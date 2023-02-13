U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,145.00
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,248.00
    -20.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,529.75
    -10.75 (-0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,945.00
    -2.10 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.33
    -0.81 (-1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.90
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0732
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7170
    -0.0270 (-0.72%)
     

  • Vix

    20.34
    -0.19 (-0.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2142
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1000
    -0.3080 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,734.30
    -3.82 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    494.04
    -4.46 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,947.60
    +65.15 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,629.99
    +202.67 (+0.74%)
     

Palantir Jumps After Projecting First Annual Profit in 2023

Lizette Chapman
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc., the data analysis company co-founded by Peter Thiel, said it was profitable for the first time in the fourth quarter, and expects 2023 to be its first-ever profitable year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The stock surged as much as 23% in extended trading after the results were released.

The company said on Monday it earned 1 cent per share during the fourth quarter using generally accepted accounting principles, exceeding analyst expectations for a 3-cent loss. Profitability was helped along by higher-than-anticipated revenue, fueled by growth in sales to governments, and lower costs related to stock compensation.

“A threshold has been crossed, and this is the start of our next chapter,” Palantir Chief Executive Officer Alex Karp wrote in a letter to shareholders. “We expect to generate a profit for the current fiscal year, our first profitable year in the history of our company.”

RBC Capital Markets analyst Rishi Jaluria said Palantir is delivering annual profit two years earlier than expected, but some concerns remain over growth. “The numbers aren’t particularly strong,” he said, adding that Palantir’s commercial business is especially vulnerable given the broader trend toward declining IT budgets. “The thing that surprised people is the profit” for 2023, he said.

Palantir reported $508.6 million in sales in the fourth quarter. Analysts were expecting revenue of $505.1 million, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

For two decades, the Denver-based company has been providing data analysis software to the US government and its allies, famously eschewing doing business with China and other countries considered American rivals. In recent years, it’s also made a concerted effort to push into commercial business, working with companies like Airbus SE, Merck & Co. and Ferrari.

Palantir’s revenue from its commercial clients, a closely watched metric, increased 11% to $215 million, in line with analyst estimates. In a conference call on Monday, Karp said that companies outside the US were a weak spot. “You just have a lack of receptivity to new technology in parts of Europe,” he said.

In his letter to shareholders Karp described the two-year-old commercial sales team as “fledgling,” and said that the surge in companies seeking to use artificial intelligence will help drive growth at Palantir over the long term.

“The increasingly widespread adoption of artificial intelligence in civilian applications will come soon,” he wrote. “In the military context, it has already arrived.”

On the call, Palantir Chief Technology Officer Shyam Sankar said that the company had an eventful 2022. “Our software foiled a plot to overthrow the German government, delivered $200 million in value to Tyson Foods and powered (people) through the energy crisis,” he said.

The company’s sales to governments increased 23% to $293 million during the fourth quarter, with $225 million of that coming from deals with the US.

The company is coming off a difficult 2022, when shares lost almost two-thirds of their value. After recouping some of those declines in 2023, Palantir today has a market capitalization of about $16 billion.

The company’s adjusted operating margin was 22% in the fourth quarter, higher than analyst estimates of 15.75%.

(Updates with executive comments in eighth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Palantir Stock Climbs As Government Sales Drive Earnings Beat

    Palantir reported fourth-quarter results that topped Wall Street targets while its full-year 2023 revenue outlook came in below views.

  • Palantir posts first profitable quarter, stock soars after earnings

    Palantir Technologies Inc. logged its first-ever quarterly profit in the fourth quarter, and the company expects to continue on that trajectory this year.

  • Palantir expects 2023 to be first profitable year, shares soar

    (Reuters) -Palantir Technologies on Monday forecast its first profitable year and said it had slowed hiring, cut stock-based payouts and reduced cloud computing investments in response to lower spending from recession-wary businesses. The forecast, coming on the back of better-than-expected fourth-quarter results, sent the data analytics software maker's shares up 16% after hours and was set to add nearly $3 billion to the company's market capitalization of $15.6 billion. "As we look ahead to 2023, we will continue to exercise spend discipline ... pace hiring while continuing to invest in high priority areas, including in our product offerings, building out our go-to-market strategy and technical roles," said finance chief David Glazer.

  • Markets Close Higher Ahead of Tuesday's CPI Report

    Also, earnings and sales beats for Palantir (PLTR) have helped send shares of the specialty software company +20% in late trading.

  • Dow rises more than 370 points as stocks end sharply higher ahead of inflation-data ‘wrecking ball’

    U.S. stocks ended sharply higher Monday, rallying a day ahead of the latest consumer-price index reading, one of the most market-moving pieces of data of the past year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rose 376.66 points, or 1.1%, to close at 34,245.93. The Nasdaq last week saw a 2.4% fall, ending a string of five straight weekly gains, while the S&P 500 shed 1.1% and the Dow lost 0.2%.

  • Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Nosedives After Filing Bankruptcy Paperwork

    COVID-19 drug and vaccine developer Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRNE) is filing for bankruptcy following a lengthy legal dispute. The biotech submitted its Chapter 11 filing, per an SEC filing, after losing an arbitration battle to billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantPharma LLC in December 2022. The filing comes after a court ruling upheld a decision of the American Arbitration Association to award millions of dollars in damages related to a legal dispute with NantCell and NANTibody. In

  • Beijing to support key firms in building ChatGPT-like AI models

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's capital Beijing will support leading enterprises in building large artificial intelligence (AI) models that can challenge ChatGPT, the city's economy and information technology bureau said on Monday. The city will support key firms to invest in building an open source framework and accelerate the supply of basic data, it said in a statement. The bureau also said that 1,048 core AI companies, or 29% of the country's total, were located in Beijing as of October last year, and that it would look into ways to cultivate talent and conduct research in areas such as ethical governance.

  • Why January’s CPI report could deal a massive blow to the stock market

    The stock market's rally to start 2023 could fizzle if Tuesday's highly-anticipated U.S. inflation report dashes hopes for a quicker retreat in the cost of living in America, according to analysts.

  • T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market

    As markets tumble, folks nearing retirement are scrambling to locate strategies that will help them protect their nest eggs and grow their wealth. But if you're over 50 and currently in the workforce, you may specifically want to consider a … Continue reading → The post T. Rowe Price Says Workers Over 50 Should Do This in a Down Market appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Biden Wants Citizens to Police Oil Wells for Methane. Industry Leaders Are Pushing Back

    (Bloomberg) -- A Biden administration plan to empower private citizens to police oil wells and pipelines for methane leaks is being blasted by industry leaders who say it sets a dangerous precedent. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as China Lev

  • Suspect Is in Custody After U-Haul Hits and Injures Pedestrians in Brooklyn

    (Bloomberg) -- A person driving a U-Haul box truck hit and injured several people in a “violent rampage” in Brooklyn on Monday morning before being taken into custody, the New York Police Department said.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaUS Shoots Down Fourth Object as Chin

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks End Higher, Dow Up Over 350 Points, Ahead of Inflation Data

    Stocks finished higher Monday as investors looked beyond last week's dismal results and turned to Tuesday's consumer inflation report for January. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 376 points, or 1.11%, to 34,245, while the S&P 500 gained 1.14% and the tech-focused Nasdaq advanced 1.48%. Economists will be watching January's consumer price index, which the Bureau of Labor Statistics is scheduled to release on Tuesday.

  • Japan averts recession but Q4 GDP rebound much weaker than expected

    Japan's economy averted recession but rebounded much less than expected in October-December as business investment slumped, a sign of the challenge the central bank faces in phasing out its massive stimulus programme. While private consumption is holding up against headwinds from rising living costs, uncertainties over the global economic outlook will weigh on Japan's delayed recovery from the scars of the COVID-19 pandemic, analysts say. "With other advanced economies heading into recessions, we still expect net trade to drag Japan into a recession as well in the first half, especially since business investment is weakening faster than we had expected," said Darren Tay, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

  • Fastly Stock Jumps on a Double-Upgrade Ahead of Earnings. Analyst Says Shares Can Soar 62%.

    The small-capitalization stock had a rough 2022, falling 77% on worse-than-expected earnings and a conservative financial forecast.

  • ‘Stay Long and Strong’: Billionaire Ken Fisher Snaps Up These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Last year’s bearish trend has turned on a dime into 2023’s bull run, and the question now is, what next? One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire Ken Fisher. With a history of decades-long investing success, Fisher knows a thing or two about market behavior. The Fisher Investments founder famously started his independent money management firm with just $250 in 1979, a company that is now a $197-plus billion going concern, while Fisher’s own net worth stands north of $5 billion.

  • The ongoing energy crisis in the 'best country in the world' may force drivers to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • Cathie Wood's Firm Just Invested Heavily in a Hot January Stock

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has lost 44% during the past year and 75% from its February 2021 peak.

  • Should you start collecting Social Security at 62 or wait? Here are 3 smart reasons to start getting your checks ASAP

    Being patient doesn't always pay off.

  • Why it may be time to sell the pop in tech stocks: BlackRock

    The move in tech stocks looks long in the tooth, BlackRock warns.

  • SolarEdge Stock Drops As Company Trounces Earnings Estimates

    SolarEdge stock dropped as the maker of solar components reported quarterly results that crushed on earnings and beat on revenue.