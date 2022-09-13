U.S. markets open in 4 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,128.00
    +17.25 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,513.00
    +127.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,789.50
    +48.75 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,921.70
    +8.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.74
    +0.96 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.80
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    19.78
    -0.08 (-0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0152
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.56
    +0.77 (+3.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1706
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.2620
    -0.5380 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,306.16
    +71.38 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.15
    +9.00 (+1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,491.70
    +18.67 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.52 (+0.25%)
     

Pakistan's Neem raises $2.5M to serve underbanked communities with its embedded finance platform

Jagmeet Singh
·2 min read

Pakistan's embedded finance platform Neem has raised $2.5 million in a seed funding round as it works to support underbanked communities in the country.

The Karachi-based startup targets communities across sectors including agriculture, MSMEs, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare and others. It offers a lending platform that its partners use to provide tailored lending products to consumers and MSMEs. Neem is also working on a Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform, which will go live in December, that will onboard partners to embed wallets and payments and offer financial products such as insurance and savings customized to specific community's needs.

Three-year-old Neem was founded by Nadeem Shaikh, Vladimira Briestenska and Naeem Zamindar who previously worked as fintech entrepreneurs, operators and VCs.

"Most of the [existing] players are providing a B2C solution; we are a B2B2C solution. If you look at the embedded finance space, it is a $167 billion opportunity," Shaikh said in an interview with TechCrunch.

Owing to COVID, the strong growth in digitization has helped Neem embed its finance services across private and public sectors.

Citing industry figures, Shaikh said about 53 million people in Pakistan are currently underbanked. Over time, the startup plans to go beyond Pakistan and support underbanked communities in other developing markets.

The seed funding, which the startup aims to use to expand its existing team of 20 people, roll out the BaaS platform and capitalize licenses, was led by Hong Kong-based SparkLabs Fintech. The funding round also saw the participation of Pakistan's investment banking firm Arif Habib, Cordoba Logistics and Ventures, Taarah Ventures, My Asia VC, Concept Vines and Building Capital. Additionally, partners at Outrun Ventures and strategic angels as CSO of tech house BPC, founding partner at Mentors Fund and fintech veteran and ex-CEO of Seccl also participated in the seed round.

"We have strong conviction about Neem's mission to enable financial wellness for underbanked communities, and have full confidence in the Neem leadership team to realise this vision amidst macro challenges across the globe," said William Chu, Managing Partner, SparkLabs Fintech, in a prepared statement.

The startup was bootstraped before receiving the seed funding.

Recommended Stories

  • Lazard in talks with China, India, Japan on Sri Lanka debt

    (Reuters) -Financial advisory group Lazard has started talks with India, China and Japan on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, a spokesman for the Sri Lanka government said on Tuesday, as the crisis-hit island nation seeks an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout. Lazard was hired by Sri Lanka in May, along with international lawyers Clifford Chance, to guide the government through the process of restructuring its debt, for which estimates range from $85 billion to well over $100 billion.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • Former colonies conflicted over Queen Elizabeth

    Queens death brings complicated feelings, including anger in British Empire's former colonies (Sep. 11)

  • Pakistan to breach main highway to protect town of Dadu from floods

    Authorities in southern Pakistan plan to breach the country's Indus Highway, a key transport link, to allow water to flow and prevent flooding in the town of Dadu, officials said on Sunday. Floods from a record monsoon and glacial melt in the north of Pakistan have hit 33 million people and killed at least 1,391, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops. Pakistan estimates the cost of the damage at $30 billion, and both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed the flooding, extreme weather and resulting devastation on climate change.

  • Young Afghan Refugees in America Adjust to New Norms — Especially for Girls

    More than a year after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, plunging the nation into a humanitarian crisis in which girls have been forced from school and women from the workforce, thousands of young refugees who’ve fled the beleaguered nation are thriving inside American classrooms. Roughly 85,000 Afghan nationals have arrived in the United States […]

  • ‘Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva’ Powers to $28 Million Global Opening Weekend, Bringing Temporary Relief to Beleaguered Bollywood Box Office

    Ayan Mukerji’s Bollywood action fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” was one of the leading films at the global box office over the weekend, grossing $28.2 million, according to its producers, Disney’s Star Studios India and Dharma Productions. The film released in India across 5,019 screens and debuted at No. 1 with a three-day weekend of […]

  • Twitter users want Britain to return the Kohinoor diamond. Here’s what to know about its turbulent history.

