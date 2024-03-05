Palace Coffee Company announces closure of Downtown Amarillo location

Chris Bohannon, a barista at Palace Coffee Company, pours steamed milk into freshly made espresso during the morning coffee rush at the company’s Polk Street location in Amarillo in this 2017 file photo.

A downtown Amarillo coffee shop is closing its doors after nearly 10 years of serving drinks, brunch and memories.

Palace Coffee Company announced on Monday that the location at 817 S. Polk St. #2 will close by the end of the month.

"It's with a heavy heart that we announce the closing of our Downtown Amarillo location," the company stated on social media. "This decision comes after much deliberation and an earnest desire to concentrate our efforts and resources where we can make the most impact."

Palace Coffee Company started in Canyon's former Palace Hotel, 420 15th St. in 2011. The company expanded into Amarillo's historic Paramount building on Polk Street in 2014, then the Summit Shopping Center at Coulter and 34th, and a fourth location at 2646 Wolfin in 2021.

"Throughout the years, we've embraced innovation and community needs, from introducing a brunch program to embarking on our coffee roasting journey right in the heart of Downtown," the post stated. "With the opening of our Wolflin location, we were able to expand our roasting operations significantly."

The Polk Street location's bakery and training operations will move to the Wolfin space, which will become the company's headquarters.

"While we will miss this incredible space, we are hopeful that our Downtown regulars will continue to support us at our Wolflin location, where we promise to keep serving great coffee with the same warmth and kindness," the post stated. "This is not just a farewell; it's an invitation to join us as we embark on the next chapter of our story, bringing with it the same commitment to quality, community, and kindness that you've come to expect from us. Here's to new beginnings and continued adventures together."

The Polk Street location's closure on March 29 will not impact the remaining locations.

