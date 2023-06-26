Pakistan Raises Key Rate to Record High in Emergency Meeting

Faseeh Mangi

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan’s central bank raised its key benchmark rate to a record high in an emergency meeting as the nation makes a final attempt to revive its loan program with the International Monetary Fund.

The State Bank of Pakistan’s monetary policy committee decided to raise rates by 100 basis points to 22%, it said in a statement.

