Reuters

Controlling inflation that has spiked to nearly a 40-year high is the "most important task" facing the Federal Reserve right now, Fed Governor Lael Brainard said in prepared remarks for a Senate hearing on Thursday on her nomination to become vice chair of the U.S. central bank. "We are seeing the strongest rebound in growth and decline in unemployment of any recovery in the past five decades," Brainard said in comments to be delivered to the Senate Banking Committee. Brainard is scheduled to begin her testimony at 10 a.m. EST (1500 GMT) in a session that could mark the start of a broader and potentially bitter partisan contest over the make-up of the Fed's seven-member governing board.