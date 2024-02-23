Painful week for retail investors invested in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) after 22% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Sagimet Biosciences indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 9 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 31% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 30% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$215m last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Sagimet Biosciences.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Sagimet Biosciences?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Sagimet Biosciences already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Sagimet Biosciences' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It would appear that 14% of Sagimet Biosciences shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is New Enterprise Associates, Inc. with 9.4% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.3% and 6.0% of the stock.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 52% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Sagimet Biosciences

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in Sagimet Biosciences Inc.. As individuals, the insiders collectively own US$8.4m worth of the US$215m company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 31% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

Private equity firms hold a 15% stake in Sagimet Biosciences. This suggests they can be influential in key policy decisions. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 5.2% of Sagimet Biosciences. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Sagimet Biosciences (at least 2 which don't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

