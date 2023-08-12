Painful week for retail investors invested in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) after 6.7% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

JD.com's significant retail investors ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

44% of the business is held by the top 25 shareholders

Insiders own 12% of JD.com

To get a sense of who is truly in control of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 38% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 38% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$57b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of JD.com.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About JD.com?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in JD.com. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see JD.com's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in JD.com. From our data, we infer that the largest shareholder is Qiangdong Liu (who also holds the title of Top Key Executive) with 12% of shares outstanding. Its usually considered a good sign when insiders own a significant number of shares in the company, and in this case, we're glad to see a company insider play the role of a key stakeholder. With 9.2% and 3.0% of the shares outstanding respectively, Walmart Inc. and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no single shareholder has a majority.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of JD.com

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of JD.com, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$7.1b stake in this US$57b business. Most would say this shows a good degree of alignment with shareholders, especially in a company of this size. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 38% stake in JD.com. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 12% of JD.com. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for JD.com you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

