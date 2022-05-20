U.S. markets close in 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,888.84
    -11.95 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,182.25
    -70.88 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,307.03
    -81.46 (-0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.72
    -26.50 (-1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.70
    +0.49 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.68
    -0.22 (-1.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0560
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    -0.0680 (-2.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2490
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8280
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,178.70
    -815.69 (-2.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    647.25
    -26.12 (-3.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,389.98
    +87.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,739.03
    +336.19 (+1.27%)
     

THE PALEO DIET® MARKS 20-YEAR ANNIVERSARY

·5 min read

The Paleo Diet is the most influential diet of the past two decades, accelerating related nutrition movements and the rise of food certification programs.

BOULDER, Colo., May 20, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, after more than a decade of peer-reviewed, university research, Dr. Loren Cordain introduced the world to the benefits of eating a Paleolithic diet with the release of his New York Times best-selling guide to healthy nutrition, The Paleo Diet. By redefining what healthy eating means, Dr. Cordain accelerated numerous related nutrition movements like gluten free, grain free, low-carb, anti-inflammatory, auto-immune diets, and even helped spark movements like the Paleo Ketogenic diet. The Paleo Diet® has inspired millions of people to closely examine where their food comes from, what it contains, and to be aware of the direct impact that food choices have on health. The Paleo Diet itself became a foundational part of healthy eating that is now supported by thousands of peer-reviewed research papers.

The Paleo Diet marks its 20-year anniversary as the most influential diet of the past two decades.

Dr. Cordain's team at The Paleo Diet, including his first and last graduate students, Dr. Mark J. Smith and Trevor Connor, M.S., is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of The Paleo Diet by reinventing the company that founded the most influential nutrition movement in America. The Paleo Diet Team has been busy in 2022 with a new brand identity, the introduction of two new food certification programs, a strategic brand licensing program, and many new downloadable guides including How to Go Paleo, the Official Paleo Grocery List, and the 7-Day Paleo Meal Plan. The company plans a reintroduction of The Paleo Diet to consumers in late 2022.

"After creating The Paleo Diet on the foundation of his research, Dr. Cordain has entrusted us to promote his science and to help people more easily practice eating for better health," said The Paleo Diet CEO Trevor Connor. "We are happy to celebrate our first 20 years, and we are thrilled to share the benefits of living a healthy Paleo lifestyle with more people in the coming years."

The Paleo Diet is a flexible way of eating that mimics the human evolutionary diet. This science-based diet includes foods that humans ate during our long evolution over millions of years: lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, natural meats, seafood, and some nuts and seeds. The program excludes foods adopted since the rise of agriculture about 12,000 years ago like dairy, grains, and legumes. Peer-reviewed nutrition science shows that many of today's food allergies, food sensitivities, autoimmune conditions, inflammatory responses, and widespread health conditions and diseases can be tied to a diet too heavy in non-Paleo foods because humans have not yet fully adapted to eating them.

The Paleo Diet raised the awareness of millions of consumers suffering from the unhealthy consequences of highly processed, unnatural diets. As shoppers began to examine where food comes from, how it is made, what it contains, and how foods make them feel, this renewed awareness of the connections between food and health primed the public for an explosion of food certifications and package labeling including:

  • the rapid adoption of the USDA Organic program (released in late 2002)

  • new food certifications like Non-GMO Project (founded in 2007)

  • Gluten-free, grain-free, and celiac: Public awareness of celiac disease and gluten-free diets boomed in the years immediately following the publication of The Paleo Diet, growing to over $10 billion in revenue in the U.S. by 2013.

  • Low-carb diets, popularized originally by the Atkins Diet in the 1970s, culminated with the peak of the ketogenic diet in 2019.

All these nutrition movements share some common ancestry with Dr. Cordain's Paleo Diet, which is gluten-free, grain-free, diary-free, legume free, anti-inflammatory, and generally lower in carbs than the typical Western diet.

With Dr. Cordain's retirement in 2019, Trevor Connor became CEO. Connor has assembled a team of experts to make The Paleo Diet even more accessible to anyone seeking help with healthy nutrition, including the introduction of a certification program for Paleo foods and a brand licensing program.

The Paleo Diet recently announced two new third-party verified food certification programs called TRUEPALEO™ and PaleoFLEX™. These new certifications distill decades of nutrition research by Dr. Cordain and his colleagues into two eye-catching certifications that identify foods as healthy, based on Paleolithic nutrition science. These industry-leading food certifications include criteria that carefully regulate GMO/bioengineered foods, organic production practices, environmental sustainability, animal welfare and feeding, and more.

