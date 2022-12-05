U.S. markets open in 3 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,057.25
    -18.25 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,315.00
    -144.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,973.50
    -36.75 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,886.40
    -8.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.53
    +1.55 (+1.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.21
    -0.04 (-0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0535
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.17
    +0.33 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2245
    -0.0051 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4930
    +1.2220 (+0.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,305.52
    +299.07 (+1.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.31
    +8.89 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,584.73
    +28.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.40
    +42.50 (+0.15%)
     

Paint Thinner Market to Garner $16.4 Billion, Globally, By 2031 at 4.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

·5 min read

Growing population base has led to rapid urbanization in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India has increased government expenditure on the building & construction sector to develop various infrastructure projects, which in turn has driven the paint thinner market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Paint Thinner Market by Solvent Type (Acetone, Turpentine, Naphtha, Toluene, Methyl Ethyl Ketone, Others), by Application (Paints and Coatings, Industrial Equipment, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global paint thinner industry was estimated at $11.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $16.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Allied_Market_Research_Logo
Allied_Market_Research_Logo

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32094

Determinants of growth:

Growing population base has led to rapid urbanization in both developed and developing economies such as the U.S., China, India has increased government expenditure on the building & construction sector to develop various infrastructure projects, which in turn has driven the paint thinner market. On the other hand, the cost involved in the formulation of paint thinners is high that results in expensive final products, which impedes the growth to some extent. However, rise in young population coupled with increase in number of car enthusiasts have created lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • Dependence of the paint thinner market on industries such as aerospace, building & construction, and automotive & transportation had a sheer negative impact on the market growth.

  • However, rise in awareness about using eco-friendly products among citizens of both developed and developing economies has increased the popularity of paint thinners with minimal or no volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emissions in various end use sectors post Covid-19.

The methyl ethyl ketone segment garnered the highest share:

By solvent type, the methyl ethyl ketone segment held the major share in 2021, generating nearly one-third of the global paint thinner market revenue. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that increasing demand for consumer goods has increased the establishment of chemical manufacturing units in both developed and developing economies where methyl ethyl ketone-based paint thinners are extensively used along with paints for finish coat in steel structures, industrial equipment, and others.

Enquire for Customization with Detailed Analysis of COVID-19 Impact in Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32094

The paints and coatings segment garnered the major share in 2021:

By application, the paints and coatings segment generated the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global paint thinner market revenue and is expected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing population coupled with rapid urbanization, which in turn have surged the demand for both residential and commercial facilities where a wide range of paint thinners are used in conjunction with paints & coatings to enhance the visual appeal, surface durability, chemical protection and pest protection.

Asia-Pacific grabbed the lion's share:

By region, the Asia-Pacific region contributed to nearly half of the global paint thinner market revenue in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is attributed to the huge advancements made in industries such as building & construction, transportation, industrial, and others across the region.

Key players in the industry:

  • Hempel A/S

  • Jotun

  • Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

  • Kwality Paints and Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

  • PPG Industries, Inc.

  • RPM International Inc.

  • The Sherwin-Williams Company

  • Axalta Coating Systems, LLC

  • Zigma Paints Pvt. Ltd.

The report analyzes these key players in the global paint thinner market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:
https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/paint-thinner-market/purchase-options

Similar Reports:

Antifouling Paints and Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Paints and Coatings Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Mosquito-Repellent Paints Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Egypt Paints & Coatings Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Mineral Turpentine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Toluene Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220
United States
USA/Canada (Toll Free):
+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1(855)550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com
Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com
Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com 
Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paint-thinner-market-to-garner-16-4-billion-globally-by-2031-at-4-1-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301694446.html

SOURCE Allied Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla sold 100,291 China-made vehicles in Nov -Xinhua

    Tesla Inc delivered 100,291 China-made electric vehicles (EVs) in November, the highest monthly sales since its Shanghai factory opened in late 2020, a Xinhua report said on Monday. However, BYD led all brands in China's November EV sales at 229,942 electric cars including plug-in hybrids and pure electric vehicles, three times more than a year earlier and more than double Tesla's tally, China Passenger Car Association data shows. BYD was the top-selling car brand in China in the first four weeks of November, data from China Merchants Bank International shows, outperforming the Volkswagen brand in a reversal that highlights the pressure on legacy brands in the world's largest auto market.

  • Tesla's Chinese Rivals Set New Records

    Tesla's competition in the electric vehicle market has been heating up over the past two years as more EV manufacturers ramp up production and deliveries. Tesla still has a lot of good news to report through the first three quarters of 2022, as it is well on its way to delivering 1 million EVs with 908,000 delivered in the year through Sept. 30 after delivering 343,000 in the third quarter. While Tesla's top competitors in the U.S. hold small percentages of the market -- Ford , 7%; Kia, 5%; Chevrolet, 4%, Hyundai, 4% -- these companies and smaller ones are setting records at delivering EVs as they increase production.

