Pajamagram To Donate 1000's Of Pajamas Partnering with local nonprofits to make a difference

·2 min read

SHELBURNE, Vt., May 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pajamagram - a division of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company - is giving away free pajama sets, pet pajamas, and apparel from sister brand PajamaJeans, to charitable organizations in the greater Burlington community.

The event will be held at the Vermont Teddy Bear campus in Shelburne, VT on May 24th and May 25th. The address is 6655 Shelburne Road, Shelburne VT, 05482.

To participate, you must have a 501c3 status. Simply register your agency at PJ Donation Day Sign Up and find an available time slot that works for you. Organizations must abide by social distancing guidelines, and masks are required. Time slots will be offered every hour between 8am and 4pm on both days, and there will be a waitlist (or possibly additional event days) if demand is great.

Organizations are encouraged to select as much apparel and sleepwear as needed, but must provide their own transportation and bags. We're truly excited to share our premium pajamas with the charitable community of Vermont, and hope your agency can help share our products with those in need.

By partnering with nonprofits in the region, we truly hope to help make the world a better, more comfortable place - one set of pajamas at a time. If you have any questions at all, please reach out to event organizer Mary Sleeper at (802) 985-1352, or marys@vtbear.com

Pajamagram - the expert gift-givers and creators of luxurious, premium sleepwear - are a part of the Vermont Teddy Bear Company. Founded in 1981 and built on the principles of quality, comfort and connection, Vermont Teddy Bear has been based in Vermont for nearly 35 years, focusing on charitable outreach whenever possible.

vermontteddybear.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pajamagram-to-donate-1000s-of-pajamas-partnering-with-local-nonprofits-to-make-a-difference-301297256.html

SOURCE Vermont Teddy Bear Co.

  • Crypto-Crash Autopsy Shows Billions Erased in Flash Liquidations

    (Bloomberg) -- Cryptocurrency markets are stabilizing after a $500 billion Bitcoin wipeout snuffed out a slew of speculative excesses that had been building for months.Signals across the virtual-currency complex show leveraged positions are getting flushed out while dip-buyers are emerging -- helping fuel a return toward $40,000 for the world’s biggest token.As the dust settles following the Wednesday crash, Bybt data shows liquidations have totaled roughly $10 billion since Wednesday. Outstanding futures contracts have tumbled from a $28 billion peak in April to just $13 billion Thursday.The hundreds of billions of dollars changing hands across derivatives this week eclipsed activity in the cash market, as speculators rushed to close positions in the meltdown.“The selloff was greatly exacerbated by a lot of leverage,” said Martin Green, chief executive officer at Cambrian Asset Management, a $150 million crypto fund. “Now that the excess leverage has been liquidated, we have seen longs and leverage starting to be placed once again.”It all shows the power of crypto derivatives markets, where activity has exploded with the rise of multi-billion exchanges that cater to Wall Street and retail traders alike. The extreme volatility and big money in digital currencies is starting to draw regulatory attention, with the U.S. Treasury Department calling for stronger tax compliance within the space.This year’s relentless boom has pushed the likes of Ethereum up as much as 2,200%, while Dogecoin -- a token created as a joke -- became as valuable as blue-chip American companies. Things went awry this week as Bitcoin slid toward $30,000, fueled by regulatory missives from China’s central bank while Tesla Inc. billionaire Elon Musk tempered his enthusiasm for the asset.“You got all those bearish news and eventually you hit the point where a lot of the leveraged positions were getting liquidated,” said Justin d’Anethan, sales manager at EQUOS, a crypto exchange run by Diginex. “When that happens, it’s just a cascading fall.”Volumes surged Wednesday across exchanges, many of which offer high leverage untethered by regulations. As of roughly 7 a.m. in New York, the largest crypto platform Binance had recorded nearly $200 billion in derivatives volume over the preceding 24 hours. At OKEx and Bybit, activity had more than doubled from the prior period.To make things worse, the frenzy coincided with disruptions at Binance, Coinbase and Kraken, deepening panic across cryptoland.Open interest in both options and futures stabilized on Wednesday afternoon in New York trading, as major investors from Cathie Wood to Justin Sun soothed nerves with bullish remarks.On Deribit, the biggest crypto options exchange, a volatility index similar to the VIX dropped to 117 on Thursday from a high of 132 yesterday.One signal in the futures market suggests things are beginning to stabilize.Speculative bulls on Thursday are back trading perpetual crypto futures -- where no underlying asset is delivered -- to narrow their discount to the spot price. The spread, known as the funding rate, is typically at a premium during rallies amid strong demand to go long, but it plunged into negative territory yesterday.“There is little question that the reports of margin calls and other forms of the ‘unwinding of leverage’ took place yesterday,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co. “The fact that they were all able to close well above their lows tells us that much of that ‘forced selling’ faded during the day.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Powell Seeks Input as Fed Digs Deeper Into Digital Currencies

