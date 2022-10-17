U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,677.95
    +94.88 (+2.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,185.82
    +550.99 (+1.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,675.80
    +354.41 (+3.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,735.75
    +53.35 (+3.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.56
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.70
    +5.80 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    18.56
    +0.49 (+2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9844
    +0.0121 (+1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    +0.0050 (+0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0181 (+1.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.0360
    +0.3160 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,532.61
    +236.88 (+1.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.85
    +8.39 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.24
    +61.45 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,775.79
    -314.97 (-1.16%)
     
Watch live:

Special programming (9-5:20 ET): Check out Yahoo Finance's All Markets Summit!

Palantir Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Webcast

·1 min read

DENVER, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) announced today that results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 will be released on Monday, November 7, 2022, prior to the open of U.S. markets. Palantir will host a webcast to discuss its results at 6:00 AM MT / 8:00 AM ET.

Palantir logo (PRNewsfoto/Palantir Technologies)
Palantir logo (PRNewsfoto/Palantir Technologies)

A live webcast and replay will be available at investors.palantir.com, and participants can pre-register here. In addition, shareholders can submit and vote on questions by visiting https://app.saytechnologies.com/palantir-2022-q3.

About Palantir Technologies Inc.
Foundational software of tomorrow. Delivered today. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com.

Investor Relations
investors@palantir.com

Media
media@palantir.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palantir-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-webcast-301651122.html

SOURCE PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Recommended Stories

  • Why CrowdStrike, Palantir, and Roku Stocks Popped on Monday

    A broad cross-section of stocks charged sharply higher on Monday, as Wall Street focused on the actions taken by a foreign government to settle jittery financial markets. Shares of cybersecurity powerhouse CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose as much as 5.5%, artificial intelligence and business analytics specialist Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) jumped as much as 6.9%, and streaming pioneer Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) surged as much as 8.6%. There have been a number of dramatic developments in the U.K. over the past several days, which have had a ripple effect, buoying U.S. stocks in the process when the markets opened on Monday morning.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Pinduoduo looks healthy, but most Chinese stocks are struggling in the bear market. BYD, Nio and Li Auto reported September sales.

  • Why Cloudflare Stock Was on Fire Monday

    Shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) were sharply higher on Monday, surging as much as 15.7%. Wells Fargo analyst Andrew Nowinski upgraded Cloudflare to overweight (buy) from equal weight (hold), while simultaneously boosting his price target to $65, up from its previous level of $62. The analyst noted that the stock had declined significantly so far this year, dragged down by the broader market slump, and he believes the sell-off is overdone.

  • Why Roblox Stock Skyrocketed Today

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) soared on Monday after the popular video game development company reported encouraging growth metrics for September. As of 1:35 p.m. ET, Roblox's stock price was up more than 22%. Roblox's daily active users (DAUs) jumped 23% year over year to 57.8 million.

  • Why MercadoLibre, Etsy, and Wayfair Stocks All Popped Today

    Growth stocks including MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY), and Wayfair (NYSE: W) were flying higher Monday morning as investors reacted to new fiscal policy announcements out of the U.K. and a strong earnings report from Bank of America. Investors were also looking forward to third-quarter earnings reports, which ramp up this week.

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Was Up Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) are rising today, up by 4.9% as of 11:41 a.m. ET. The gains came despite a report from The Wall Street Journal that claimed Meta is falling short of internal company projections for user growth in its metaverse platform, Horizon Worlds. Meta's share price does look a bit oversold after falling 60% year to date.

  • Mullen Automotive, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MULN) market cap dropped US$37m last week; Individual investors bore the brunt

    Every investor in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And...

  • Cathie Wood Doubles Down on These 2 Innovation Stocks

    Not many hedge managers have ignited as much controversy as Cathie Wood. The founder of Ark Invest has built her brand on running against the crowd. From her early embrace of tech stocks to her outspoken political conservatism, Cathie Wood has always been something of a lightning rod. Wood is staking her reputation and fortune on a belief that new technologies, and especially the way that new technologies will interact with each other, are going to completely transform our world. In her view, se

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Is AMD a Buy?

    Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ: AMD) year went from bad to worse after the company released preliminary results for the third quarter of 2022 on Oct. 6. AMD investors pressed the panic button hard after the company revealed that its quarterly revenue would land at an estimated $5.6 billion at the midpoint of its updated guidance range. The company originally expected $6.7 billion in Q3 revenue, but a weak PC (personal computer) market has knocked the wind out of AMD's sails.

  • 3 Red Flags for Carnival Stock

    Down 67% year to date, Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) has probably landed on some value investors' radar. Like most cruise companies, Carnival was hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) no-sail order scuttled its operations for much of 2020. As of the third quarter, Carnival reports $28.5 billion in long-term debt -- up from just $9.7 billion at the end of 2019.

  • Institutional owners may consider drastic measures as QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM) recent US$12b drop adds to long-term losses

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ), it is important to understand the...

  • Schwab (SCHW) Up as Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Jump

    Higher interest rates, no fee waivers and robust brokerage account numbers support Schwab's (SCHW) Q3 earnings.

  • Is it Worthy to Invest Your Hard Earned Money in Verizon Communications (VZ)?

    Mawer Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. In its third-quarter letter, the fund mentioned that the valuation correction experienced in 2022 has its benefits in that gravity is being restored to the system and that the probability of a global […]

  • BofA warns that hot inflation might run rampant for another 10 years — here’s the 1 shockproof sector that could preserve your wealth under that worst-case scenario

    Think price levels will be back to normal soon? Think again.

  • Why Shares of Bank of America Are Gaining Today

    Shares of Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) were trading roughly 6% higher at 10:23 a.m. ET today after the bank reported earnings results for the third quarter of the year. Bank of America reported diluted earnings per share of $0.81 on total revenue of $24.5 billion, both numbers that beat analyst estimates for the quarter. Thanks to the higher-interest-rate environment, which is increasing the yields on many bank loans and bond holdings, NII for the quarter came in at $13.8 billion, $1.4 billion higher than the previous quarter.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and MongoDB Rebounded on Monday

    Shares of enterprise software companies Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), and MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) bounced back strong today, up 9.1%, 7%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Overall, the macroeconomic picture seemed to improve slightly today, as the United Kingdom's new government announced it would be reversing its prior tax cut plan, which caused chaos in the currency and government bond markets. Long-term U.S. bond yields also retreated slightly, perhaps helping sentiment for high-growth software stocks.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Shot Higher Monday

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq was leading the charge, with electric vehicle (EV) growth stocks like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) rising as much as 6% and 8.7%, respectively. EV start-up Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) was an even bigger gainer. As of 10:50 a.m. ET, Rivian was still higher by 5.9%, Lucid by 6.8%, and Canoo by 18%.

  • These 11 stocks can lead your portfolio’s rebound after the S&P 500 ‘earnings recession’ and a market bottom next year

    Ken Laudan of Buffalo Funds believes Wall Street analysts are wrong about 2023, but that an earnings decline for the S&P 500 will set up a rebound for stocks.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding

    Applied Materials, KLA, Lam Research and ASML Holding are included in this Analyst Blog.