"One of the easiest ways to help people make healthier food choices is to simply show them that the food has been scientifically verified as healthier," said Connor. "Seeing The Paleo Diet food certification on a product label will clearly identify foods that are better for you."

The Paleo Diet is working to make healthy eating easier in other ways, too. Dr. Mark J. Smith has developed new guidelines for how to practice The Paleo Diet based on nearly 30 years of nutrition coaching practice. These new guidelines offer a newcomer-friendly, stepping-stone approach to trying The Paleo Diet for the first time as well as easier-to-follow guides for those committed to The Paleo Diet. The company has also recently released many free, downloadable guides including How to Go Paleo, the Official Paleo Grocery List, and the 7-Day Paleo Meal Plan—all available from thepaleodiet.com.

To become a partner or for more information about The Paleo Diet Food Certification Program and Brand Licensing, please visit thepaleodiet.com/partnerships.

The Paleo Diet® is a registered trademark of The Paleo Diet, LLC.

MEDIA CONTACT
Trevor Connor
Chief Executive Officer
The Paleo Diet | 1320 Pearl St., Ste 310 | Boulder, Colorado USA | (720) 350-4089

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-paleo-diet-marks-20-year-anniversary-301552264.html

SOURCE The Paleo Diet LLC

Recommended Stories

  • Athersys-Partnered Japanese Ischemic Stroke Study Disappoints, Shares Plunge

    Athersys Inc's (NASDAQ: ATHX) partner, Healios K.K. has reported topline results for its Japan ischemic stroke study, TREASURE. The study included patients with moderate to moderate-severe ischemic stroke administered a single dose of MultiStem cells (invimestrocel) or placebo by intravenous infusion within 18-36 hours of the event. The primary endpoint, Excellent Outcome at 90 days, did not reach statistical significance in this population. Overall, consistent improvement in essentially all mea

  • U.S. government places $119 million order for 13 million freeze-dried Monkeypox vaccines

    Option exercised as one case confirmed in Massachusetts and six more are being monitored.

  • Gilead at Forefront of Herculean Effort to Combat COVID-19

    In the winter 2019, Kavita Juneja found herself at the center of a maelstrom. A strange and deadly virus known as SARS-CoV-2 was hurtling across the globe.

  • Coronavirus tally: Daily COVID-19 cases tops 100,000 again and hospitalizations rise, but deaths fall to 10-mo. low

    The daily average for new COVID-19 cases topped the 100,000 mark of the third straight day and hospitalizations keep rising, but deaths fell to a 10-month low. Meanwhile, advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that children aged 5 to 11 receive the COVID-19 booster shot from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE that was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this week. The seven-day average of new cases was 103,537 on Thursday, up 52% from two weeks ago and th

  • ‘The capitulation model for biotech is a Category 5 storm, the same as energy in 2020’ — why contrarians say the sector is a buy

    If you want to know how much investors hate the biotech sector right now, consider this simple statistic: More than 25% of small biotech companies have stock-market capitalizations that are smaller than their how much they have in cash. “The market is saying a quarter of these companies are literally worth nothing,” says Jefferies biotech analyst Michael Yee, who recently published this insight. “This is the worst drawdown we have seen in our careers,” says biotech analyst Charmaine Chan with the Cambiar Opportunity Fund (CAMOX) “No one has seen anything worse unless they have done this for over 20 years.”

  • Foghorn Stock Plunges After a Patient’s Death. Analysts Say It’s Still a Buy.

    The biotech company announced on Thursday that the Food and Drug Administration placed a hold on its leukemia study.

  • Puberty Starts Earlier Than It Used To. No One Knows Why.

    Marcia Herman-Giddens first realized something was changing in young girls in the late 1980s, while she was serving as director for the child abuse team at Duke University Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina. During evaluations of girls who had been abused, Herman-Giddens noticed that many of them had started developing breasts as young as 6 or 7. “That did not seem right,” said Herman-Giddens, who is now an adjunct professor at the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Pub

  • Pfizer, NIH Mulling Study For Longer Paxlovid Course To Combat Reinfections

    The U.S. National Institutes of Health and Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) are discussing testing a longer course of COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid, required to prevent reinfections, White House Chief Medical Officer Anthony Fauci said. "We're going to be planning what studies we're going to be doing relatively soon, within the next few days," to determine whether a longer course is needed, Fauci said during a White House COVID-19 briefing. White house estimates that about 20,000 prescriptions of

  • Monkeypox: Experts explain rare disease after case found in U.S.