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell turned up the volume in the U.S. digital dollar debate, announcing the central bank will publish a research paper and seek public comment as it weighs issuing one in the future.“We are committed at the Federal Reserve to hearing a wide range of voices on this important issue before making any decision on whether and how to move forward with a U.S. CBDC,” he said in a statement on Thursday, referring to central bank digital currencies. “To help stimulate broad conversation, the Federal Reserve board will issue a discussion paper this summer outlining our current thinking on digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the U.S. context.”The announcement, during a week of intense volatility in cryptocurrencies, launches a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of a U.S. digital dollar, which until now has mostly been a technological project based at its regional branch in Boston. The approach of canvassing outside voices has been a hallmark of Powell’s leadership.Powell said he wants the Fed to play “a leading role” in the development of international standards. Central banks around the world -- most notably the People’s Bank of China -- are moving ahead with digital currencies which could give them a head-start in how standards develop partly because they have actual experience.“It is hard not to view today’s statement in the context of China and what is happening in the private crypto markets,” said Derek Tang, an economist at LH Meyer/Monetary Policy Analytics in Washington. “There is a little bit of complacency at the Fed saying, ‘We are the reserve currency.’ That is shifting now.”Tang said China’s digital currency is aimed at exerting more control over the domestic financial system but also for projecting soft power into the global trading system with yuan digital payments. “Those efforts have been accelerating perhaps more quickly than the U.S. was expecting,” he said.A key issue for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology would fit into the current U.S. banking system, which already provides electronic payments in a variety of ways.Critics of the current system say it locks out many low-income people and charges them fees for basic services that people with high account balances don’t suffer. Digital currency accounts held by individuals could serve as a form of competition. Still, the banking system offers high protection for depositors, including insurance, that a less regulated system may not offer.‘Fix the System’“The problem is that we are over-reliant on the central bank’s payment system, which fails to deliver,” said Aaron Klein, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. Long check-cashing settlement times can lead people in under-banked communities to use so-called pay-day lenders who charge high fees for money advances. “The answer is to fix the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system,” he said.That may not mean digital currency, but something more like FedNow, a separate project the Fed is building that will compete with banks on same-day settlement, Klein said.U.S. central bankers want to be clear about what problem they are fixing as they assess a digital dollar.“Our key focus is on whether and how a CBDC could improve on an already safe, effective, dynamic, and efficient U.S. domestic payments system,” Powell said. “We think it is important that any potential CBDC could serve as a complement to, and not a replacement of, cash and current private-sector digital forms of the dollar, such as deposits at commercial banks.”Powell said that “to date, cryptocurrencies have not served as a convenient way to make payments, given, among other factors, their swings in value.” He also said stable-coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, will attract more scrutiny from regulators.He said he hoped the paper would represent a thoughtful process.“Irrespective of the conclusion we ultimately reach, we expect to play a leading role in developing international standards for CBDCs, engaging actively with central banks in other jurisdictions as well as regulators and supervisors here in the United States throughout that process.”(Updates with comment from analysts Tang and Klein in fifth and ninth paragraphs.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US Stock Index Futures Inch Higher after Snapping 3-Day Losing Streak

    On Friday, the U.S. will report Flash Manufacturing PMI. It is expected to come in at 60.0, down slightly from the previously reported 60.5.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Reaching Towards ¥150

    The British pound has rallied again during the trading session on Friday as better than anticipated retail sales out of Great Britain boosted Sterling, but it still struggles at the same barriers.

  • Stocks Set To End The Week On A Strong Note

    Encouraging PMI reports provided support to markets today.

