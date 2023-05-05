Paints and coatings additives market size to grow by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026, Allnex Management GmbH and Arkema S.A. among key vendors - Technavio

The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches

NEW YORK, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The paints and coatings additives market size is expected to increase by USD 2.87 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.68%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The growing construction activities are driving the market growth. The demand for housing and other infrastructure has increased due to the rising global population. As architectural paints and coatings are highly reflective, they are preferred for construction applications. In addition, they are highly durable and cost-effective. They also help in lowering temperatures inside buildings and reducing the energy consumption of air conditioners. These benefits are expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Paints and Coatings Additives Market 2022-2026

Vendor Landscape

The paints and coatings additives market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Major players are trying to establish a strong customer base by distributing their products globally through retail and online distribution channels to remain competitive and gain significant market share. Many well-established players focus on the design and production of paints and coating additives for various industries such as transportation, electronics, marine, and architecture. Global vendors face stiff competition from regional vendors. Thus, they are finding ways to differentiate their products to gain market share and have a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

Vendor offerings

Allnex Management GmbH - The company offers paints and coatings additives such as ADDITOL XL 6592 and ADDITOL P 964.

Arkema S.A. - The company offers paint and coatings additives such as Crayvallac, Orgasol, and Rilsan.

BASF SE - The company offers paint and coatings additives such as Dispex Ultra CX 4452 and EFKA FL 3750.

Clariant International Ltd. - The company offers paint and coatings additives such as Emulsogen LCN 118 and Emulsogen TS 200.

Key market segmentation

Application

The architectural segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as increasing construction activities, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Brazil, and Thailand. The increasing demand for low-VOC and low-odor formulations for paints and coating additives will further foster the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Geography

Regional market outlook

APAC will account for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key contributors to the growth of the paints and coatings additives market in the region. In addition, the market in APAC will grow at a faster rate than the market in North America. Factors such as a rise in focus on construction activities and rapid industrialization, particularly in China and India, will drive the paints and coatings additives market growth in the region during the forecast period. The rising demand from the automotive, architectural, and defense industries in India, China, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam will also fuel the regional market's growth.

The paints and coatings additives market covers the following areas:

Paints and coatings additives market sizing

Paints and coatings additives market forecast

Paints and coatings additives market analysis

Companies mentioned

Allnex Management GmbH

Arkema S.A.

Arxada AG

BASF SE

CHT Germany GmbH

Clariant International Ltd.

Eastman Chemical Co.

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries AG

King Industries Inc.

Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.

Lankem Ltd.

LANXESS AG

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Shamrock Technologies Inc.

Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Co.

The Lubrizol Corp.

Paints And Coatings Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.68% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.87 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.88 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Allnex Management GmbH, Arkema S.A., Arxada AG, BASF SE, CHT Germany GmbH, Clariant International Ltd., Eastman Chemical Co., Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, King Industries Inc., Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd., Lankem Ltd., LANXESS AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Shamrock Technologies Inc., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Solvay SA, The Dow Chemical Co., and The Lubrizol Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Application

5.3 Architectural - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Allnex Management GmbH

10.4 Arkema S.A.

10.5 BASF SE

10.6 Clariant International Ltd.

10.7 Evonik Industries AG

10.8 King Industries Inc.

10.9 Kusumoto Chemicals Ltd.

10.10 Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.11 The Dow Chemical Co.

10.12 The Lubrizol Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

