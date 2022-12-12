U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,945.81
    +11.43 (+0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,667.96
    +191.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,016.47
    +11.85 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.03
    +1.37 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.35
    +2.33 (+3.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.00
    -11.70 (-0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    23.44
    -0.27 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0557
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2291
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1900
    +0.6400 (+0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,037.88
    -123.56 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.10
    +2.43 (+0.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,443.31
    -33.32 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Palais des Thés Moves its ERP to the Cloud with Infor

·5 min read

Specialist in exceptional teas opts for Infor's CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, as well as its Infor Factory Track module, to expand its ERP to logistics functions and thus benefit from better monitoring of its activities

RUEIL-MALMAISON, France, Dec. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor®, the industry cloud company, today announced that Palais des Thés, French house known for its exceptional teas, has opted for Infor CloudSuite Distribution Enterprise, a cloud-based ERP platform with features designed and developed for the food retail sector. At the same time, the retailer has chosen the Infor Factory Track module, a solution for automating and simplifying stock and production operations that manages automation in factories and warehouses, from receipt of raw materials to processing and packing to dispatch of finished products, while integrating inventory, operations planning, and the associated work and attendance times.

(PRNewsfoto/Infor)
(PRNewsfoto/Infor)

Learn more about Infor's solutions for food & beverage distribution: https://www.infor.com/industries/distribution

Launched at the beginning of 2022, this transformation project aims to provide Palais des Thés with the management system needed to support its strong growth, while moving it towards greater standardisation, and addressing major challenges of warehouse and logistics management.

Laurent Chaumont, CIO at Palais des Thés, says: "Our old ERP deployed in 2012 was no longer adapted to our new company size, while our ambition is to reach €100 million in turnover in 2026. Therefore, we wanted to upgrade our system to a more modern and scalable solution, which would allow us to move towards integrated business functionalities, using standard capabilities in the cloud."

With 350 employees, 75 shops in France and 97 worldwide (50% franchised and 50% owned), an e-commerce site, a head office in Paris and a warehouse in the Paris region, Palais des Thés is constantly expanding to help tea lovers discover exceptional teas. Tea is the second-most drunk beverage in the world after water. Palais des Thés founder and owner defines himself as a tea seeker and travels the planet to discover the best vintages. To do this, he has developed an in-depth knowledge of the regions, terroirs and techniques and has built a deep relationship with the farmers and producers, while ensuring regular quality control over the way these harvests are produced. He has also created a tea school, which provides reference courses in the secrets of this age-old beverage and the art of tasting it.

Chaumont explains: "We launched our call for tenders in 2021 and consulted various publisher/integrator pairs among the main players in the market. The choice of Infor and its partner LTTD Consulting was made at the end of 2021 based on the obvious criteria of the functional suitability of Infor's CloudSuite to our business expectations. In addition, the possibility of interfacing this new ERP with a module entirely dedicated to the logistics function, Infor Factory Track, fully met our challenges in terms of managing supplies, stocks and order preparation."

The experience of the LTTD Consulting teams was also decisive in the choice, in view of their expertise and their ability to support the company in redesigning its procedures to align them with a more industrialized and standardized approach, as proposed by the Infor solution.

Eventually, the solution should be interfaced with third-party solutions, such as the management of shops and the e-commerce site, which will enable the distributor to consider the difficulties linked to its multiple distribution channels and the evolution of its activities more serenely.

The company currently distributes more than 700 tonnes of tea in over 400 varieties worldwide through 70 shops, a large network of several hundred retailers, two subsidiaries in Russia and the United States, and its e-commerce site.

"Today, we are finalizing the configuration and design of the interfaces, while the solution should be deployed early next year. Between now and then, around 20 key users, representing all the company's functions, will take part in the organisation of 70 workshops and thus report on all the malfunctions and adjustments to be made," continues Chaumont.

"While the company has weathered the pandemic crisis particularly well thanks to online sales, we want to support the Palais des Thés teams as closely as possible to their needs, so that each employee can take ownership of the new system. In addition, we are supported by its general management, which participates in all the steering meetings and has positioned itself from the outset as a sponsor and guarantor of the project's success," says Jean-Christophe Prickartz, project manager at LTTD Consulting.

Philippe Maillet, Infor's sales director for SMB & channel in France, concludes: "We are happy to count among our customers a reference like Palais des Thés, a fine brand that respects the values of this new world and has been able to withstand the difficulties of the past two years. Deployed in a multi-tenant cloud environment hosted by Amazon Web Services (AWS), our CloudSuite should enable their young and dynamic teams to focus on their core business and on higher value-added tasks.

About LTTD Consulting
Created in 2006, LTTD Consulting has always been a privileged partner of Infor in France and is continuously involved in helping shape on the Infor M3 roadmap. The company has 100 employees and works throughout France and Europe with dynamic companies in many sectors of activity (food, luxury, specialised distribution, fashion, etc.). LTTD Consulting brings together the best Infor M3 specialists from all over the world, whether they are engineers, developers or consultants, and is based on strong values of respect, commitment, knowledge and tolerance. To find out more, visit https://lttd-consulting.com/index.php.

About Infor
Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. We develop complete solutions for our focus industries. Infor's mission-critical enterprise applications and services are designed to deliver sustainable operational advantages with security and faster time to value. Over 60,000 organizations in more than 175 countries rely on Infor's 17,000 employees to help achieve their business goals. As a Koch company, our financial strength, ownership structure, and long-term view empower us to foster enduring, mutually beneficial relationships with our customers. Visit www.infor.com.

