Pakistan Secures Final IMF Approval for $700 Million Loan Tranche

(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan won final approval from the International Monetary Fund for the disbursement of about $700 million in aid, providing a boost to the embattled South Asian economy ahead of elections next month.

The IMF’s executive board approved the loan, the Washington-based lender said in a statement on Thursday. The nation’s dollar bonds were the biggest gainers in emerging markets for the day, with 2026 notes jumping 2.6 cents on the dollar to 70.6 cents.

Pakistan’s dollar bonds were among the best performers in emerging markets last year, delivering returns of over 90%, as default risks eased following the IMF bailout. The funds are critical for Pakistan to secure financing from nation creditors like Saudi Arabia and give a boost to Pakistan’s caretaker government under Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kaka ahead of elections scheduled for February.

Pakistan’s nine-month IMF program is set to end in March and Interim Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar in November said the nation may need another loan from the IMF to support its economy. Pakistan has about $1 billion in dollar-denominated debt due in April.

The disbursement came after the IMF executive board’s completion of the first review of the $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement program approved in July, and followed a staff-level agreement in November.

