Pair the Nikon Z5 with This Lens for Great Images

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’re streaming daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, and Spotify! You can also listen to it right here on The Phoblographer.

With firmware updates, the Nikon Z5 has become a pretty great camera. In fact, it’s probably one of the best buys on the market right now if you want a full-frame camera. Get it with a Nikon 35mm f1.8. Nikon users enjoy access to some of the nicest lenses you can get your hands on. Luckily, the company isn’t really having supply issues. But if you want to save some money, we can’t help but recommend buying refurbished lenses. Amazon has a ton right now in both Z series and F mount. You can snag a bunch of them for good prices too. Take a look!