    After the death of Queen Elizabeth II last week, online users are calling for the British government to surrender artifacts obtained by the British Empire,

  • Ricky Martin Faces New Sexual Assault Claims, Attorney Says Allegations Are “Wildly Offensive And Completely Untethered From Reality”

    Ricky Martin is facing new sexual assault claims after a complaint was filed against the singer. The allegations come after the Puerto Rican star sued his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sánchez Martin. According to the Associated Press, the new complaint was filed Friday in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Although the name of the person who made […]

  • Aid for flood victims arrives in hard-hit Pakistani province

    Two more U.S. military planes loaded with tons of aid for Pakistanis affected by flooding from deadly monsoon rains landed Sunday in southern Sindh province, one of the worst-affected regions in the impoverished country. Saif Ullah, spokesman for the country's Civil Aviation Authority, said each plane was loaded with about 35 tons of relief aid that would be distributed in the province by the World Food Program. The aircraft landed at Sukkur Airport in Sindh and Ullah said the U.S. operation that began Thursday would continue until Sept. 16.

  • Ukraine repels seven Russian advances in Donetsk Oblast, General Staff says

    Ukrainian troops have successfully repulsed seven Russian attempted advances in the general vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff said in a Facebook post on Sept. 13.

  • Amazon's most popular wallet is on sale for $24: 'Less bulky than my bi-fold'

    More than 68,000 shoppers think this super-slim bestseller with RFID protection is money.

  • U.S. general urges faster repatriation of IS families in Syria camp

    The repatriation and reintegration of thousands of families of Islamic State militants languishing in a Kurdish-run detention camp in northeast Syria should be speeded up, the top U.S. general in the Middle East said on Monday. General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who leads U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM), said many of the residents of al Hol camp were families of IS members who had fled Islamic State's final enclave of Baghouz in Syria in 2019.

  • Pakistan races to keep floodwaters out of power station that supplies millions

    DADU, Pakistan (Reuters) -Authorities in Pakistan are scrambling to protect a vital power station supplying electricity to millions of people against a growing threat of flooding, officials said on Monday. Floods from record monsoon rains and glacial melt in the mountainous north have affected 33 million people and killed almost 1,400, washing away homes, roads, railways, livestock and crops, in damage estimated at $30 billion. Both the government and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres have blamed climate change for the extreme weather that led to the flooding that submerged huge areas of the nation of 220 million.

  • Russia shrugs off retreat in northeast Ukraine as Putin focuses on economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Faced with one of its worst defeats in nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, the Kremlin insisted on Monday it would achieve its military goals and President Vladimir Putin maintained an air of business as usual as he chaired a meeting on the economy. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer directly, when asked by a reporter if Putin still had confidence in his military leadership after Ukraine's lightning counteroffensive in the northeast of the country. Soon afterwards, Putin was shown on state television chairing a meeting on the economy at which he made no reference to the rout and said Russia was holding up well in the face of Western sanctions.

  • Julia Fox’s Pants Are Wearing Pants

    She styled them with a top that's just…duct tape?

  • Akshay Kumar's ad on road safety criticised for promoting dowry

    The ad, starring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, has been criticised for allegedly promoting dowry.

  • 43 Thoughts I Had Watching "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4, Including "EWWW"

    It was only a matter of time before we got to THIS point.View Entire Post ›

  • Israeli minister says Iran using Syria facilities for weapons production

    Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz said on Monday that Iran has used more than 10 military facilities in Syria to produce advanced missiles and weapons for its proxies. For several years, Israel has been mounting attacks on what it has described as Iranian-linked targets in Syria. There were no immediate comments from Iran and Syria on Monday, but Damascus has declined to comment on such accusations in the past and Tehran has denied it builds production capabilities across the Middle East.

  • Josh Duhamel & Audra Mari Are Married 3 Years After His Divorce From Fergie

    Congratulations to the happy couple!

  • More than 1,000 civilians have died in Izium and 80% of infrastructure is destroyed city councillor

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - MONDAY, 12 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:40 At least a thousand civilians died while under Russian occupation in Izium, Kharkiv Oblast, and 80% of the city's infrastructure has been destroyed.