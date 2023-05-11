Pakistan Latest: Army Deployed as Imran Khan Arrest Fuels Unrest

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s government called in the military to help end violent protests after former premier Imran Khan was arrested and put under the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a televised speech that protesters were committing “an act of terrorism” while the military warned that stern action would be taken against those damaging state and army property.

At least seven people were killed in the past two days and scores more injured in protests and clashes with security forces.

The escalation in violence comes as Pakistan’s economy is in deep distress. Moody’s Investors Service has warned the nation could default without an International Monetary Fund bailout as its financing options beyond June are uncertain.

Key Developments

(All times Pakistan local)

IMF Continues Engagement with Pakistan on Current Loan Deal (12:28 a.m.)

The IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on securing funding and policy assurances with the goal of reaching an agreement on the ninth review of the $6.7 billion loan agreed in 2019, a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Bloomberg query.

IMF data shows the loan has about $2.6 billion remaining to disburse, with the program expiring at the end of June.

The fund declined to comment on Khan’s arrest.

Imran Khan Supporters Rally in London for His Release (12:15 a.m.)

Protesters rallied outside the Pakistani Embassy in London to call for Imran Khan’s release, as the former prime minister’s arrest reverberated across the country’s large overseas population.

More than 150 people gathered near the Pakistan High Commission on Wednesday, shouting “Long live Imran Khan,” and other messages of support for the jailed cricket star-turned-political leader.

Government Calls in Army to Islamabad and Two Provinces (11:00 p.m.)

Police in Islamabad said in a tweet the Pakistan army will be reaching the capital to maintain public order.

The Interior Ministry approved military deployment in the most populous province of Punjab, as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, following a deterioration of law and order in major cities, Dawn reported, citing a notice from the government.

Prime Minister Calls Damage From Protesters ‘Terrorism’ (10:40 p.m.)

Shehbaz Sharif said in a speech Wednesday night that protesters are committing an “act of terrorism” by damaging public and private property.

“Such a spectacle has never been witnessed in the last 75 years. The people were made hostages in their vehicles, patients were taken out of the ambulances and, later, those vehicles were torched.”

Pakistan Army Issues Warning to Rioters (6:14 p.m.)

The army said “stern action” would be taken against those found rioting and damaging state and military property. Violent protests that erupted Tuesday night continued to simmer into Wednesday.

“Any further attacks on the army, law enforcement agencies, state and army installations will be met with a strong response,” it said in a statement issued hours after Khan was sent to the custody of the anti-graft agency.

Violent Protests Continue in Some Parts of Pakistan (5:03 p.m.)

Three dead bodies riddled with bullets and 27 injured people were brought to Lady Reading Hospital in Peshawar after clashes with security officials, said hospital spokesman Muhammad Asim. Some of the injured also had bullet wounds.

Special Court Sends Khan to Graft Agency Custody for 8 Days (4:38 p.m.)

Khan’s legal representatives will “see next course of action,” soon, his lawyer Khawaja Harris said. The politician will be produced before the court on May 17, the anti-graft agency said.

Pakistan VPN Demand Rises Almost Five Times (4:29 p.m.)

The demand for virtual private networks has gone up almost five times Wednesday compared with the daily average over the previous 28 days, Simon Migliano, Head of Research at Top10VPN, an independent VPN review website said by email.

Pakistan’s Interior Ministry has suspended mobile internet services while users have complained about not being able to access social media platforms including Twitter and YouTube.

PM Sharif Returns to Pakistan, Chairs Cabinet Meeting (4:14 p.m.)

Sharif has returned from London, where he had traveled for King Charles III coronation ceremony. The prime minister is currently overseeing a meeting of his cabinet, his office said in a statement.

Pakistan Rupee Closes at Record Low (4:04 p.m.)

The local currency dropped 1.9% to close at a record low of 290.22 a dollar, according to State Bank of Pakistan data. The rupee is weakening on economic and political uncertainty in the country, especially the delay in the IMF loan program. Khan’s arrest just worsened the situation, said Owais-ul-Haq, a forex trader at a Karachi-based brokerage house.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped 0.7% at close.

Khan Indicted in State Gifts Case (3:18 p.m.)

Imran Khan has been indicted on charges he hid earnings from the sale of state gifts acquired during his time in office, according to Amjad Pervez, a lawyer for the Election Commission of Pakistan that brought the case against the politician.

The date for trial is expected to be given in a written judgement, he added.

According to Geo TV, Khan refused to sign the documents and continues to deny all charges.

Imran Khan Declared Fit After Routine Medical Check, Report Says (1:00 p.m.)

The former premier was taken for a medical check up soon after his arrest and was declared physically fit, Geo TV reported citing unnamed officials.

How Imran Khan’s Power Struggle Fuels Pakistan Crisis: QuickTake

Khan’s Party Says Several Senior Leaders Detained (12:30 p.m.)

At least three senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders have been detained across the country by security officials, Khan’s party said. The detainees include general secretary Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi who heads the party in Sindh province and former Punjab governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema.

--With assistance from Leonora Campbell.

