U.S. markets open in 5 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,386.50
    +37.50 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,448.00
    +263.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,306.75
    +166.00 (+1.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,019.80
    +18.50 (+0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.95
    +0.35 (+0.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,845.80
    -6.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.01 (+0.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1298
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.26
    -0.64 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3512
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1150
    +0.2490 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,625.63
    +1,466.25 (+4.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.42
    +34.83 (+4.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.06
    +97.60 (+1.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,011.33
    -120.01 (-0.44%)
     

Paint NOW and Pay Later: Jazeera Paints provides monthly installments to its clients

·1 min read

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the slogan (Paint Now… Pay Later!), the Jazeera Paints, a leading company in paints, colors, and construction Solutions, announced its partnership with Tamara, an installment payment service, to offer its clients the option to pay online in three installments without any additional fees or extra charges! When purchasing any product or more, clients can pay in three installments. The first payment is received at the time of purchase and the other two payments are delivered over the next two months, provided that the amount of the order is not less than 100 Saudi Riyals.

Paint NOW and Pay Later: Jazeera Paints provides monthly installments to its clients.
Paint NOW and Pay Later: Jazeera Paints provides monthly installments to its clients.

With the beginning of the new year, and the approach of special seasons, such as the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr, and Eid al-Adha, during which renovations of homes and spaces increase in accordance with these special seasons. This year, clients of Jazeera Paints can now enjoy its products from the new colors available in Color Trends 2022, paints, and construction solutions, preparing for these seasons in your own way that reflects your taste and personality, with the option of paying later in three installments to reduce the immediate cost on you.

About Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

Follow us on https://twitter.com/JPaintsGlobal.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1734251/Jazeera_Paints_English.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paint-now-and-pay-later-jazeera-paints-provides-monthly-installments-to-its-clients-301468415.html

SOURCE Jazeera Paints

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Resignation is coming to decimate the ranks of middle management. The C-Suite should be worried

    Being the boss is more challenging and less rewarding now than it’s ever been, and as a result more managers are quitting their jobs.

  • Crypto superfans including Elon Musk and El Salvador’s president are using McDonald’s to mock bitcoin’s dramatic crash

    The crypto community is taking the major downturn in Bitcoin in stride, sort of. Back to flipping burgers.

  • U.S. Clears Second-Largest Ever Loan of Oil From Strategic Reserve

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy announced the loan of 13.4 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic reserve as part of a renewed effort by the Biden administration to contain oil prices that have surged to their highest level since 2014.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to

  • Chip Shortage Leaves U.S. Companies Dangerously Low on Semiconductors, Report Says

    Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said a survey shows the urgency for Congress to approve the Innovation and Competition Act, which includes $52 billion to boost domestic chip production.

  • Starbucks reversal on vaccine mandate sparks customer, barista backlash

    Starbucks' reversal of its COVID-19 requirements has sparked controversy among loyal customers and its front-line workers.

  • Airbus to create own airline to rent out whale plane

    Airbus plans to charter out its whale-shaped Beluga transport planes - whose main job until now has been to ferry aircraft parts between its plants in Europe - to help other industries haul urgently-needed outsized machinery by air. Airbus said the move to rent out spare capacity on its existing Beluga ST and new Beluga XL transporters would lead to the creation of a commercial-cargo airline subsidiary from 2023. Weeks after ending output of the world's largest passenger jet, the A380, Airbus is planning a new role for what could be the West's largest commercial freighter by volume, the Beluga.

  • A Letter to United Employees

    by Scott Kirby, CEO at United Airlines

  • Tesla countersues JPMorgan, claims bank sought 'windfall' after Musk tweet

    Tesla Inc on Monday fought back against JPMorgan Chase & Co over a disputed bond contract, countersuing the bank for seeking a "windfall" following Elon Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he might take his electric car company private. In a filing in Manhattan federal court, Tesla accused JPMorgan of "bad faith and avarice" for demanding $162.2 million after the bank had unilaterally changed the terms of warrants it received when Tesla sold convertible bonds in 2014. "JPMorgan pressed its exorbitant demand as an act of retaliation against Tesla both for it having passed over JPMorgan in major business deals and out of senior JPMorgan executives' animus toward Mr. Musk," Tesla said.

