Painful week for private companies invested in Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) after 3.1% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Significant control over Premier Investments by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 52% of the company

29% of Premier Investments is held by Institutions

Every investor in Premier Investments Limited (ASX:PMV) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 37% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 29% came under pressure after market cap dropped to AU$4.8b last week,private companies took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Premier Investments.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Premier Investments?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Premier Investments. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Premier Investments' historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Premier Investments is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Century Plaza Investments Pty. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 37% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 7.9% and 7.3% of the stock.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Premier Investments

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Premier Investments Limited. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own AU$417m worth of shares (at current prices). It is good to see this level of investment by insiders. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 26% stake in Premier Investments. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 37%, of the shares on issue. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Premier Investments better, we need to consider many other factors.

