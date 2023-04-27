Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1,356.1 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.9%
DUBLIN, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pakistan Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the publisher, conversational commerce industry in Pakistan is expected to grow by 20.0% on annual basis to reach US$648.3 million in 2023.
The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 15.9% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$648.3 million in 2023 to reach US$1,356.1 million by 2028.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.
Scope
This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Pakistan. Below is a summary of key market segments:
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators
Transaction Value
Transaction Volume
Average Value Per Transaction
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
AI-Based Virtual Assistants
Non-Intelligent Chatbot
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type
Chatbots
Digital Voice Assistants
OTT Messaging
RCS Messaging
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots
Web-Based
App-Based
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors
Retail Shopping
Travel & Hospitality
Online Food Service
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Wellness
Financial Services
Technology Products and Services
Other Sectors
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering
Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots
Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots
Online Food Service Market By Chatbots
Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots
Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots
Financial Services Market By Chatbots
Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots
Other Sectors Market By Chatbots
Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants
Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging
Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging
Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging
Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging
Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging
Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging
Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging
Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging
Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging
Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging
Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging
Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging
Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging
Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging
Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging
Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size
Large Enterprise
Medium-Sized Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Pakistan Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application
Software Application
IT Services
Consulting Services
Pakistan Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors
Retail Shopping
Travel & Hospitality
Online Food Service
Media and Entertainment
Healthcare and Wellness
Financial Services
Technology Products and Services
Other Sectors
Reasons to buy
In-depth Understanding of Conversational Commerce Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028).
Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.
Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate conversational commerce strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the industry.
