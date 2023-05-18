Painful week for private companies invested in DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH) after 3.1% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

DKSH Holding's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The top 3 shareholders own 50% of the company

Institutional ownership in DKSH Holding is 29%

To get a sense of who is truly in control of DKSH Holding AG (VTX:DKSH), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 45% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

While institutions who own 29% came under pressure after market cap dropped to CHF4.4b last week,private companies took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of DKSH Holding.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About DKSH Holding?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in DKSH Holding. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of DKSH Holding, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in DKSH Holding. The company's largest shareholder is Diethelm Keller Holding Ltd., with ownership of 45%. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.0% and 2.1%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of DKSH Holding

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of DKSH Holding AG in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Keep in mind that it's a big company, and the insiders own CHF15m worth of shares. The absolute value might be more important than the proportional share. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in DKSH Holding. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 45%, of the company's shares. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand DKSH Holding better, we need to consider many other factors.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

