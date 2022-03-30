PAL Aerospace and Thales Sign Strategic Agreement to Co-Develop Next-Generation Mission System at DSA 2022

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PAL Aerospace and Thales, on the occasion of the Defence Services Asia Exhibition & Conference, have signed a strategic agreement to co-develop the next generation of mission systems. As the result of this agreement, the next generation of mission system software will be backed by the decades of special mission excellence required to support the future of multi-mission maritime patrol solutions.

PAL Aerospace P-4 MPA

"After many years of successful collaboration with Thales, our team is thrilled to enter this strategic agreement. Together, we are ready to co-develop the next generation of mission system that will innovate how multi-mission MPA's save lives, defend territorial waters, and build maritime domain awareness," said Keith Stoodley, Chief Executive Officer at PAL Aerospace LLC. "For over 35 years, PAL Aerospace has stayed at the forefront of innovation for designing, modifying, integrating, and operating MPAs in an incredibly diverse array of environments from Canada's north to the desert coastlines of Gulf Cooperation Council countries. I am thrilled to carry the momentum of those operations into this co-development with Thales."

The agreement between PAL Aerospace and Thales leverages decades of diverse special mission solutions to co-develop mission-ready capabilities. Targeted capabilities include machine learning, computer vision, optionally/remotely piloted aircraft systems support, underwater warfare defence and integration of space-based data into a complete mission lifecycle for dissemination in a common operating picture. The development of these capabilities will be based cooperatively at PAL Aerospace and Thales facilities, supporting industry, economic growth, and high-skilled jobs in Canada, UAE, and France.

Hervé Hamy, Vice President, intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance activities, Thales said, "Thales is proud to announce this enhanced cooperation step with our long-time trusted partner PAL Aerospace. We will develop together the next generation of mission system to propose a cost-effective product based on our mutual field-proven experience in airborne maritime surveillance & patrol solutions. PAL Aerospace and Thales customers will rely on their respective operational and technical expertise and will increase their mission efficiency, thanks to continuous innovation."

Story continues

About PAL Aerospace

A proud member of the Exchange Income Corporation family of companies, PAL Aerospace is a Canadian-owned and operated global aerospace and defence company. With a focus on intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, in-service support solutions, aircraft engineering and modification and crew resource management training. PAL Aerospace is internationally recognized by governments, militaries, and industry for on time/on budget delivery and high reliability rates. PAL Aerospace offers a single point of accountability for its programs and takes pride in being the trusted choice for clients worldwide.

To learn more, visit us online: www.palaerospace.com

About Thales Group

Thales (Euronext Paris: HO) is a global leader in advanced technologies, investing in digital and "deep tech" innovations – connectivity, big data, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and quantum technologies – to build a confident future crucial for the development of our societies. The Group provides its customers – businesses, organizations and governments – in the defence, aeronautics, space, transport, and digital identity and security domains with solutions, services and products that help them fulfil their critical role, consideration for the individual being the driving force behind all decisions.

Thales has 81,000 employees in 68 countries. In 2021, the Group generated sales of €16.2 billion.

To learn more, visit us online: www.thalesgroup.com

CONTACT: Joseph Galimberti, Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, 709-743-7445, joseph.galimberti@palaerospace.com; Thales, Media Relations - Defence Aerospace, Anne-Sophie Malot, +596 696 02 71 26, anne-sophie.malot@thalesgroup.com

SOURCE PAL Aerospace Ltd.