 10%

If you want to know who really controls Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 26% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions, who own 25% shares weren’t spared from last week’s UK£277m market cap drop, private companies as a group suffered the maximum losses

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. Public Investment Fund is currently the company's largest shareholder with 16% of shares outstanding. With 16% and 10% of the shares outstanding respectively, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., Ltd. and Lawrence Stroll are the second and third largest shareholders. Lawrence Stroll, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Chairman of the Board.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 51% of the company is controlled by the top 4 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful UK£195m stake in this UK£1.9b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 14% stake in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 26%, of the Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings stock. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Public Company Ownership

Public companies currently own 8.6% of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings stock. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

