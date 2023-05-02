Paints and Coatings Additives Market to Reach USD 12,659.4 Million by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™
Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings additives market size is expected to reach USD 12,659.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027.
This is attributable to the surging demand for advanced paints and coatings additives owing to the increasing residential projects and the rising automotive sector across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, the report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8,299.7 million in 2019.
List of Key Players Profiled in the Paints and Coatings Additives Market Report:
Dow (U.S)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany)
Clariant AG (Switzerland)
Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD. (Japan)
Arkema S.A. (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)
ELEMENTIS PLC. (UK)
Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd. (Japan)
ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany)
Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Shamrock Technologies (U.S.)
King Industries, Inc. (U.S.)
Troy Corporation (U.S)
Solvay S.A. (Belgium)
San Nopco Limited (Japan)
keim additec surface GmbH (Germany)
Other Key Players
Report Scope & Segmentation:
Report Attributes
Details
Forecast Period
2020-2027
Forecast CAGR
5.9%
2027 Value Projection
USD 12,659.4 Million
Market Size in 2019
USD 8,299.7 Million
Historical Data
2016-2018
No. of Pages
220
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends
Segments Covered
Regions Covered
Paints and Coatings Additives Market Growth Drivers
0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance
Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand
SEGMENTATION
Automotive Segment Held a 7.6% Market Share in 2019
The automotive segment, based on application, held a market share of about 7.6% in 2019 and is projected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the growing demand for automobiles that propels the demand for advanced paints & coatings additives across the globe. These additives are beneficial in providing surface protection and texture enhancement in automobiles.
Temporary Halt to Painting & Coating Activities amid COVID-19
The global lockdown imposed by government agencies has affected painting and coating applications across the globe. To curb the widespread of the disease, the workers are following regulations that include quarantine and social distancing norms. This has hindered the global market for paints and coatings additives to some extent. However, the pandemic has escalated several DIY projects, wherein, the people confined to their home spaces are taking up painting and coating activities to improve the aesthetic look of their living rooms. This will favor market growth in the near future.
Paints and coatings additives consist of emulsifiers, pigments, curing catalysts, thickeners, and dispersants, among others. These additives are extensively adopted to enhance inherent properties such as good leveling and flow, UV protection, high-temperature stability, and chemical resistance. This makes them an ideal choice for applications across the automotive and construction sectors globally.
What does the Report Include?
The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.
DRIVING FACTORS
Increasing Focus on Development of Residential Sector to Augment Growth
The novel coronavirus has hampered painting and coating applications across the globe. However, the growing number of do-it-yourself projects undertaken by people to decorate their homes are driving the demand for these additives. These additives are extensively adopted as emulsifiers, dispersants, thickeners, photo-stabilizers, and leveling agents as they provide efficient corrosion protection for infrastructures. Additionally, they improve the overall shelf life of coatings and increase substrate durability. Owing to their several benefits, the surging adoption of advanced additives is expected to boost the global paints and coatings additives market growth during the forecast period.
REGIONAL INSIGHTS
Rising Automotive Sector in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth
Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global paints and coatings additives market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising automotive sector in countries such as India and China that drive the demand for advanced paints and coatings additives to prevent corrosion and protect the vehicle from extreme temperatures. The region stood at USD 3,766.8 million in 2019.
The market in Europe is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing focus on improving the aesthetic look of the old government and residential buildings in the region between 2020 and 2027.
COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Eminent Players Expanding Their Production Facilities to Leverage the Promising Opportunities
The global paints and coatings additives market is consolidated by the presence of several major companies that are focusing on expanding their production facilities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced paints & coatings additives for industrial applications such as automotive and construction.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries
Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc.
Latest Technological Advancement
Insights on Regulatory Scenario
Porters Five Forces Analysis
Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market
Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Due to Covid-19
Steps Taken by Government / Companies to Overcome This Impact
Potential Challenges and Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak
TOC Continued...!
Industry Development:
February 2020 – BYK announces the launch of its new production and research facility located in Texas, United States. According to the company, the new facility is anticipated to aid in propelling the manufacturing process of GARAMITE organoclays and additives that are adopted as specialty rheological paints & coatings additives across a wide range of industrial applications.
