U.S. markets open in 3 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,017.25
    +16.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,564.00
    +130.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,917.50
    +27.25 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,759.60
    +11.90 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.59
    +0.33 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.30
    -23.50 (-1.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.24 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0770
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.21
    -0.40 (-1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2257
    +0.0026 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.4420
    +0.7410 (+0.57%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,926.34
    +242.90 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    607.29
    -11.10 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,444.05
    +38.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Paints & Coatings Market worth $223.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

PR Newswire
·5 min read

CHICAGO, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Paints & Coatings Market by Resin Type (Acrylic, Alkyd, Epoxy, Polyurethane, Fluoropolymer, Vinyl, Polyester), Technology(Waterborne Coatings, Solvent-borne Coatings, Powder Coatings), End Use (Architectural, Industrial), & Region - Global Forecast to 2027", size is estimated at USD 190.1 billion in 2022 to USD 223.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3%, between 2022 and 2027. The rapid growth of the housing & construction sector, increasing gross domestic product (GDP), growing urbanization, and increasing disposable income drive the paints & coatings market. Technological advancements in end-use industries such as automotive, marine, aerospace, wood, and general industrial also support growth. The paints and coating market is divided into five key regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. China and India, among other countries, are leading the paints and coatings market globally.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Paints & Coatings Market" 
456 – Tables 
62 – Figures 
401 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156661838

Waterborne coatings segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Waterborne paint, specifically, waterborne epoxy coatings provide a high-gloss finish with excellent corrosion protection products for the marine and agricultural segments. Waterborne coatings are based on emulsifying the binders, pigments, and additives with water. Single-component emulsion coatings are used to form films through the coalescence of the polymer particles as the water evaporates. Waterborne coatings are used widely in various end-use industries such as automotive, furniture, rail coatings, electrical & electronics, energy, and general industrial.

Acrylic segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Acrylic is the most widely used resin due to its strength, stiffness, excellent solvent resistance, flexibility, impact resistance, and hardness. Paints & coatings contain polymeric materials for decorative and protective purposes. They improve surface properties, such as appearance, adhesion, and wetting, and provide resistance to corrosion and scratching. The coating process involves the application of paints & coatings to a substrate of one or more layers of functional materials, in the form of liquids, gases, or solids.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156661838

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

Paints and Coatings market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Asia Pacific dominated the global paints & coatings market. This dominance is attributed to the presence of major end use industries in the region. The demand for paints & coatings is growing, especially in the Asia Pacific region. The market in the region is expected to witness a high growth rate in comparison to other regions. The demand is attributed to the new infrastructure & construction projects and the continuous maintenance of the existing industrial systems. The demand for paints and coatings has increased in other Asia Pacific countries, such as South Korea, Singapore, India, Indonesia, as residential construction activities in these countries have risen. Rising income levels, shift toward nuclear families, affordable interest rates, and modern attitudes toward home ownership in several countries are responsible for a rapid increase in residential construction activities. These factors are positively influencing the paints & coatings market growth.

Market Players :

The key players profiled in the Paints & Coatings Market report are The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), PPG Industries, Inc (US), AkzoNobel N.V. (The Netherlands), BASF Coating GMBH (Germany), Jotun A/s (Norway), Asian Paints Limited (India), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd (Japan), Nippon Paint Holding Co., Ltd (Japan), RPM International, Inc (US), Axalta Coating Systems LLC (US), and others.

Browse Adjacent Market: Coatings Adhesives Sealants and Elastomers Market Research Reports  & Consulting

Related Reports:

Decorative Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Coatings Market – Global Forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com 
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/paint-coating-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ 
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/paint-coating.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paints--coatings-market-worth-223-6-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301781766.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Co-Founder Jack Ma Returns to China After a Year Away

    The billionaire’s trip home after a year away comes as Beijing winds down a tech crackdown that hit entrepreneurs’ confidence.

  • I'm 50. Is This Enough Money to Have in My 401(k) Right Now?

    Most Americans have less in their retirement accounts than they'd like, and much less than the rules say they should have. So, obviously, if that describes you then you're not alone. Now, most financial advisors recommend that you have between five … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 50? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Big Companies Choose Who Is Laid Off

    In the current economic environment, a final decision can take weeks, according to executives and corporate advisers. With layoffs that target corporate staff, department heads often take the lead and human resources troubleshoots their lists, which can lead to intense debate and multiple rewrites. “There is no good way to do this,” said Gregory DeLapp, a human-resources executive who spent much of his career at the steel and materials manufacturer Carpenter Technology in Pennsylvania, where he helped conduct layoffs.

