U.S. markets open in 4 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,361.75
    +18.50 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,957.00
    +159.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.50
    +44.50 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.80
    +12.90 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.68
    +1.19 (+1.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.60
    -2.60 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    -2.55 (-9.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3640
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5260
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,295.33
    -1,105.95 (-2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,053.90
    -9.95 (-0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,043.27
    +62.29 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Pairing fintech with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, according to new Adevinta report

Adevinta ASA
·4 min read

  • European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B

  • Fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively

  • Record investment in online marketplaces (€78B in 2021YTD) means that marketplaces have significant dry powder available to invest

  • Online marketplaces sales now account for 19.5% of all consumer spending, compared to 13.6% in 2019


Barcelona and London, 22 September 2021: As consumer spending continues to shift rapidly online, online marketplaces are increasingly integrating fintech solutions to make it easier for consumers to complete purchases online, and also developing new revenue streams, according to a new Adevinta report on fintech-enabled marketplaces in partnership with DealRoom and Speedinvest.


Data from our Fintech-enabled Marketplaces report, the second in a series of reports on marketplaces trends, shows that pairing financial services with online marketplaces creates outsized returns, that the lines are blurring between fintechs and marketplaces, and that there is still a lot of room for mutual growth.


Fintech unlocks significant value for online marketplaces
European marketplaces are now worth a combined €685B. While fintech is the most funded vertical on the continent, fintech-enabled marketplaces are proving to provide the best value for shareholders. According to the report, fintech-enabled marketplaces have EV/Sales of 6.7x, compared to 5.3x and 4.6x for other marketplaces and financial services, respectively. Online marketplaces are now accelerating and taking advantage of “plug and play” embedded fintech solutions, while also building fintech products in house. They are creating new monetization streams, improving user experience, and boosting customer retention.


Jordi iserte, Investment Director at Adevinta Ventures says: “The long-term success of marketplaces depends on their ability to adapt and integrate fintech solutions into their platforms. This will allow for a seamless, frictionless experience, and ultimately benefit customers. Fintech-enabled marketplaces are becoming the new norm and we are excited to take an active role in this growing market.”

Mathias Ockenfels, General Partner, Speedinvest, comments: “At Speedinvest, we have dedicated investment teams funding both marketplaces and fintech startups. Collectively, we have observed a clear trend: The merging of these two worlds. As the report shows, it’s proving to be an attractive proposition for founders and investors, alike.”

Yoram Wijngaarde, founder of Dealroom.co, adds: "The line between marketplaces and fintech is blurring. As we spend more of our time and money online, it seems a no-brainer that these two behemoths should work hand-in-hand, but this report shows exactly why. The outsized returns created by fintech-enabled marketplaces are a big incentive, for startups and VCs alike, to build and back full-stack marketplaces focussed on improving consumer experience.”


Buy Now Pay Later
Soaring valuations of fintech products aimed at marketplaces, such as, ‘Buy Now Pay Later,' confirm the fintech-enablement trend. In addition, huge potential remains in serving unbanked and underbanked global communities.

Record investment in online marketplaces (€78B in 2021 YTD) indicates that marketplaces have significant dry powder available to invest in building or acquiring new financial services in-house.

Online sales, accelerating adoption
Online marketplaces sales now account for 19.5% of all consumer spending, vs. just 13.6% two years ago. While this has been accelerated by the pandemic, it is a trend that was already well underway, with both online marketplaces and fintechs, already benefiting from features such as payments, 'Buy Now Pay Later' or escrow, and enabling new revenue streams.

Looking ahead
Unbanked and underbanked populations in rapidly growing and digitizing markets offer additional growth opportunities for the combination of marketplaces and fintechs in emerging markets. However, even in the most established markets, online marketplace sales have a long way to grow. In groceries for example, a $2 trillion industry in Europe, online penetration has reached just ~5% in 2020 (up from 2% the year before). This offers a great opportunity for both marketplaces, and their enablers.

-End-


Notes to Editor
Media contacts:
Mélodie Laroche
Head of Corporate Communications
T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76
melodie.laroche@adevinta.com
About Adevinta
Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 16 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more.

Adevinta’s portfolio spans more than 40 digital brands, covering one billion people and attracting approximately three billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, Germany's leading classifieds sites mobile.de and eBay Kleinanzeigen, Marktplaats in the Netherlands, Kijiji in Canada, fotocasa and InfoJobs in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brasil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta employs 6,300 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.