    Monkeypox belongs to a family of viruses that includes smallpox. Most people recover from monkeypox within weeks, but the World Health Organization said that the disease is fatal for up to one in 10 people.

  • Monkeypox is on the move across Europe with France and Italy reporting first cases, while U.K. more than doubles its numbers

    Scientists are concerned to see that many of the identified cases had no links to one another.

  • Dr. Fauci Gave This New Warning to All Americans—Including Vaccinated People

    More than two years into the COVID pandemic, it's clear that people are very much over the virus. Most of us are gathering with loved ones and planning vacations, while health officials have stripped back mask mandates and dropped vaccine requirements. But the coronavirus still continues to wreak havoc across the U.S. In just the last week alone, cases in the country have increased by more than 30 percent and hospitalizations by over 17 percent, according to the Centers for Disease Control and P

  • Monkeypox Case Reported in U.S. Emergent BioSolutions Makes a Vaccine.

    Shares of Emergent BioSolutions were rising sharply Thursday. The drugmaker produces a vaccine that can help prevent people from getting monkeypox. The U.S. confirmed a case of monkeypox on Wednesday in a man in Massachusetts who recently traveled to Canada.

  • Baby formula crunch in U.S. forces scramble to boost supplies

    Top infant formula makers, including Reckitt Benckiser, Nestle and Danone SA, are also ramping up supplies to the country. Abbott recalls dozens of types of powdered baby formulas, including Similac, Alimentum and EleCare, made at its Sturgis, Michigan plant after four consumers complained about bacterial infections in infants who had consumed those products; Recalled products had an expiry date of April 1, 2022 or later. China's custom officials warn consumers against buying and consuming certain of Abbott's infant and baby products.

  • Fentanyl Tainted Pills Bought on Social Media Cause Youth Drug Deaths to Soar

    Shortly after Kade Webb, 20, collapsed and died in a bathroom at a Safeway Market in Roseville, California, in December, the police opened his phone and went straight to his social media apps. There, they found exactly what they feared. Webb, a laid-back snowboarder and skateboarder who, with the imminent birth of his first child, had become despondent over his pandemic-dimmed finances, bought Percocet, a prescription opioid, through a dealer on Snapchat. It turned out to be spiked with a lethal

  • Braxia Scientific Receives Health Canada Special Access Program Approval to Provide Psilocybin-Assisted Therapy for Depression in Ontario

    Braxia Scientific Corp. ("Braxia Scientific", or the "Company"), (CSE: BRAX) (OTC: BRAXF) (FWB: 4960), a medical research company with clinics providing and advancing innovative ketamine and other innovative treatments for people living with depression and related mental health disorders. Braxia Scientific is pleased to announce that Health Canada has approved the Company's application to the Special Access Program ("SAP") to provide psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy for a patient with Major Dep

  • Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil gets candid on personal health battle: ‘I was in so much pain’

    Minnesota native Haley Kalil, 29, made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2018 and was named co-winner alongside Camille Kostek. She's also battled serious health issues.

  • Rosie Perez, 57, gets real about aging and Botox: 'Actresses don't want to admit it but they all do it'

    The actress talks misogony and mental health.

  • Halsey Called Out People Who Say They Look "Unhealthy" Via A New TikTok

    "'U look sick' BC I AM! LET ME LIVE!"View Entire Post ›

  • Why These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Soared Thursday

    The stock market has gone through a rocky time lately, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) has taken an especially hard hit. Indeed, a couple of Nasdaq stocks were extremely strong performers. Singapore's Grab Holdings (NASDAQ: GRAB) jumped after reporting favorable earnings results, while drug company Siga Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA) got good news about a candidate treatment.

  • Over 50? These Are the COVID Symptoms Most Likely to Not Go Away

    At this point in the pandemic, there's a good chance you have already had COVID at least once. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 60 percent of all Americans had been infected with the coronavirus by Feb. 2022. But while some just experienced a few days with a sore throat, others have had COVID symptoms that linger for weeks or even months. This persisting problem is known as long COVID and covers a wide range of long-term health conditions, including fatigue, fev