  • Ford aims to be the Tesla of connected commercial vehicles

    Ford Motor Co Chief Executive Jim Farley won applause from Wall Street by increasing the production target for the automaker's electric F-150 to 150,000 a year, more than three times the original number. Now, Farley wants investors and commercial vehicle customers to pay more attention to the software and services Ford wants to sell with those trucks, as well as to the company's electric Transit vans and its portfolio of combustion engine commercial vehicles. At an event in Sonoma, California, this week, Farley and other Ford executives are rolling out more details of their Ford Pro commercial vehicle strategy - and setting ambitious goals.

  • Oil Holds Above $85 as Traders Focus on Stockpile Draw, Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held above $85 a barrel after industry estimates showed a draw in U.S. stockpiles and investors tracked tensions over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseWest Texas Interm

  • GM investing $7 billion to build new battery factory in Michigan

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman details GM's plan to invest in EV battery production plants, the auto manufacturer's outlook for future EV product lines, and the prospects for charging infrastructure.

  • Oil prices are up but the taps aren’t flowing like they should be

    The price of oil is at a seven-year high, above $88 dollars per barrel. Demand is rising and may surpass pre-pandemic levels by the end of 2022, the International Energy Agency forecast last week, as the global economy seems not to have been stalled by omicron. At the beginning of the pandemic, when travel seized up and oil demand evaporated, the price of oil crashed below zero for the first time.

  • Life After Oil Arrives in Lake That Minted Hundreds of Billions of Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Lake Maracaibo is, in many ways, the unlikeliest of homes for a burgeoning shrimp farm industry. After a century of relentless oil drilling, much of it carried out in a reckless and haphazard manner in the final years, its surface is stained by petroleum slicks and choked with rusted-out rigs that stretch high into the sky.Most Read from BloombergStocks Get Crushed in Risk-Off Day as Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Eras

  • Could Amazon Buy Kohl's? (The Struggling Retailer May Be for Sale)

    Amazon and Kohl's already have a business relationship and the brick-and-mortar retailer could solve a big problem for the digital giant's owned and operated brands.

  • Banks Push Back Against China’s Plan to Curb Foreign IPOs

    (Bloomberg) -- Global banks are raising concerns to Chinese authorities about a plan to tighten rules on overseas stock listings, saying the draft rules are ambiguous and will expand Beijing’s regulatory reach outside the nation’s borders.Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapS&P 500 Slumps 2% Amid Fed, Russia-Ukraine Jitters: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine Up

  • Qatar Can’t Help Europe Much If Russian Gas Is Interrupted

    (Bloomberg) -- Qatar wouldn’t be able to significantly ramp up supplies of natural gas to Europe in the event of any disruption to Russian flows, according to three people familiar with the situation.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Attempt Fails as Clock Ticks on Fed: Markets WrapStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidThis Red-Hot Housing Market Is Betting Interest Rates Will Never RiseBiden Bristles at Fox Inflatio

  • Tellurian investor sues Charif Souki, alleging fraud and seeking millions

    The investor's legal team says the lawsuit could invite scrutiny into Charif Souki from federal regulators.

  • The SEC Gains Time to Handle Documents to Ripple

    In the Ripple vs SEC case, things are heating up with the disclosure of new SEC documents that may provide a deciding factor.

  • Taiwan Dangles Incentives to Strengthen Global Chipmaking Lead

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan will push investment from foreign chip gear suppliers while offering incentives to attract overseas talent, part of a campaign to shore up its lead in making the semiconductors vital to future technologies.Most Read from BloombergStock Rebound Fails and Futures Plunge on Earnings: Markets WrapNvidia Quietly Prepares to Abandon $40 Billion Arm BidMark Zuckerberg’s Stablecoin Ambitions Unravel With Diem Sale TalksStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapThi

  • King Soopers grocery workers in the Denver area OK strike-ending contract that contains record raise

    A contract for more than 8,000 local workers contained the largest-ever raise for new employees as well as other provisions.