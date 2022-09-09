U.S. markets open in 9 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.50
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,841.00
    +75.00 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,381.50
    +59.75 (+0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,853.00
    +7.30 (+0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.65
    +0.11 (+0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.80
    +9.60 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.70
    +0.26 (+1.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0070
    +0.0068 (+0.68%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2920
    +0.0270 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    23.61
    -1.03 (-4.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1581
    +0.0080 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.1720
    -0.9150 (-0.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,884.43
    +653.96 (+3.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +13.85 (+2.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.06
    +24.23 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,180.79
    +115.51 (+0.41%)
     

Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.87 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings additives market is fragmented, with very few vendors holding a significant market share. Most of the key vendors are based out of North America, APAC, and Europe, which have the technological know-how and expertise in paints and coating additives. Major players are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market share. The global paints and coatings additives market comprises many well-established players that focus on the design and production of paints and coating additives for various industries such as transportation, electronics, marine, and architecture. Global vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Thus, established vendors in the market are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global paints and coatings additives market to gain market share and have a sustainable competitive advantage during the forecast

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paints and Coatings Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paints and Coatings Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The paints and coatings additives market size is expected to grow by USD 2.87 bn from 2021 and 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Get a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the paints and coatings additives market include Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Application

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings additives market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the paints and coatings additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the paints and coatings additives market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings additives market vendors

Related Reports

Low VOC Paint Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Decorative Coatings Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Paints And Coatings Additives Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.88

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 45%

Key consumer countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Allnex Management GmbH

  • 10.4 Arkema S.A.

  • 10.5 BASF SE

  • 10.6 Clariant International Ltd.

  • 10.7 Evonik Industries AG

  • 10.8 King Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.

  • 10.10 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • 10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

  • 10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paints-and-coatings-additives-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-87-billion-apac-to-be-largest-contributor-to-market-growth---technavio-301620012.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • This Is How Much Money Schwab Says You Need to Retire

    A thousand workers told Schwab that they need an average of $1.7 million in savings to pay for retirement. But inflation, monthly expenses, stock market volatility and other retirement obstacles are keeping them from reaching their goals. Here's what the … Continue reading → The post Here's How Much Schwab Says You Need for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • Tesla delivers 77,000 vehicles from China factory

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian joins the Live show to discuss Tesla's near-record deliveries from its China factory.

  • Treasury Department set to warn White House of crypto regulation overhauls

    Yahoo Finance reporter Jen Schonberger details an upcoming Treasury report that will highlight the economic danger of cryptocurrency.

  • Here's What the Chart Says About Buying or Selling Tesla

    Shares of Tesla are rallying on Thursday and deservedly so. The move comes on reports that Tesla's China-made vehicle sales almost tripled in August. According to TheStreet: "The China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said Tesla sold 76,995 China-made cars last month…The August figures were firmly higher than the 28,000 total recorded in July when Tesla's Shanghai gigafactory was idled for scheduled maintenance, but essentially only match the 78,000 tally from June."

  • Oil Boom Falls Flat in Region With a Fifth of World’s Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- From Saudi Arabia to West Texas, drillers are pumping more oil to cash in on a scorching price rally. But a region that’s home to a fifth of the world’s crude reserves is mostly missing out. Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomA Text Alert May Have Saved California From Power BlackoutsStocks Roar Back as Treasuries H

  • Natural Gas Buyers Hoarding Fuel at Sea to Prepare for Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy traders and power utilities are storing more liquefied natural gas at sea, an unusual move to hoard supply for winter as the market faces a severe shortage.Most Read from BloombergApple’s iPhone 14 Offers Camera Upgrades, Satellite FeatureTexas Judge Says HIV Drug Mandate Violates Religious FreedomQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthRussia Privately Warns of Deep and Prolonged Economic DamageIndia Is Running Out of Weapons to Deter China Due to Modi OrderE

  • FDA Approves New Botox Competitor From Revance Therapeutics

    The agency approved Daxxify, a formidable new competitor to the anti-wrinkle injection Botox. The latter’s market dominance could be challenged.

