Pakistani scholar experiences Wang's iron art in Shanting, Zaozhuang

PR Newswire
·1 min read

ZAOZHUANG, China, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanting district of Zaozhuang, Shandong province recently invited Aazim Rasool from National University of Pakistan experience Wang's iron art, a famous culture heritage in the district.

Wang's blacksmiths are one of the few blacksmiths in China who have inherited for a long time and mastered the complete ironing process.

Wang's traditional iron art adheres to the concept of "following ancient art and making with full hand work". From material selection to finished products, it takes 36 processes and 18 steps of smelting. It takes 63,000 hammers to pass the forging.

Wang's traditional iron art was selected as the sixth batch of representative intangible cultural heritage projects of Zaozhuang City in 2021.

"Wang's traditional iron art makes me feel the extensive and profound of Chinese traditional crafts and it is an unforgettable visit for me," Rasool said.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/pakistani-scholar-experiences-wangs-iron-art-in-shanting-zaozhuang-301781809.html

SOURCE Publicity Department of the CPC Zaozhuang Shanting District Committee