  • Oil gains some ground as investors assess banks, Russia

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Monday as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system while Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ratcheted up tensions in Europe. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $75.29 a barrel at 0900 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 28 cents, or 0.4% at $69.54 a barrel.

  • This Table Explains 2023's IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD)

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I'm Retired But Want to Work Still. What Are My Options?

    Retired people need to stay busy and it never hurts to make extra cash, especially when you're on a fixed income. If you're thinking of working while retired, let's go over some of the best part-time jobs for retirees. Here are … Continue reading → The post 9 Best Part-Time Jobs for Retirees appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dunkin' Has a New Weapon in Its War With Starbucks

    Starbucks undoubtedly has the largest market share of the coffee business. While Dunkin' is a major player in the coffee business, it has over 8,500 locations in the United States, the company says. Starbucks has over 15,800 locations across the country, according to Statista.

  • Saudi Aramco in Deal with Chinese Partners to Build Refinery

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco and its Chinese partners will start building a huge refining and petrochemical complex in the Asian nation, accelerating a development that was paused during the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewAramco agreed to start construc

  • Banking Crisis Has Triggered Capital Flight From Oil To Gold

    Oil traders ran for the exit during the last major sell off in oil, and now the latest Commitment of Traders report has revealed where that oil money flowed to

  • South Korea to Surpass China in Chip Machine Spending Next Year

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea is forecast to overtake China in spending on advanced chipmaking equipment next year in a sign of US export controls reshaping global supply chains for semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens Nears Deal to Buy Silicon Valley Bank, Sources SayFirst Citizens Buys Silicon Valley Bank After Run on LenderBond Traders Go All-In on US Recession Bets That Defy Fed ViewKorea will likely increase its inves

  • Most Americans Retire at This Age

    Determining when to retire can be tough. There are various factors to consider, including your financial situation, your health, and the lifestyle you wish to enjoy once you retire. While the decision of when to retire is personal to you, … Continue reading → The post When Do People Retire on Average appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Some workers are worried that ChatGPT will replace their jobs. They might be right

    ChatGPT and other generative AI tools are starting to see more widespread adoption. That has some workers worried.

  • Microsoft, Google, Amazon Look to Generative AI to Lift Cloud Businesses

    The three largest cloud companies— Amazon.com Microsoft and Alphabet Google—have put the potential of new, so-called generative AI at the center of their sales pitches to try to capitalize on the explosion in interest in applications like the viral chatbot ChatGPT. Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella has made presentations at sales meetings in the company’s Redmond, Wash., headquarters and New York office on how companies can increase efficiency using AI through its Azure cloud, said people familiar with the matter. Google said this month that it would sell access to one of its largest AI programs, the Pathways Language Model, to software developers using the company’s cloud services.

  • Is There Actually an RMD Cut-Off Age?

    Required minimum distributions (RMDs) are the minimum amount that you must withdraw from certain tax-advantaged retirement accounts. They begin at age 72 or 73, depending on your circumstances and continue indefinitely. There is, unfortunately, no age when RMDs stop. You … Continue reading → The post At What Age Do RMDs Stop? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • America's biggest bank bought $1.3M worth of nickel — but it was actually just a big bag of rocks. Here are 3 ways to invest in the hot commodity. (And do it legally)

    Apparently, even the price of stones has skyrocketed.

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • Does the Rule of 55 Apply to My Retirement Situation?

    Employer-sponsored, tax-deferred retirement plans like 401(k)s and 403(b)s have rules about when you can access your funds. As a general rule, if you withdraw funds before age 59 ½, you'll trigger an IRS tax penalty of 10%. The good news … Continue reading → The post What Is the Rule of 55 and How Does It Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Britain’s electric car fate is sealed without homegrown batteries

    With the Spring Budget only just in the rearview mirror, Treasury officials are already putting the finishing touches on a new set-piece event: Green Day.

  • Why Chinese Apps Are the Favorites of Young Americans

    It isn’t just the algorithms, but a competitive, user-oriented culture boosting apps such as TikTok, Shein and Temu.

  • Target Making Huge Move to Delight Its Customers

    Target has always relied on its certain undefinable magic. Yes, the company has invested in digital and delivery, but the core of the company remains its brick-and-mortar presence and CEO Brian Cornell fully understands that. Target's remodels have been market-specific revamps of its stores.