  • Bond Fund Manager Takes Cues From Equities to Beat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter of inflation.For M&G Investments Eva Sun-Wai that means exposure to Norway and Italy in her $246 million global government bond fund, as well as Asian local debt as inflation is more subdued in that region. While she sees the inflation threat as transient, she wants her fund protected from its impact in the near term.“There is some appeal to the higher-yield developed-market curve such as Norway and Italy, where valuations are attractive and correlations to commodity and equity are higher,” she said in an interview earlier in May. In addition, “Italy has been continually supported by the European Central Bank.”The yield on 10-year Norwegian bonds has climbed about 60 basis points this year to 1.56%, while its Italian counterpart is up more than 50 basis points to 1.06%. The equivalent for Treasuries -- often seen as the global bond benchmark -- is up more than 70 basis points to 1.63%.Global bond investors are trying to gauge the lifespan of the current spate of inflation as the world economy recovers from its deepest downturn in generations. A sustained period of price rises could trigger another debt selloff, while transient inflation would likely open the door for selective buying in markets.Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on InflationReducing ShortsThe London-based 24 year-old -- the youngest fund manager at the firm -- has tilted her portfolio to be long inflation bets and short duration ones. Still, she acknowledges bonds are getting more attractive.“Yields are getting cheaper and we are gradually reducing shorts, not completely bearish on duration outright,” Sun-Wai said.The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.77% -- its highest in over a year -- at the peak of inflation fears in March. But it has since pulled back as dip buyers emerged and investors debated the sustainability of price rises.“I’m a bit cautious on Treasuries and the dollar as the U.S. is starting off with a large level of national debt post-Covid, and also with potential tapering on the horizon,” said Sun-Wai, who was promoted to her role in January after joining the firm in 2018 as an investment graduate.Her fund is underweight with a short position in 30-year Treasuries, while maintaining a small long position in 5-6 year debt.Rate CycleIn a central bank version of a slow bicycle race, Sun-Wai is cautious about the rate hiking cycle which would favor exposure to a country’s currency over its bonds.She suggests the Bank of England could be the one to hike first, albeit reluctantly. The Norwegian central bank could also increase rates, in the second half of this year, she added.“I suspect a lot of central banks resent been the first mover because it will increase their cost of capital,” she said. “All of them are trying to take baby steps in terms of policy normalization.”That makes Thailand and China local rates attractive, given that central banks in these countries remain accommodative and inflation is more anchored, according to Sun-Wai. The impact of the resurgent pandemic in Asia suggests higher commodity prices are unlikely to spark inflationary concerns that would spur policymakers into action, she said.Virus Surge in Asia Has Traders Seek More Data for Investments“Due to the virus concern, central banks should remain accommodative for now, which should be positive for the local curve, especially when U.S. rates settle down,” she said. “Asian local rates have better value than U.S. rates on a real yield basis, especially since the aggressive selloff we saw in the first quarter.”(Updates prices in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GBP/JPY Price Forecast – British Pound Recovers Against Japanese Yen

    The British pound has recovered quite nicely against the Japanese yen after initially falling, as it looks like we are trying to build up the necessary momentum to get above the ¥155 level.

  • Canadian Bitcoin ETF Provider Went on High Alert as Crypto Crash Halted Futures Trading

    Horizons ETFs Canada had to “put in place all the business continuity plans,” its CEO said.

  • U.S. investors look to Europe for next leg of stock gains

    As U.S. stocks are hit with a bout of volatility, some investors are looking to European equities, attracted by lower valuations and the region’s nascent emergence from the COVID-19 pandemic. European equity funds have notched their longest streak of net inflows in more than three years, according to data from EPFR, while fund managers globally surveyed by BofA Global Research said they are more overweight European stocks than at any time since March 2018. Morgan Stanley’s strategists, meanwhile, have named holding European stocks as one of their top trades.

