U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,567.00
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,839.00
    -14.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,971.00
    -14.25 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,072.00
    -2.80 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.11
    -1.85 (-1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,923.10
    -16.70 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    25.07
    -0.13 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0995
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    -0.0150 (-0.60%)
     

  • Vix

    19.63
    -1.18 (-5.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3100
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.6450
    -0.2290 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,203.53
    +481.51 (+1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,087.17
    +6.15 (+0.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.14
    -10.21 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,943.89
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Pala Band of Mission Indians Enters into Agreement to Sell Pala Interactive LLC to Boyd Gaming for $170 Million

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BYD
    Watchlist

PALA, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pala Interactive LLC, a North American iGaming software and services supplier that is majority owned by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, entered into a definitive agreement with Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) to sell the business for total cash consideration of $170 million.

Pala Interactive, founded by the Pala Band of Mission Indians in 2013, has built an innovative online gaming technology company that provides real money and social gaming solutions on both a business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) basis in regulated markets across the United States and Canada. The Pala Interactive technology includes a player management system, casino, poker, integrated sports, social casino and poker platforms, complemented by a full suite of managed services. Pala Interactive currently provides B2B services in eight U.S. states and in Canada and operates B2C and B2B2C offerings in New Jersey and Canada, respectively.

"Our tribe was at the forefront in creating an online gaming platform," said Robert Smith, Chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians. "We brought together the best minds in the business to build and ultimately transact, what has become a very successful business."

Jim Ryan, CEO of Pala Interactive, said, "This is the result of a considerable capital investment and lot of hard work by the Pala Tribe and Pala Interactive employees to build a modern-age online gaming platform and business tailored to the North American regulated gaming market. Boyd Gaming's acquisition of the Pala Interactive business, positions the enterprise for the next growth phase, which includes the development and execution of an iGaming strategy for Boyd Gaming and a continued commitment of investment and development in Pala's B2B business."

The acquisition comes after Pala Interactive recently received its Ontario Gaming Related Supplier (GRS) Manufacturer License. Securing the GRS license marks another milestone for the Company in the North American regulated iGaming market, and positions the business for further growth in the Canadian marketplace.

The closing of the transaction is subject to usual and customary closing conditions, including regulatory review and approval, and is anticipated to close by the first quarter of 2023.

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck served as legal advisor to Pala Interactive for the transaction.

About Pala Interactive
Founded in 2013 by the Pala Band of Mission Indians, Pala Interactive LLC anticipated the growth of online gaming opportunities in the United States and now provides its proprietary Online Gaming Platform for real money and social gaming.

The Pala Interactive Online Gaming Platform consists of proprietary technology, including a player account management system, online casino and poker products complemented by our integrated sports platform, relevant marketing tool integrations and optional customer and marketing support services. Pala is licensed and has customers in eight U.S. states and the province of Ontario.

About Boyd Gaming
Founded in 1975, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a leading geographically diversified operator of 28 gaming entertainment properties in 10 states. The Company is also a strategic partner and 5% equity owner of FanDuel Group, the nation's leading sports-betting and iGaming operator. With one of the most experienced leadership teams in the casino industry, Boyd Gaming prides itself on offering its guests an outstanding entertainment experience, delivered with unwavering attention to customer service. Through a long-standing company philosophy called Caring the Boyd Way, Boyd Gaming is committed to advancing Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) initiatives that positively impact the Company's stakeholders and communities. Our commitment to being an employer of choice has been recognized by Forbes magazine, which named Boyd Gaming the highest-ranked gaming company in America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021, and Nevada's Best Employers in 2020 and 2021. For additional Company information and press releases, visit https://investors.boydgaming.com.

CONTACT: Doug Elmets
(916) 206-8662

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pala-band-of-mission-indians-enters-into-agreement-to-sell-pala-interactive-llc-to-boyd-gaming-for-170-million-301512239.html

SOURCE Pala Band of Mission Indians

Recommended Stories

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Suddenly Jumped Monday Afternoon

    A rumor that the battery maker is working with a luxury automaker caught the market's attention.

  • Tesla shares end the day up 8% amid news of stock split, Elon Musk social media platform

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Tesla's shares boost after it announced a stock split.

  • US recession indicator delivers fresh blow for Joe Biden

    One of the market’s most closely watched harbingers of a US recession has flashed red for the first time in 16 years in a further blow for Joe Biden as his struggling presidency faces a stalling economy.

  • What the top US billionaires would owe under Biden’s new tax plan

    President Joe Biden unveiled a budget proposal that includes a plan for a minimum tax on the wealthiest Americans, including unrealized gains.

  • Why Sonos Rallied Nearly 15% Today

    What happened Shares of consumer electronic outfit Sonos (NASDAQ: SONO) were up 14.8% as of 3:40 p.m. ET Monday, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence, mostly in response to news that Standard & Poor's is adding the stock to its S&P 600 Small Cap Index.

