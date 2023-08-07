U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,510.92
    +32.89 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,458.58
    +392.96 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,951.19
    +41.95 (+0.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,957.11
    -0.35 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.35
    -0.47 (-0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,971.70
    -4.40 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    -0.47 (-1.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1007
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0890
    +0.0290 (+0.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2782
    +0.0032 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.4750
    +0.7650 (+0.54%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,924.01
    -128.65 (-0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.77
    -6.06 (-0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.49
    -9.88 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,254.56
    +61.81 (+0.19%)
     

Pakistan to privatise loss-making national airline

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) passenger plane prepares to take off from the Benazir International airport in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Pakistan plans to privatise its national carrier Pakistan International Airlines, the government said on Monday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee of Privatisation chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

The committee "after deliberation decided to include Pakistan International Airlines Co. Ltd (PIACL) in the list of active privatisation projects of the ongoing privatisation programme, following an amendment in the law by the Parliament," a finance ministry statement said.

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Islamabad and Baranjot Kaur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)