  • World’s Best Rally Has Morgan Stanley to Newton Eyeing Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- For so long the laggards of global equity markets, European stocks are back in favor and with the likes of Credit Suisse Group AG and Morgan Stanley joining an increasingly bullish chorus, investors are taking note.The Euro Stoxx 50 Index of eurozone blue-chips is up 13% so far in 2021, outperforming the S&P 500 in the opening five months of the year for the first time since 2017 and topping all other major regional benchmarks. That’s coincided with a recent pick-up in inflows into European equity funds, while the latest Bank of America Corp. global fund manager survey showed that euro-area stocks are now the biggest regional equity overweight.“This outperformance has further to run, given the scope for Europe to play catch-up with the U.S. as vaccine programs gather pace,” said Catherine Doyle, a strategist on the real return team at BNY Mellon’s ‎Newton Investment Management, which is overweight Europe relative to global equities.What makes Europe so attractive right now is the vast presence of cheap sectors sensitive to an economic recovery being hastened by a ramp-up in vaccination efforts that initially trailed the U.S. and U.K. The region is also less susceptible to the inflation worries that have spooked markets of late, given a relative dearth of the worst-hit sectors such as technology.Such factors are providing a catalyst to historically low valuations. The Euro Stoxx 50 Index trades at about 17.6 times 12-month earnings, compared with 21 times for the S&P 500, and 26 times for the Nasdaq. Unlike most global indexes, it has yet to reach its record high or even surpass its 2008 peak.Europe’s recent outperformance is only just starting to get the attention of market players. Credit Suisse raised continental European stocks to overweight on Thursday, citing catch-up potential for the region’s economic growth that has lagged the U.S., its exposure to the green energy boom and low investor positioning compared to other regions.Morgan Stanley favors European equities over the U.S. on earnings recovery as the Biden administration plans to boost corporate taxes. And U.S. investment management firm Eaton Vance is “significantly” overweight Europe in global and international equity portfolios, according to Chris Dyer, director of global equity, who sees the region’s outperformance continuing versus the U.S.Equity InflowsAccording to Bank of America and EPFR Global data, European equity funds have attracted inflows over the past six weeks. Yet there’s still a long way to go to catch up with peers. For 2021 to date, the region has attracted just $4.8 billion compared with a whopping $181 billion plowed into U.S. equity funds. Last year, investors pulled about $43 billion from European stock funds, the most among major regions.International investors are also voting for euro-area equities by piling into exchange-traded funds. The U.S.-listed SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF is set for its biggest month of inflows since 2017 with about $300 million new additions in May, while the iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF this week had its largest single-day inflow of $187 million since October 2019.To be sure, strategists surveyed by Bloomberg see limited scope for gains from current levels by the end of 2021, with the average forecast of 4,012 for the Euro Stoxx 50, down 0.3% from the Friday close. This kind of market might favor stock pickers over index followers.Newton’s Doyle likes automakers such as Volkswagen AG, which can thrive on the adoption of electric vehicles, energy firms such as RWE AG that are making a push for a green-energy transition, and low-cost airline Ryanair Holdings Plc, which she expects to benefit from rising passenger volumes as travel resumes. Volkswagen is down 12% from its April peak and up 42% year-to-date, while RWE has fallen 5.6% this year and Ryanair is down 0.2%.‘Final Unlocking’Luke Newman, who runs long-short funds at Janus Henderson Investors, says he’s net long euro-area equities and net-short the U.S. market because Europe is only now entering the “final unlocking.”READ: More Than 1.54 Billion Shots Given: Covid-19 Vaccine Tracker“Within the unlocking trade, continental Europe has lagged the U.S. and U.K. given the infections waves and vaccine rollouts,” Newman said in a video interview. “We feel that now is the time when the market is prepared to look out not necessarily at this year, but at 2022 and 2023, and start to assume recovery for those less-favored unlocking areas of the market.”He sees Safran SA, a French aircraft engine manufacturer, which is up just 3.4% this year, and Sodexo SA, a French food services and facilities management company, which has gained 13% in 2021 but is down 10% from its March peak, as some of the companies that can benefit from the rebound.Kevin Thozet, member of the investment committee at Carmignac, says the European market is in a “sweet spot” due to its balance of cyclical and quality names, such as luxury companies, which represent a large part of the index. The French asset manager with 39 billion euros ($48 billion) under management holds shares that include LVMH, Hermes International and Ferrari NV, in addition to Safran and Ryanair.“The big attraction in the U.S. was, for a very long time, the technology sector. There are tech companies in Europe, but they aren’t as important. This didn’t help European equities in the past, but there’s a rotation in place right now and Europe benefits,” Thozet said in an interview.Fiscal and monetary stimulus, along with a rebound in consumer spending, should enable economic activity in the euro area to return to pre-Covid levels by late 2021, according to Wei Li, global chief investment strategist at the BlackRock Investment Institute. BlackRock lifted euro-area equities to neutral in February and prefers them to the European credit market.“In addition to a more positive macro backdrop, we see valuations in the euro area as supportive,” she said by email. “We still expect a rapid activity restart beginning in the second half of this year.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Techs Lead U.S. Equity Rebound After Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Technology companies led a rebound in U.S. equities on Thursday after a report showing applications for state unemployment insurance fell last week to a fresh pandemic low rekindled optimism in the economic recovery.The Nasdaq 100 Index jumped to a two-week high, with gains in megacaps including Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. powering the advance. Tech stocks rose the most in the S&P 500 as all of the major industry groups moved higher. Ford Motor Co. rose for the first time in three sessions on plans to create a joint venture to manufacture electric-vehicle batteries in the U.S.The latest jobs report comes after mounting concern that faster inflation will prompt authorities to ease back on stimulus has weighed on risk assets in recent sessions. Minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed some officials were open to a debate at “upcoming meetings” on scaling back bond purchases if the U.S. economy continued to progress rapidly.“While inflation has been the star of the show, keep in mind that the Fed’s mandate is twofold, with employment as the other side,” said Mike Loewengart, managing director of investment strategy at E*Trade Financial. “The jobless claims read shows once again that that we’re heading in the right direction, but we’re a ways away from where we were pre-pandemic.”Thursday’s rally pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 above its average price for the past 50 days. That level is a key trend indicator for traders and has proven to be a buy signal in past rebounds.Cryptocurrencies pared gains after the U.S. Treasury Department called for stronger tax compliance. Bitcoin, which whipsawed investors with huge price swings on Wednesday, was up less than 5% at 4 p.m. in New York after climbing as much as 11%.Oil extended declines to a three-week low after Iran’s president said the broad outline of a deal to end sanctions on its oil had been reached. Yields on 10-year Treasuries fell as the dollar weakened. The Bloomberg Commodity Index fell for a third day.Here are some key events this week:Data on existing U.S. home sales for April are due on May 21Euro-area finance ministers and central bank chiefs hold an informal meeting. A larger group of EU finance ministers and central bank chiefs will meet May 22These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 4:01 p.m. New York timeThe Nasdaq 100 rose 1.9%The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%The MSCI World index rose 1%CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro rose 0.4% to $1.2226The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.4189The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 108.78 per dollarBondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 1.63%Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at -0.11%Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 0.84%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.1% to $62 a barrelGold futures fell 0.2% to $1,877 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Owl Rock, Dyal Create Asset Behemoth With SPAC Merger