Media contact:
Vincent Fournier & Odile Pin
Such. +33 (0)6 80 34 24 00 - Tel. +33 (0)6 81 80 35 46
vf@pr.dragway-productions.com - odilepin@r2po.fr
Twitter: @InforFranceNews

Copyright ©2022 Info. All rights reserved. The word and design marks set forth herein are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Infor and/or related affiliates and subsidiaries. All other trademarks listed herein are the property of their respective owners. www.infor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palais-des-thes-moves-its-erp-to-the-cloud-with-infor-301699837.html

SOURCE Infor

Recommended Stories

  • Toyota Halts Car's Sales and Production for U.S.

    Toyota is known for a lot of different things, mainly automobiles, but the company also makes sewing machines, forklifts, robotics, boats and even houses. Of course, the main line of business Toyota handles is automobiles. While being a true leader in the automobile industry, Toyota has dealt with its own setbacks.

  • Oil Wells Creeping Into Texas Cities Herald Shale Era's Twilight

    (Bloomberg) -- Each morning when Michael Quinn pulls into the parking lot of the luxury apartment complex he manages in West Texas and looks across the street, an unsightly vision blots the horizon: a 24-foot-high insulated wall. Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicro

  • Crypto: Bieber, Madonna, Steph Curry, Snoop Dogg in Big Trouble

    A new lawsuit accuses a dozen celebrities of contributing to significant financial losses, by promoting non-fungible tokens, aka NFTs.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX

    Kinder Morgan, The Williams Companies and MPLX have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • How Much Retirement Income Can I Make Without Paying Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • Toyota Is Reportedly Changing Its EV Strategy. Tesla Has a Huge Lead.

    Struggling to gain traction in battery-electric vehicles, Toyota is considering changes for its suppliers.

  • Amgen Agrees to Acquire Horizon Therapeutics for $27.8 Billion

    The U.S. biotech company’s deal for the drugmaker, which develops medicines to treat autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, is the year’s largest healthcare merger.

  • Is the Carvana online car buying model dead?

    The headlines for online-car buying platform Carvana (CVNA) haven’t been good recently. And whether the company will remain a public entity is now in doubt. In fact my colleague Rick Newman wrote a column dubbing it Yahoo Finance’s “Worst Company of the Year.” Despite a stock down XX% this year, concerns over its debt load, and weather management has the know-how to right the business, it seems one thing may actually stick around - the trend of buying used cars online.

  • Here Are the 5 Big Moves Warren Buffett Made in 2022

    While there is much more to Warren Buffett's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) than mere stock-picking, Berkshire's public equity portfolio does get a lot of attention. After displaying lots of patience over the past few years, Buffett made five relatively big stock buys in 2022 as markets fell. Here are Buffett's picks and why he may have picked these names specifically.

  • Just 1 in 3 Americans understands this crucial component of planning smartly for retirement — and that lack of knowledge could prove very costly

    5 charts that show the state of retirement planning in America. Plus, advice from financial advisers on how to plan better and save more for retirement

  • How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30?

    Saving for a financially secure retirement is a long-term project with a sometimes indistinct final objective, especially when people are just starting in their careers. Retirement is far in the future at that point and key concerns such as career … Continue reading → The post How Much Should I Have in My 401(k) at 30? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 11 Mistakes to Avoid with Your Roth IRA

    Don’t lose out on the tax-free benefits of a Roth IRA by contributing too much or too little, withdrawing money too soon, or making another mistake.

  • Post-pandemic, consumers want things to return to normal. Employees? Not so much

    More than two and a half years later in a world yearning for normalcy, many workers are fed up and don't want to go back to the way things were

  • How Much Can You Contribute to Your IRA in 2022 and 2023?

    IRAs have certain tax advantages that allow you to bolster your nest egg, but there are annual limits on how much you can contribute.

  • Among the Best-Managed Companies of 2022, Some Warning Signs

    These companies score well overall in the WSJ Management Top 250. But there are red flags in at least one area.

  • 3 Incredible Tech Stocks Down More Than 50% to Buy Before the Next Bull Market

    Three such companies with stocks that have fallen by at least 50% are The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD), Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU), and Sea (NYSE: SE). Here's why three Fool.com contributors think they are buys before the next bull market starts. Nicholas Rossolillo (The Trade Desk): The digital ad industry is in disarray at the end of 2022, but The Trade Desk is doing just fine.

  • Uber sues NYC Taxi & Limo Commission to block rate increase for drivers

    Uber is suing the New York City Taxi & Limousine Commission (TLC), which last month approved a fare hike for ride-hail apps and taxi drivers amid a post-pandemic driver shortage, rising operational costs and higher inflation. On November 15, the TLC voted to increase the per-minute rates of ride-hail drivers by 7.42% and per-mile rates by 23.93%, a move by the commission that is meant to attract more drivers to the roads to serve increasing passenger demand. In its petition, Uber called the increases "dramatic, unprecedented and unsupported hikes," noting that earlier fare increases have ranged from 1.46% to 5.34% and "accurately reflected the impact of inflation."

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Activision Blizzard Stock?

    Back in January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) agreed to buy Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) for $68.7 billion (or $95 per share). Activision Blizzard's investors approved the deal three months later, while Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway acquired nearly 10% of the video game maker as an arbitrage play. For a while, it seemed like a good idea to follow Buffett's lead, since Activision's shares consistently remained below $95.

  • U.S. oil benchmark slides toward $70 a barrel

    Oil futures tick lower Monday, despite a continued shutdown of a major North American pipeline, as worries remain over the demand outlook for crude.

  • The 250 Best-Managed Companies of 2022

    How does your company rank in the latest analysis of well-run companies for customers, employees and investors?