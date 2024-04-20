Painful week for retail investors invested in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) after 5.1% drop, institutions also suffered losses

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by retail investors in Arcadium Lithium indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The top 25 shareholders own 42% of the company

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are retail investors with 57% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While institutions who own 43% came under pressure after market cap dropped to US$4.2b last week,retail investors took the most losses.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Arcadium Lithium, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Arcadium Lithium?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Arcadium Lithium. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Arcadium Lithium's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Arcadium Lithium. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the largest shareholder, with 12% of shares outstanding. With 11% and 3.3% of the shares outstanding respectively, The Vanguard Group, Inc. and Wellington Management Group LLP are the second and third largest shareholders.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Arcadium Lithium

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of Arcadium Lithium plc. It's a big company, so even a small proportional interest can create alignment between the board and shareholders. In this case insiders own US$8.2m worth of shares. Arguably, recent buying and selling is just as important to consider. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 57% of Arcadium Lithium shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Arcadium Lithium you should be aware of.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