    (Bloomberg) -- Investing giants Owl Rock Capital and Dyal Capital Partners completed their merger after clearing legal hurdles, with stock of the newly combined behemoth initially jumping as much as 11% on its first day.Now known as Blue Owl Capital Inc., the company counted $52.5 billion in assets under management as of March 31, and 91% of the sum is permanent capital, according to a Thursday statement.Blue Owl is the culmination of several Wall Street fads, including a public debut launched via a special-purpose acquisition company or SPAC. Owl Rock itself was a unicorn -- a fast growing, multibillion-dollar company -- after success in the red-hot private credit markets.Meanwhile, Dyal has been raising record sums to buy stakes in money managers, competing with businesses at Blackstone Group Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Dyal’s investments included some of the most prominent private asset firms, such as Silver Lake and Robert Smith’s Vista Equity Partners, which have each multiplied in size since Dyal bought in.Blackstone BackgroundOwl Rock’s Doug Ostrover -- who was a co-founder of Blackstone’s credit unit before forming his new firm -- will serve as chief executive officer of Blue Owl. His colleague Marc Lipschultz, a veteran of KKR & Co., and Dyal founder Michael Rees will be co-presidents.Blue Owl opted to go public via a merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp., a SPAC backed by HPS Investment Partners. SPACs, also called “blank-check” companies, are publicly traded shells that raise money from investors with the goal of buying an existing private business, typically without identifying a target until later. Such deals allow a private company to go public without the lengthy process of a traditional public offering.Shares of Blue Owl began trading Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OWL, initially topping $11 before fading to little changed at about $10 as of 10:10 a.m. in New York.Legal HurdlesGetting the deal over the finish line didn’t come without challenges.Sixth Street Partners, in which Dyal owns a stake, competes for similar business with Owl Rock in the direct-lending market. Sixth Street sued to temporarily block the merger, arguing the deal would place it in competition with its part-owner. Golub Capital, another competitor to Owl Rock partially owned by Dyal, sued on similar grounds. Courts in Delaware and New York rejected those claims.“It was an unfortunate chapter, but it’s a chapter,” Lipschultz said in an interview. “We’ve turned the page on that chapter, on to the next one.”One-Stop ShopThe combined business will offer public investors exposure to both direct lending and the stake-sale business. Dyal buys minority stakes in firms, giving investment managers a way to unlock wealth from rapid growth. Lipschultz described the merger as a “a next-generation model” for the limited partner and the investor community.“We’ve really assembled a business that allows us to provide a one-stop shop for all of the financing services, capital services that an alternatives manager needs,” he said.Private credit assets under management has surged over the past several years, nearly doubling to $975 billion as of September from $459 billion in 2014, according to London-based research firm Preqin Ltd. Record amounts of cash are being targeted for funds as investors search for higher-yield amid an ultra-low interest rate environment.The merger will allow Blue Owl to capitalize on the growth and institutionalization of the alternative asset management business, according to Lipschultz.Jumbo Unitranche DealsAs the industry has grown, so have the deal sizes. Firms that target the upper-middle-market like Owl Rock have clinched multibillion dollar unitranche deals, which blend first-priority and subordinated debt into a single facility.Last month, Owl Rock led a $2.3 billion loan to help fund Thoma Bravo’s buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc., in one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private credit market. Lipschultz said there are more to come.“We can comfortably lead a $3 billion financing,” he said, adding that the market has adequate capital to support a $5 billion unitranche. Those financings are better served in the private debt market, according to Lipschultz.“You know the terms, you know the capital is going to be there, you know who your counterparties are,” he said, adding that there isn’t the same pressure of reporting that’s required in the public markets.(Updates with share price and market cap in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • AT&T Was Punished for Its Dividend Cut. It’s Time to Buy the Stock.