About Adevinta Ventures
Adevinta Ventures is the investment arm of Adevinta, a global online classifieds specialist operating leading digital marketplaces in 16 countries. Adevinta Ventures invests in fast-growing European startups (sweet spot Series A and Series B) that can shape the future of marketplaces. Leveraging the top positions of Adevinta's brands (e.g. leboncoin, mobile.de, Coches.net, Fotocasa, Subito), Adevinta Ventures adds strong value and is a long-term partner to portfolio companies. Current portfolio and key investment areas include proptech (Kodit, Flatfair), future of work (Medwing), mobility (PaulCamper, Bipi) and fintech (Lovys). Find out more at Adevinta.com/ventures.


Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • You Should Own These 9 Stocks, According To Both Warren Buffett And Analysts

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Disney Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of entertainment conglomerate The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) closed down 4.1% in Tuesday trading after the House of Mouse disclosed a disappointing forecast for growth in its Disney+ division. Speaking at the Goldman Sachs "Communacopia" conference today, Disney CEO Bob Chapek estimated that fiscal fourth quarter paid subscribers to Disney's streaming service will rise by only "low single-digit millions". Chapek went on to explain that Disney exceeded expectations, netting 12.4 million new customers in Q3, but "hit some headwinds" in Q4 (that's this current quarter for Disney), reports Variety magazine.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Evergrande Filing on Yuan Bond Interest Leaves Analysts Guessing

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group injected a fresh dose of uncertainty into financial markets with a vaguely worded statement on a bond interest payment that left analysts grasping for details.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Le

  • ‘Dead duck’s mouth’ — CEO of China Evergrande’s leaked letter to employees gets panned on social media

    Xu Jiayin, the chairman of troubled China Evergrande was overheard trying to rally his employees, but it didn't go well.

  • Bitcoin Rallies Amid Risk-On Market Mood After Dip Below $40,000

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin dropped briefly below $40,000 for the first time since August amid rising criticism from regulators, before rallying as the mood in global markets improved.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Comes to Life

  • BlackRock, HSBC among largest buyers of Evergrande debt: Morningstar

    Fund giant BlackRock and investment banks HSBC and UBS were among the largest buyers of the debt of embattled Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Inc, Morningstar data shows. BlackRock added 31.3 million notes of Evergrande's debt between January and August 2021, pushing its stake in the company to 1% of the assets in its $1.7 billion Asian High Yield Bond Fund, according to Morningstar.

  • Is Alibaba Group (BABA) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Miller Value Partners recently released its Q2 2021 Investor Letter, a copy of which you can download here. The Miller Opportunity Trust Class I gained 4.18%, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P 500 Index which returned 8.55% in the same quarter. You should check out Miller Value Partners’ top 5 stock picks for investors to buy […]

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • Should I Avoid The Walt Disney Company (DIS)?

    Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback […]

  • JPMorgan Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 70%; Here’s Why

    In recent weeks, we’ve seen markets pull back after a prolonged upward trend. The reasons are varied, and include rising inflation, a weak jobs market, and the spread of the COVID Delta variant. At the same time, despite the increasing number of cases in this COVID wave, we’re not seeing a jump to lockdown policies – and while cases are up, severe cases are not. As the danger of COVID starts to ebb, economies are starting to rev up again. JPMorgan’s global equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas

  • Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ:UPST): Forecasts Need to Rise Significantly to Justify Lofty Valuation

    Upstart and Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM), appear to now be the preferred stocks in the fintech space, as larger fintech companies PayPal (Nasdaq: PYPL) and Square (NYSE: SQ) have traded lower over the same period. The question now is whether Upstart has run too far too quickly.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Plunged 8.2% Today

    What happened  Shares of online gambling stock DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) fell as much as 8.2% in trading on Tuesday after reportedly making an offer to acquire global competitor Entain (LSE: ENT). Entain's shares jumped over 20% on the report, but investors didn't like the move from DraftKings quite as much.

  • September Sell-Off: 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale

    Don't panic during this market pullback. Instead, load up on these stocks with above-average yields.

  • Nvidia Bounces After Sell Signal

    Nvidia rose modestly Tuesday after rebounding intraday Monday from its 50-day line. At Monday's low, Nvidia had wiped out a double-digit gain, a fairly strong sell signal who bought on the late August breakout. If Nvidia gets above Monday's intraday high, aggressive investors might try taking a stake, though you might want to wait for Nvidia to get back above its 21-day line and break a downtrend.

  • ConocoPhillips bets $23 billion on U.S. shale oil as rivals retreat

    ConocoPhillips Chief Executive Ryan Lance on Monday doubled down on U.S. shale and the world's continued demand for oil with his second blockbuster acquisition in less than a year. His $9.5 billion purchase of Royal Dutch Shell's West Texas properties, nine months after closing a $13.3 billion deal for Concho Resources, puts the company's future squarely in shale after exiting Canada's oil sands, U.S. offshore and British North Sea fields. The strategy depends on a world thirsty for cheap oil and Conoco's ability to extract it with less carbon emissions.