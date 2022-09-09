Paints and Coatings Additives Market Size to Grow by USD 2.87 billion, APAC to be Largest Contributor to Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global paints and coatings additives market is fragmented, with very few vendors holding a significant market share. Most of the key vendors are based out of North America, APAC, and Europe, which have the technological know-how and expertise in paints and coating additives. Major players are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products across the world through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market share. The global paints and coatings additives market comprises many well-established players that focus on the design and production of paints and coating additives for various industries such as transportation, electronics, marine, and architecture. Global vendors face stiff competition from many regional vendors. Thus, established vendors in the market are finding ways to differentiate their products in the global paints and coatings additives market to gain market share and have a sustainable competitive advantage during the forecast

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Paints and Coatings Additives Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The paints and coatings additives market size is expected to grow by USD 2.87 bn from 2021 and 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest estimates.

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the paints and coatings additives market include Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp.

The report also covers the following areas:

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Application

Geography

Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist paints and coatings additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the paints and coatings additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the paints and coatings additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paints and coatings additives market vendors

Paints And Coatings Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