  • Here's Why Enterprise (EPD) is an Attractive Investment Bet

    Enterprise Products (EPD) boasts a stable business model and is not significantly exposed to oil and gas price volatility.

  • Oil Suffers Fresh Blow as Demand Concerns Spur Weekly Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a back-to-back weekly loss, burdened by demand concerns, rising stockpiles, and the possibility the Biden administration may make a fresh release from emergency reserves.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery

  • BlackRock CEO Larry Fink thinks he has a solution to inflation: Bring people back to the office

    The BlackRock CEO made the comments on Fox Business the same day his company asked workers to start coming into the office three days a week.

  • Citigroup’s $500 Million Blunder Ends in Victory for the Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- A federal appeals court saved Citigroup Inc. from an epic blunder that became the talk of Wall Street, rejecting a ruling that Revlon Inc. creditors could keep more than half a billion dollars the bank accidentally sent them. Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monar

  • Judge Slams Musk for Not Handing Over Texts in Twitter Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- A judge sharply criticized Elon Musk for not properly turning over text messages that could be evidence in Twitter Inc.’s lawsuit seeking to force the billionaire to complete his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social-media platform.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reig

  • Oil price falls to lowest since Ukraine invasion in blow to Putin

    Oil prices have tumbled back to levels last seen before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a blow to Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia as the heavyweight producers try to prop up prices.

  • Elon Musk Dogecoin lawsuit heats up with new parties joining

    The US$258 billion lawsuit filed against Tesla CEO Elon Musk by an American Dogecoin investor accusing him of running a Dogecoin cryptocurrency pyramid scheme is heating up as new players are summoned in the case. See related article: Markets: Dogecoin still in the dog house; Bitcoin, Ether make up some ground Fast facts First filed […]

  • Toyota reaches potential $150 million U.S. settlement over fuel pump recalls

    Toyota Motor Corp reached a settlement potentially worth $150 million to resolve U.S. class-action litigation tied to recalls of about 3.36 million Toyota and Lexus vehicles whose defective fuel pumps could cause engines to stall. The settlement covers owners and lessees of dozens of Toyota and Lexus vehicle models manufactured in the 2013 to 2020 model years and equipped with Denso low-pressure fuel pumps. Toyota has said problems were reported more often in the southern United States, where weather is warmer.

  • Keep JPMorgan (JPM) on Your Radar Despite the 27% YTD Slide

    JPMorgan (JPM) stock is worth keeping an eye on despite its 27% decline. Asset-sensitive balance sheet, rising loan demand, its industry-leading franchises in several businesses and plans for technological advancement offers decent upside potential.

  • Oil supported by supply threats, but heads for weekly drop on demand fears

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as investors considered Russia's threat to halt oil and gas exports to some buyers, but crude was set for a second straight weekly decline as central banks' aggressive rate hikes and China's COVID-19 curbs weighed on demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 15 cents, or 0.2%, to $83.69. "I think the selloff in oil prices may come to a pause for now due to a recovery in risk sentiment across the board," said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng, adding that a weaker dollar and falls in bond yields have offered support for a rebound in risk assets.

  • Nuro's robotic vehicles will be making deliveries for Uber Eats in Mountain View and Houston starting this fall

    Uber Eats customers in the Bay Area and in Texas will soon be able to choose to have their groceries and takeout orders delivered autonomously.

  • Exclusive-Sea’s Shopee shuts operations in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico- sources

    Sea Ltd's e-commerce arm told employees on Thursday it was shutting down local operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico and leaving Argentina entirely, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the matter and an internal email. The Singapore-based company will maintain cross-border operations in the first three markets but will cut the majority of its teams in the countries, affecting dozens of employees, the people said. Brazil, in which Shopee has become a dominant player, will not be affected.