  • Oil Price Rises After Russia Cap Kicks In

    The West imposed sanctions on Russian crude, pitching the energy conflict with Moscow into an unpredictable new phase that could inject further volatility into global oil markets.

  • Why Starbucks Workers May Not Even Give You a Chance to Tip

    Starbucks is world renowned in the coffee and drinks industry, but has been under scrutiny for a while with the company opposing its employees because some workers have wanted to unionize. Starbucks decided to offer financial education for its non-union employees as a benefit back in September. Whether a Starbucks is run as corporate or a licensee location, much of the same rules and regulations apply when it comes to working with its employees, union or not.

  • I have no problem hiring ex-offenders. But they’re being let down

    I don’t care if a candidate for my company’s open position has a criminal record. But I do care about something more important

  • Coinbase CEO Rejects FTX ‘Accounting Error,’ Says Funds Were Obviously ‘Stolen’

    Brian Armstrong says only the “most gullible person” would believe an $8 billion hole was due to lackluster accounting.

  • Tesla Set to Cut Shanghai Output in Sign of Sluggish Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. plans to lower production at its Shanghai factory, according to people familiar with the matter, in the latest sign demand in China isn’t meeting expectations.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainElon Musk’s Impossible Electric Truck I

  • Retirees: remember these year-end tax deadlines

    Retirement Tip of the Week: As we approach the new year, look for tax-advantageous strategies to cut your tax bill next year, or at least save you money in the long run. There are also a few important deadlines retirees need to keep in mind to save money or avoid big penalties. One of the most popular strategies is the Roth conversion.

  • How we chose Costco as Yahoo Finance's Company of the Year

    The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.

  • Crypto Stocks Teeter Near Abyss as Fink’s Warning Adds to Angst

    (Bloomberg) -- Analysts and investors are struggling to call a bottom in crypto stocks in the wake of a brutal month that ended with the head of BlackRock Inc. saying most digital-asset firms won’t survive. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Covid Pivot Accelerates as Cities Ease Testing RulesOPEC+ Pauses as Russia Sanctions and China Covid Rules Roil Crude MarketsOPEC+ Latest: Group Agrees to Keep Oil Production UnchangedElon Musk Says Apple Is ‘Fully’ Advertising on Twitter AgainThis Stock Strate

  • Meet Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco

    Costco wins Yahoo Finance's coveted 'Company of the Year' award. Here are the biggest reasons why.

  • Explainer-Why U.S. airline pilot wages are outpacing global rises

    Delta Air Lines has offered a 34% cumulative pay increase to its pilots over three years in a new contract, in a deal widely expected to become a benchmark for negotiations at rivals United Airlines and American Airlines. But the proposed Delta contract is unlikely to set a global precedent of inflation-beating pay rises for pilots, analysts say, because of factors unique to the U.S. market. The U.S. domestic aviation market has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels far more quickly than markets in other parts of the world, according to data from airline industry group IATA.

  • Top 15 Most Advanced Countries in the World

    In this article, we will take a look at the top 15 most advanced countries in the world. If you want to see more of the most advanced countries in the world, go directly to Top 5 Most Advanced Countries in the World. Advanced countries are generally regarded as countries with modern economies that have […]

  • OPEC+ Wants to Keep Curbing Oil Production

    OPEC+ is sticking to its guns. On Sunday, the 24-member strong cartel of oil-producing nations OPEC and OPEC+ announced they will adhere to the...

  • Opec cartel warns of immediate action on oil output ahead of Russia sanctions

    The Opec cartel has warned it could take immediate action on adjusting oil output as the group of producing nations braces for the fallout of fresh Western sanctions on Russia.

  • 10 Best Small Towns To Retire on $2,300 a Month

    Retirement is a time of frugality for many, since other than Social Security and pension payments, many folks don't have much money coming in. If you're not rooted to a specific location, you are free...

  • China's LONGi denies circumventing U.S. tariffs on solar panels

    Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

  • US manufacturing orders in China drop 40% amid COVID-19 lockdowns: report

    U.S. manufacturing orders are reportedly down 40% in China as the country grapples with the latest round of stringent COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • 10 Common Questions About Social Security

    Here are answers to 10 frequently asked Social Security questions, including when to file, how much you’ll get, and whether the program is in trouble.

  • Court Rules Man Shouldn't Be Fired for Not Being 'Fun' at Work

    Not having to make small talk at one's desk or go to "happy hours" when you just want to get home is a major reason more and more people are opting for remote work. The number of remote workers feeling "not connected" to their colleagues is, counterintuitevely to what some CEOs will argue, lower for remote workers than it is for those coming in to a physical office. In November, a Paris court determined that a consulting firm was incorrect in firing a man who refused to participate in them.