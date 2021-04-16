U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,165.50
    +3.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,972.00
    +49.00 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,005.00
    -9.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,260.70
    +5.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.43
    -0.03 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.80
    +10.00 (+0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    26.23
    +0.26 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    -0.32 (-1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7530
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,579.39
    -2,151.43 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,348.13
    -32.82 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.53
    +37.03 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,683.37
    +40.68 (+0.14%)
     

Pakistan temporarily blocks social media

Manish Singh
·1 min read

Pakistan has temporarily blocked several social media services in the South Asian nation, according to users and a government-issued notice reviewed by TechCrunch.

In an order titled “Complete Blocking of Social Media Platforms,” the Pakistani government ordered Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, YouTube, and Telegram from 11am to 3pm local time (06.00am to 10.00am GMT) Friday.

The move comes as Pakistan looks to crackdown against a violent terrorist group and prevent troublemakers from disrupting Friday prayers congregations following days of violent protests.

Earlier this week Pakistan banned the Islamist group Tehrik-i-Labaik Pakistan after arresting its leader, which prompted protests, according to local media reports.

An entrepreneur based in Pakistan told TechCrunch that even though the order is supposed to expire at 3pm local time, similar past moves by the government suggests that the disruption will likely last for longer.

Though Pakistan, like its neighbor India, has temporarily cut phone calls access in the nation in the past, this is the first time Islamabad has issued a blanket ban on social media in the country.

Pakistan has explored ways to assume more control over content on digital services operating in the country in recent years. Some activists said the country was taking extreme measures without much explanations.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