  • U.S. auto sales slump as less affluent buyers walk away

    (Reuters) -U.S. new vehicle sales could fall to the lowest first-quarter volume in the past decade as chip shortages and the Ukraine crisis squeeze inventories and rising prices push less affluent buyers out of the market, research firm Cox Automotive said Monday. "Make no mistake, this market is stuck in low gear," said Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive, adding that sales will remain at current levels until supply improves. Detroit's mainstream brands and Nissan Motor Corp are getting hurt as less affluent consumers leave the new vehicle market, Cox analysts said during a call.

  • Tesla’s second stock split in two years is ‘a high-class problem of a four-digit stock’: analyst

    Wedbush Securities Managing Director Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Tesla's stock split and what it means for the EV maker.

  • My wife and I are in our 50s with $300,000 in a 401(k) and $700,000 in a pension. Will we have enough to ‘live a simple life’ in retirement?

    Many Americans are surprised to see they have not prepared as well as they had hoped for retirement when they finally get ready to call it quits. The bad news is, you’ll probably have to make some realistic assumptions of what your retirement will look like. If you’ve lived primarily paycheck to paycheck in your working years, that may continue to feel the case in your retirement.

  • AMC stock closes 45% higher on Monday, here's why

    AMC's (AMC) stock soared 45% on Monday. Shares closed at $29.33 each, above their highest closing level of the year in early January.

  • Rolls-Royce Falls Back as Golden Share Reality Damps Merger Talk

    (Bloomberg) -- Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shares slumped as much as 12%, reversing some of Friday’s gains, as analysts talked down the possibility of a takeover bid for the aircraft-engine maker.Most Read from BloombergLow-Priced Omega Speedmaster Prompts Global Swatch Store ChaosUkraine Update: Negotiators Set for Face-to-Face Talks This WeekWill Smith Smacks Chris Rock, Wins Oscar in Wild Academy AwardsVanguard Stumbles In Pivot From Cult of Jack BogleBiden Seeks to Temper Remark on Putin as U.S

  • Why Okta Stock Bounced Back on Monday

    Shares of cloud-based cybersecurity company Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) snapped a five-day losing streak on Monday, shooting up 8.3% through 3:10 p.m. ET. The reason: Okta filed an official update on its findings about the well-publicized hack of its systems that was revealed last week -- and according to Okta, it's just not that big of a deal. As Okta explained in an 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), published Friday after close of trading, "there was a five-day window of time between January 16-21, 2022 when [a] cybercrime group had access to ... a computer used by a customer support engineer employed by a third-party vendor that supplies customer support services to Okta."

  • Putin will deliver an energy shock worse than the 1970s, warns Andrew Bailey

    Grant Shapps gives P&O 'one last chance' to reverse sacking of 800 workers US recession indicator flashes red in fresh blow for President Biden FTSE 100 dips 0.1pc; Pound tumbles against dollar Andrew Orlowski: Electric cars have a very dirty secret Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks I'd Buy Without Any Hesitation

    When faced with an investment decision, I hemmed and hawed for way more time than I should have. Warren Buffett himself acknowledged recently that he and his investing team "find little that excites us." A few of them are even in Buffett's investment portfolio.

  • ‘The dam finally broke’: 10-year Treasury yields spike to breach top of downward trend channel seen since mid-1980s, says Deutsche Bank

    Yields on the 10-year Treasury note have spiked through the top line of a downward trend channel tracing back to the mid-1980s, with surging inflation and the Federal Reserve’s reaction to it sparking questions over whether the long-term trend will imminently end, according to a research note from Deutsche Bank.

  • Why traders think the US economy is about to go into reverse

    A warning sign for the world’s biggest economy is flashing on the dashboard of bond markets.

  • HP to acquire Poly in $3.3 billion deal

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses HP's plans to acquire Poly in a $3.3 billion deal.

  • Is Tilray Stock A Buy As House Prepares MORE Act Vote?

    Canadian cannabis producer Tilray and other marijuana stocks last week rallied on a possible House decriminalization vote. Should you buy TLRY stock now?

  • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Crashes As FDA Doubts Its ALS Treatment

    The Food and Drug Administration cast doubt on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals' ALS treatment Monday, leading shares to plummet.

  • Are These 2 Rivals Beating Pfizer and Moderna?

    Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) have dominated the U.S. market since they became the first to launch their vaccines. Today, Pfizer has fully vaccinated more than 124 million Americans. Does this mean these players are a step ahead of Pfizer and Moderna?

  • AMC Is Jumping, but This Takeover Target Is Monday's Real Winner

    The stock market has been full of uncertainty lately, and that has shown up in some pretty big swings to start 2022. After a drop that sent the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) into bear-market territory, stocks have recovered dramatically in the past few weeks. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) was down 3 points to 4,540, but the Nasdaq managed to produce a gain of 62 points to 14,232.