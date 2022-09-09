Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.87 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings additives market is fragmented, with very few vendors holding a significant market share. Most of the key vendors are based out of North America, APAC, and Europe, which have the technological know-how and expertise in paints and coating additives. Major players are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market share. The global paints and coatings additives market comprises many well-established players that focus on the design and production of paints and coating additives for various industries such as transportation, electronics, marine, and architecture. Global vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Thus, established vendors in the market are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global paints and coatings additives market to gain market share and have a sustainable competitive advantage during the forecast
The paints and coatings additives market size is expected to grow by USD 2.87 bn from 2021 and 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.
Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the paints and coatings additives market include Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
The report also covers the following areas:
Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Application
Geography
Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings additives market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the paints and coatings additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the paints and coatings additives market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings additives market vendors
Paints And Coatings Additives Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.87 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.88
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
APAC at 45%
Key consumer countries
US, China, India, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Application
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Application
5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by Application
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Allnex Management GmbH
10.4 Arkema S.A.
10.5 BASF SE
10.6 Clariant International Ltd.
10.7 Evonik Industries AG
10.8 King Industries Inc.
10.9 Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.
10.10 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.
10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
