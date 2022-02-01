Paleo Food Market to reach US$ 16.6 Bn by the end of 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Paleo Food Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Paleo Foods market estimated at USD 10.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.6 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the period 2022-2032.



Paleo Foods Market Size Value in 2022 USD 10.3 Bn Paleo Foods Market Forecast Value in 2032 USD 16.6 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022 to 2032) 5.8 % Forecast Period 2022-2032

Global demand for paleo will grow significantly in 2022, building upon the strong leads that the market gained since 2021, according to a recent study by ESOMAR-certified market research firm Future Market Insights. According to the study, broad trends pertaining to natural and organic will rub off on paleo market prospects in the next decade. FMI opines that growth could have been stronger in 2022, however, the pandemic after-effect will be relatively less prominent in this category.

As the proportion of conscientious consumers rises, supermarket shelves are being increasingly stocked with ready-to-eat paleo-derived, prompting manufacturers to develop robust supply and value chains to ensure that end-products reach consumers in a timely and safe manner.

A plethora of options are available with respect to paleo foods- from grass-fed burgers at Carl’s Jr., the anti-GMO pledge of Chipotle to the Paleo hot bar at White Foods. Such isolated examples point to the fact that the market is in store for immense opportunities in the future.

Key Takeaways

Manufacturers are investing in organized retailing to deepen paleo food market penetration across key regions

Growing tilt towards entomophagy to act as a key market growth catalyst through 2030

US witnessing prolific expansion on the back of rising number of start-ups and collaborations between existing food manufacturers

Paleo vegetables and fruits demand growing

By end-use, cereal consumption likely to witness high growth through 2030



“Manufacturers are also drifting towards online sales platforms besides the conventional brick & mortar (B&M) settings in the wake of deepening e-commerce penetration across emerging markets,” infers the FMI analyst.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the global paleo food market, leading to is proliferation in recent months. As restaurants and outdoor food settings remain shut, online food delivery has surged. For example, according to Credit Suisse, 80% American households increased their spending on food at home.

This is way higher than the 2018 share of 47.6%. Likewise, an increase in online grocery and food shopping due to mandatory social distancing protocols is likely to provide substantial impetus to the paleo food market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Scope of the report

Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, GCC, Turkey, Northern Africa, and South Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel End-Use, and Regions Key Companies Profiled • Caveman Foods



• Black Road Food Company



• Black Bear GmbH



• Blue Mountain Organic Distribution



• EPIC



• Paleo Food Prodotti Per La



• The Paleo Foods



• Pacific Food of Oregon



• Paleo Pure



• Steve’s Paleo Goods



• Primal PACS



• Paleo Baking Company



Competitive Landscape

The global paleo foods market is characterized by the presence of numerous regional and global level manufacturers, rendering it is significantly competitive. Strategic collaborations, acquisitions, product launches and innovations are the common strategies employed by the players.

Prominent players within the landscape include Caveman Foods, Black Road Food Company, Black Bear GmbH, Blue Mountain Organic Distribution, EPIC, Paleo Food Prodotti Per La, The Paleo Foods, Pacific Food of Oregon, Paleo Pure and Steve’s Paleo Goods to name a few.

More Insights on FMI’s Paleo Foods Market Report

Future Market Insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global paleo foods market, analysings historical demand from 2015-2019 and forecast statistics for 2020-2030. The study reveals growth projections on the paleo foods market on the basis of product type (meat, fish and seafood, eggs, vegetables, fruits, nuts and spices, fats and oils, salt and spices and others), end-use (cereals, bakery products, snacks and sports nutrition & beverage) across seven prominent regions.