    The telecom spent billions on acquisitions while increasing its dividend. Something had to give. The company has a new plan that just might work.

  • Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies Had Another Crazy Week. Here’s What Could Happen Next.

    Increased use of derivatives helped fuel the crash in cryptocurrencies. What investors need to know about market-driving forces.

  • U.S. Mortgage Rates Reach 3% for the First Time Since April

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage rates in the U.S. rose for the first time this month.The average for a 30-year loan was 3%, up from 2.94% last week, Freddie Mac data showed Thursday. It was the first time since mid-April that the rate was at or above 3%.Rates have see-sawed over the past few weeks as investors process economic data and look for signs of inflation triggered by the country’s recovery from the pandemic. There’s a growing consensus that the Federal Reserve may have to consider tapering its purchases of Treasuries and mortgage bonds if growth continues at its current pace, according to George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com.Cheap loans have fueled a rally in home purchases and given Americans more buying power even as bidding wars push up prices. The 30-year average hit a record low of 2.65% in early January. It climbed above 3% this year amid optimism about the rebound, then dipped below that benchmark, where it remained for four weeks.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • SoftBank’s First Female Director to Leave After Challenging Son

    (Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. director Yuko Kawamoto plans to resign from the company’s board in June, removing an outspoken board member who has clashed with controversial founder Masayoshi Son over governance issues.Kawamoto, a professor at Waseda University, will step down on June 23 after just one year in the role, SoftBank said in a statement on Friday. She was the first woman to ever serve on the board and its only female member, although another one has been nominated.In an unusual move, Kawamoto penned a long message about her time at SoftBank, posted on the company’s website. While she praised Son for his decision making, speed and willingness to change his mind, she also said the company needs more internal checks, better governance and more people who can stand up to Son.“SBG needs to formulate a form of governance that allows Masa to fully demonstrate his talents, which can then be integrated into shareholders’ value,” she wrote. “This does not imply restrictions or constraints but rather an oversight function that allows the organization to reach its full potential.”SoftBank’s biggest challenge is coming up with a succession plan for its founder, Kawamoto said. She said she is stepping down after one year because of her appointment as a commissioner of the National Personnel Authority.Also departing from the board in June are Son’s long-term lieutenant Ronald Fisher and Arm Ltd.’s Simon Segars. Z Holdings Corp.’s co-Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Kawabe, Koei Tecmo Holdings Co.’s Chairman Keiko Erikawa and Kenneth Siegel of Morrison & Foerster will take their seats after shareholders approve the appointments at a general meeting.SoftBank’s board has lost several of its most independent voices in recent years, the kind of directors who could push back on Son’s decisions. Shigenobu Nagamori, the outspoken founder of motor maker Nidec Corp., stepped down in 2017. Fast Retailing Co. CEO Tadashi Yanai, who had been on the board since 2001 and was a rare voice of dissent, left at the end of 2019. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founder Jack Ma left last June, after 13 years on the job.SoftBank has been buffeted by a series of missteps over the past year, including a botched investment in WeWork and a risky foray into derivatives trading. Kawamoto flagged that SoftBank often races so quickly to execute Son’s ideas that the infrastructure isn’t always in place to handle them.“Sometimes, therefore, rules come after the decisions are made, and some might say the company has some weakness in that regard,” she wrote.One area where Kawamoto had a particularly sharp disagreement with Son was over his personal stake in a subsidiary overseeing SoftBank’s controversial options trading program, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named because the details are private. Her opposition came as a surprise to Son and the clashes often left him fuming, one of the people said.Son’s 33% personal stake in the entity known as SB Northstar has also drawn fire from investors who pointed to the structure as a corporate governance concern. On a call with investors and analysts after the earnings announcement in November, Son denied there was a conflict of interest and described it as remuneration for his investment expertise. Other fund managers charge fees, he said. Son added that SoftBank’s board cleared the structure in a vote from which he recused himself.Son’s Personal Stake in SoftBank Trading Unit Draws Fire“The fact that SoftBank published this is quite telling,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore, referring to Kawamoto’s letter. “It’s not exactly a dictatorship operating there.”Still, Kawamoto complimented Son and said the company is improving.“In part because I remained vocal at Board meetings over this past year, I believe an atmosphere has been fostered where discussions can be held more frankly,” Kawamoto said. “Masa is an extremely exciting individual who often lights up the spirit of those around him. In fact, it is his inspiration that gave me the courage to take on a new challenge and accept a difficult role in service of the country.”(Updates with details of Kawamoto’s conflict with Son in 10th paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Inflation Bets Mount on Fear Brazil Won’t Hike Rates Enough

