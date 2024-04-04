Director Alexandra Schiff of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) sold 5,000 shares of the company on April 1, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $22.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $113,700.Palantir Technologies Inc is a public American software company that specializes in big data analytics. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Palantir provides software and services to organizations within both the public and private sectors, enabling them to analyze large datasets to make informed decisions.Over the past year, Alexandra Schiff has sold a total of 26,000 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 72 insider sells within the company.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Director Alexandra Schiff Sells 5,000 Shares

The insider transaction history suggests a pattern of insider sales, which may be of interest to current and potential investors.On the valuation front, Palantir Technologies Inc's shares were trading at $22.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $50.229 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 252.22, which is above the industry median of 26.835 and below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Director Alexandra Schiff Sells 5,000 Shares

With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $16.65, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The information provided in this article is based on the latest insider trading data and valuation metrics for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) and is intended to give investors a factual update on insider activity and the company's current market standing.

Story continues

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

