Paints and Coatings Additives Market to Reach USD 12,659.4 Million by 2027 | Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered in paints and coatings additives market are Dow (U.S), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD. (Japan), Arkema S.A. (France), BASF SE (Germany), Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), ELEMENTIS PLC. (UK), Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd. (Japan), and more players profiled.

Pune, India, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global paints and coatings additives market size is expected to reach USD 12,659.4 million by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% between 2020 and 2027.

This is attributable to the surging demand for advanced paints and coatings additives owing to the increasing residential projects and the rising automotive sector across the globe. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights, the report further mentions that the market stood at USD 8,299.7 million in 2019.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Paints and Coatings Additives Market Report:

Dow (U.S)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BYK-Chemie GmbH (Germany)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Kyoeisha Chemical Co., LTD. (Japan)

Arkema S.A. (France)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.)

ELEMENTIS PLC. (UK)

Kusumoto Chemicals, Ltd. (Japan)

ALLNEX NETHERLANDS B.V. (Germany)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Shamrock Technologies (U.S.)

King Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

Troy Corporation (U.S)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

San Nopco Limited (Japan)

keim additec surface GmbH (Germany)

Other Key Players

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 5.9% 2027 Value Projection USD 12,659.4 Million Market Size in 2019 USD 8,299.7 Million Historical Data 2016-2018

By Type

By Application Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Paints and Coatings Additives Market Growth Drivers 0.5 mm to Lead as it Provides Optimum Performance Increasing Demand from Various End-use Industries to Propel the Product Demand

SEGMENTATION

Automotive Segment Held a 7.6% Market Share in 2019

The automotive segment, based on application, held a market share of about 7.6% in 2019 and is projected to experience considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to the growing demand for automobiles that propels the demand for advanced paints & coatings additives across the globe. These additives are beneficial in providing surface protection and texture enhancement in automobiles.

Temporary Halt to Painting & Coating Activities amid COVID-19

The global lockdown imposed by government agencies has affected painting and coating applications across the globe. To curb the widespread of the disease, the workers are following regulations that include quarantine and social distancing norms. This has hindered the global market for paints and coatings additives to some extent. However, the pandemic has escalated several DIY projects, wherein, the people confined to their home spaces are taking up painting and coating activities to improve the aesthetic look of their living rooms. This will favor market growth in the near future.

Paints and coatings additives consist of emulsifiers, pigments, curing catalysts, thickeners, and dispersants, among others. These additives are extensively adopted to enhance inherent properties such as good leveling and flow, UV protection, high-temperature stability, and chemical resistance. This makes them an ideal choice for applications across the automotive and construction sectors globally.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides comprehensive insights into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several research methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market strongholds between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Focus on Development of Residential Sector to Augment Growth

The novel coronavirus has hampered painting and coating applications across the globe. However, the growing number of do-it-yourself projects undertaken by people to decorate their homes are driving the demand for these additives. These additives are extensively adopted as emulsifiers, dispersants, thickeners, photo-stabilizers, and leveling agents as they provide efficient corrosion protection for infrastructures. Additionally, they improve the overall shelf life of coatings and increase substrate durability. Owing to their several benefits, the surging adoption of advanced additives is expected to boost the global paints and coatings additives market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Rising Automotive Sector in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the global paints and coatings additives market in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to the rising automotive sector in countries such as India and China that drive the demand for advanced paints and coatings additives to prevent corrosion and protect the vehicle from extreme temperatures. The region stood at USD 3,766.8 million in 2019.

The market in Europe is expected to gain momentum owing to the increasing focus on improving the aesthetic look of the old government and residential buildings in the region between 2020 and 2027.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Eminent Players Expanding Their Production Facilities to Leverage the Promising Opportunities

The global paints and coatings additives market is consolidated by the presence of several major companies that are focusing on expanding their production facilities to cater to the increasing demand for advanced paints & coatings additives for industrial applications such as automotive and construction.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Key Developments: Capacity Expansions, Acquisitions, Partnerships, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Due to Covid-19 Steps Taken by Government / Companies to Overcome This Impact Potential Challenges and Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Outbreak



TOC Continued...!

Industry Development:

February 2020 – BYK announces the launch of its new production and research facility located in Texas, United States. According to the company, the new facility is anticipated to aid in propelling the manufacturing process of GARAMITE organoclays and additives that are adopted as specialty rheological paints & coatings additives across a wide range of industrial applications.