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Brazil’s inflation expectations are going the wrong way as investors fear the central bank won’t be bold enough to rein prices in.Traders are piling into inflation-linked bonds, seeking protection from an expected acceleration in prices, as officials stick to their guidance that they will pause the rate-hiking cycle before borrowing costs reach the neutral level -- seen around 5.5% to 6% in Brazil. For investors, that won’t be enough to get inflation under control, especially if commodities keep rallying and surging wholesale prices get passed on.The stronger demand for these notes, which even allowed the Treasury to double the size of a bond auction this week, is sending inflation breakevens through the roof. Brazil’s two-year rate has climbed 59 basis points this month to 5.43%, the highest in five years. Economists are also boosting their forecasts and already see inflation above the 3.5% target next year, according to a weekly central bank survey.“Commodity prices, foreign-exchange behavior and this relatively dovish stance by the central bank are driving up the demand for linkers,” said Pedro Dreux, a money manager at Occam Brasil Gestao in Rio de Janeiro. “The central bank is putting too much faith in the models, but we think they should move faster.”Inflation concerns are mounting across the world, forcing some central banks to rethink the loose monetary policies adopted last year to fight the economic impact of the pandemic. Brazil was one of the first countries in the developing world to embark on a tightening cycle, raising its benchmark rate by 150 basis points since March to 3.5%.Still, inflation forecasts keep rising and numbers have exceeded estimates. Brazil’s consumer prices rose 6.76% in April from a year earlier, the most since late 2016, amid a rally in agricultural and metal prices and an improvement in the nation’s growth prospects. As the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths slows down, banks including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Capital Inc. have lifted gross domestic product forecasts for this year.On top of that, wholesale inflation is rising sharply, suggesting more pressure on consumer prices ahead. The IGP-M index, which is more focused on wholesale prices, is running at around 32%, more than 25 percentage points above the official inflation index. While the two gauges don’t necessarily walk together, that gap has never been so high and it suggests there’s room for companies to pass on higher production costs to consumers. Furthermore, recent droughts are leading to an increase in electricity prices that may last until the end of the year.On Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro acknowledged that grocery prices are high and said he’s hopeful Brazil will have another good crop that will help ease inflation pressures.It’s not just Brazil where bond-market expectations for price gains are climbing, with the surge in commodity prices, central bank liquidity and a reviving economy all combining to lift breakevens globally. In the U.S., the world’s largest bond market, the 5-year breakeven rate on Treasuries this month jumped to 2.82%, a level unseen since 2005 and well above the Federal Reserve’s inflation target.Brazil’s faster-than-forecast inflation is challenging the central bank’s plan to remove only part of the monetary stimulus currently underpinning Latin America’s largest economy. Officials have been saying price pressures are temporary and in the minutes to their last meeting they said inflation would fall below the 2022 target if the key rate is raised to the neutral level in the current cycle. For that reason, they have signaled they plan to pause the tightening later this year.But traders aren’t buying into the central bank’s view. Swap rates price in more than 300 basis points in additional rate increases this year, which would take the Selic to 6.5%, above the neutral level. They also anticipate another 89 basis points in tightening in the first quarter of 2022.In recent weeks, officials said the “partial normalization” path is as much as they can signal, though that could be adjusted if economic conditions change.“Inflation pressure is lasting longer and this suggests the BCB needs to keep raising rates to prevent a contamination of next year’s forecasts,” said Caio Megale, chief economist of XP Investimentos, who expects the central bank to extend the tightening cycle.The risk is that the central bank doesn’t meet markets’ hawkish expectations and that’s why demand for inflation-linked bonds is so strong. On Tuesday, Brazil’s Treasury raised 19.5 billion reais ($3.7 billion) through the auction of 4.7 million linkers, locally known as NTN-Bs, more than double the amount of notes offered in the previous two weeks. On Thursday, the Treasury increased the size of an offer of floating-rate bonds while reducing the amount of fixed-rate notes.On top of inflation, the central bank also needs to take into account the fiscal outlook and the fact that the economy is still suffering the impact of the pandemic, even as prospects start to improve. One third of Brazil’s government debt is linked to the Selic rate and further hikes would increase interest expenses, adding pressure to public accounts.(Updates with Bolsonaro’s comments in eighth paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia plans first stock split in nearly 14 years, after 1,600%-plus in gains

