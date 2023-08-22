Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Palantir Technologies Inc.'s (NYSE:PLTR) future prospects. Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The US$31b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$374m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$48m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is Palantir Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Palantir Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 16 American Software analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of US$127m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 47% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Palantir Technologies' growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, but, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. Palantir Technologies currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. The company currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

