Painful week for retail investors invested in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) after 16% drop, institutions also suffered losses

The considerable ownership by retail investors in CleanSpark indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

34% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders have been selling lately

Every investor in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 57% stake, retail investors possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 40% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$3.5b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of CleanSpark, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CleanSpark?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CleanSpark already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see CleanSpark's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CleanSpark. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 5.3% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 3.7% and 3.6% of the stock. In addition, we found that Zachary Bradford, the CEO has 1.4% of the shares allocated to their name.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CleanSpark

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in CleanSpark, Inc.. This is a big company, so it is good to see this level of alignment. Insiders own US$97m worth of shares (at current prices). Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public -- including retail investors -- own 57% of CleanSpark. This level of ownership gives investors from the wider public some power to sway key policy decisions such as board composition, executive compensation, and the dividend payout ratio.

But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for CleanSpark (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