    Nvidia Corp. announces the biggest stock split in its history Friday, proposing to give investors three additional shares for every one they currently own.

  • USD/CAD Daily Forecast – Canadian Dollar Is Losing Ground Ahead Of The Weekend

    USD/CAD did not manage to settle below the support at 1.2040.

  • Glencore Should Rework Chad Loan, Says World Bank’s Malpass

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc and its syndicate of lenders should renegotiate their more than $1 billion oil-for-cash loan to Chad to make the nation’s debt sustainable, World Bank President David Malpass said.The world’s biggest commodities trader and other commercial lenders should be included in talks with the central African nation under the Common Framework -- created by the Group of 20 leading economies to get private creditors involved in debt relief alongside public lenders. Chad is one of three countries out of 73 eligible that’s seeking relief under the framework.“By far the biggest amount of reschedulable debt is with Glencore and it is very important to engage in that debt sustainability effort for Chad,” Malpass said in a virtual media roundtable Thursday. Malpass has repeatedly called for private creditors to participate in Chad’s debt-relief efforts, but it’s the first time he’s singled out Glencore.Chad owes Glencore and its syndicate of lenders more than $1 billion, with Glencore’s portion worth $347 million, according to the company’s latest Payments to Governments Report. Glencore restructured the loan in 2015 and again in 2018 after oil prices fell.A Glencore spokesman said the company wouldn’t comment on Malpass’s remarks.President’s DeathOil and foreign donations are the lifeline of Chad, one of the world’s poorest countries. The death of President Idriss Deby last month cast uncertainty over the government’s plans to repay the loan, which makes up a third of the country’s public external debt.Deby died of injuries sustained in a battle against rebels shortly after being re-elected for a sixth term, the military said on April 20. His son, General Mahamat Idriss Deby, has replaced him and heads a 15-member military council that will lead the former French colony for the next 18 months.Glencore, backed by banks, loaned the government and state-run Société des Hydrocarbures du Tchad nearly $2 billion between 2013 and 2014 to plug a budget deficit and buy a stake in an oil project, according to the International Monetary Fund.The debt was repaid by crude shipments through a resource-backed agreement that enables countries with limited access to capital markets to obtain loans. Such accords have been criticized by advocacy groups including the New York-based Natural Resource Governance Institute, which argues they’re often hidden from public view and removed from government books.Chad used cattle to repay debt to Angola in 2019 and is in talks with Equatorial Guinea to settle another loan with fresh meat.The G-20 framework aims to help poor countries struggling to repay their debt amid the coronavirus pandemic to either reschedule or restructure their external obligations. Under the plan, debtors are committed to seek similar terms of the resulting bilateral restructuring with private creditors.(Updates with Glencore spokesman declining to comment in fifth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.