Pakistan Raises Key Rate to Record High in Emergency Meeting
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank raised its key benchmark rate to a record high in an emergency meeting as the nation makes a final attempt to revive its loan program with the International Monetary Fund.
The State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy committee decided to raise rates by 100 basis points to 22%, it said in a statement.
