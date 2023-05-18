Pakistan Latest: Khan Defies Deadline to Hand Over Supporters

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has defied a deadline set by local officials to hand over supporters, as the political drama surrounding the opposition leader continues to escalate.

Police remain outside his home in Punjab province, stoking concerns of a repeat of the violent clashes seen between his supporters and security forces last week.

A provincial government minister claimed Khan was sheltering dozens of people allegedly involved in the unrest, who targeted state and military property. The ex-cricket star, who has denied the allegations, had been given until 2 p.m. local time Thursday to hand over the suspects. It’s unclear what will happen next.

The military and the government have said that those involved in the attacks on defense premises could be tried in military courts. This marks a heightening of tensions in the showdown between Khan, 70, and the army, and adds another layer of complexity to the country’s deepening political crisis and economic instability.

Key Developments

(All times Pakistan local)

Deadline Set By Punjab Official Expires (2:10 p.m.)

The 24-hour deadline has passed, with no immediate sign of movement from either side.

Meanwhile, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has posted on Twitter inviting all media to come to Zaman Park and gather outside his home.

Court Orders Release of Khan’s Close Aide (11:39 a.m.)

Islamabad High Court called the arrest of close Khan aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi illegal and ordered his release from police custody, his lawyer said.

The PTI party’s vice chairman was among the many top leaders who were rounded up by police after protests erupted over Khan’s arrest last week.

“He would be freed soon if he isn’t booked in any other case,” said Naeem Haider Panjutha, a member of the PTI’s legal team.

Khan to Skip Anti-Graft Agency Summons (8:23 a.m.)

The former prime minister will not appear in person at a hearing of the National Accountability Bureau scheduled for Thursday, despite receiving a call-up notice to cooperate with its investigation into a land graft case.

Khan had been asked to provide documents and answer questions related to the allegations, but a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party spokesman said by message he won’t attend, declining to give any reason.

Khan Says Thousands Arrested in Crackdown (1:56 a.m.)

“This is the most unprecedented crackdown,” Khan told the UK’s Channel 4 News in an interview posted early Thursday morning.

“In 27 years of my party’s existence, we have never indulged in violent protests. 7,500 people have been arrested in my party. All the senior leadership has been arrested.”

Lahore Police Say No Current Arrest Plans (7:01 p.m.)

“There are no raid or arrest plans as of now. The deployment is normal and routine,” a Lahore police spokesman said by phone.

Khan’s residence already had a heavy police contingent present outside for security.

Imran Khan Says Police Have Surrounded His House (6:07 p.m.)

The former premier posts on Twitter that he fears imminent arrest after police surrounded his Zaman Park home in Lahore.

Khan denies allegations he is sheltering dozens of people involved in that week’s violence. Addressing party supporters shortly after his tweet, he said there is still time for the government to talk to him and resolve matters.

Punjab Minister Sets Deadline for Possible Raid (2:03 p.m.)

Khan has been given a 24-hour deadline to hand over supporters at his residence or face consequences, according to Punjab provincial government minister Amir Mir.

Mir said in a televised press conference the government had information that 30 to 40 people involved in attacks on military facilities last week were at Khan’s house.

Court Extends Order Preventing Khan’s Arrest, Report Says (1:00 p.m.)

The Islamabad High Court extended its order protecting Khan from arrest until May 31, according to Dawn News.

This relates to cases filed against him after May 9. Last Friday, the court granted Khan two weeks bail in relation to a land corruption case. It’s among dozens of cases he currently faces. He denies all the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

