U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    +6.25 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,041.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,345.25
    +29.25 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,258.00
    +6.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.24
    -0.21 (-0.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1783
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6790
    -0.0670 (-3.84%)
     

  • Vix

    17.33
    -2.07 (-10.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5900
    +0.0070 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,112.05
    +259.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,209.25
    +6.08 (+0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,737.30
    +23.67 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Paleo Resources Announces Transaction With Field Genie, Inc.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paleo Resources, Inc.
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CALGARY, Alberta, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paleo Resources, Inc. (“Paleo” or the “Corporation”) (TSX-V: PRE, OTCQB: PRIEF) announces that it has entered into a Common Stock Purchase and License Agreement with Field Genie, Inc. Field Genie, Inc. is a technology service provider that uses advanced artificial intelligence techniques to deliver solutions using spatial/geo intelligence and computer vision, including real-time detection and recognition of objects and patterns.

Material terms of the agreement are as follows:

(a)

Field Genie, Inc. to provide Paleo (and its subsidiaries as directed by Paleo) technology development services during the 12 month term of the Agreement, with a focus on further development and build out of the digital investment platform of Energy Funders Resources, Paleo’s indirect wholly owned subsidiary.

(b)

Paleo to pay Field Genie, Inc. US$41,667.67 per month for 12 months up to a total of US$500,000, the requirement to make payments being subject to termination by Paleo for non-performance.‎

(c)

Piyush Prakash, CEO and Co-Founder of Field Genie, Inc., shall serve as CTO for Paleo for a period of 180 days, subject to extension upon reaching mutually agreeable terms for a performance-based compensation package.

(d)

By its performance, Paleo to earn and own a paid-up license to the background technology of Field Genie, Inc., Paleo will own the new technology developed at its request, and Paleo will earn and own up to a maximum of 50,000 common shares of Field Genie, Inc., which represents 5% of the issued and outstanding shares of Field Genie, Inc. Paleo will earn and be vested in a proportionate share of the Field Genie, Inc. stock with each installment payment.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Paleo Resources, Inc. is an oil and natural gas and mineral exploration company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, with executive offices in Houston, Texas. The Corporation's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol "PRE" and on the OTCQB as "PRIEF".

For further information please contact:

Roger S. Braugh, Jr.
Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board
Email: rbraugh@paleooil.com

Paleo Resources, Inc.
716 S. Frio St. Suite 201
San Antonio, Texas 78207
Telephone: 254-699-0975

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information regarding the assignment of the loan, the Debt Settlement, and the business of Paleo. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Paleo's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Paleo and on assumptions Paleo believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Paleo’s common shares, TSX Venture Exchange approval of the assignment of the loan and the Debt Settlement, Paleo's current and initial understanding and analysis of its projects ‎and the exploration required for such projects; the ‎costs of exploration and drilling on Paleo's projects; Paleo's general ‎and administrative costs remaining constant; and the ‎market acceptance of Paleo's business strategy‎.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Paleo to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: volatility in market prices for oil and natural gas; constraints on sour gas production; the availability of commodity markets and third party equipment, infrastructure and services; liabilities inherent in oil and natural gas operations; uncertainties associated with estimating oil and natural gas reserves; geological, technical, drilling and processing availability, upsets or problems; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations; competition; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation, affecting Paleo; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals. A description of additional assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Paleo's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Paleo has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Paleo as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Paleo expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.


Recommended Stories

  • ByteDance says it is 'bleeding' due to India bank account freeze, no relief from court

    MUMBAI (Reuters) -An Indian court on Wednesday granted no relief to China's ByteDance, owner of the TikTok video app, in a case where the company challenged the local tax authority's decision to block its Indian bank accounts, dealing a blow to its operations. Indian authorities in mid-March blocked ByteDance's bank accounts for alleged tax evasion, prompting the company to ask a court to quash the directive which it feared would hurt its operations. All bank accounts are frozen.

  • Prince’s Late-Night Dividend Announcement May Help Aramco

    (Bloomberg) -- The Saudi Arabian crown prince’s late-night announcement that Aramco could reduce payouts to the state will potentially alleviate the strain on the oil giant’s balance sheet.The details are still unclear -- the move took investors by surprise and the company said on Thursday it was still committed to paying dividends.But the move could free up some of the $73.5 billion of annual dividend payments Aramco makes to the government, which owns 98% of the company. Payouts to minority shareholders, who get roughly $1.5 billion, will be maintained -- as promised in the terms of a 2019 initial public offering.The world’s largest oil company has seen its debt levels soar in the last year due to the coronavirus-triggered collapse in energy prices and its $69 billion acquisition of chemicals maker Saudi Basic Industries Corp. The Dhahran-based firm had to cut spending and borrow more to pay the dividend for 2020, with free cash flow falling substantially below that level to $49 billion.Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Tuesday that 24 of the kingdom’s biggest companies could decrease their dividends and instead contribute 5 trillion riyals ($1.33 trillion) of domestic capital spending over the next 10 years. Around 60% of that money will come from Aramco and Sabic, the 35-year-old de facto ruler said.He said the extra investment from the firms would boost the economy.“Capex only drives higher long-term growth if it is on productive projects which create value and jobs,” said Hasnain Malik, the head of research at Tellimer in Dubai. “Otherwise, this is simply a case of the government reallocating capital in a centralized, command-economy fashion, further neutering the private sector.”The prince didn’t specify by how much Aramco might cut its government payout, or whether the company could retain some of the money on its balance sheet instead of investing it all.Aramco’s dividends represent about one third of the Saudi government’s total revenue.The firm “remains committed to ensuring free cash flow to support dividend distributions through various market conditions and crude oil price cycles,” it said in a statement to Bloomberg on Thursday.Aramco’s shares rose 2.7% on Tuesday, the most since May, to 36 riyals. Trading volumes were more than four times the average of the past month, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.The new plan comes after the pandemic and oil shock pushed Saudi Arabia into recession and set back the government’s goal of slashing unemployment and diversifying the economy.Aramco said earlier this month that capital spending in 2021 would be $35 billion, down from earlier guidance of as much as $45 billion. The company has a raft of projects on the horizon, including fulfilling a government edict to increase its total oil production capacity to 13 million barrels a day, from 12 million a day.(Updates with company comments in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Bull Market Roulette Wheel Just Keeps Landing on Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- No matter how dim a view is taken on valuations, or the untethered exuberance of its retail devotees, or even its actual age, the bull market in stocks keeps managing to deliver goods to its faithful.Big tech falling? Energy and bank shares pick up the pace. Meme stocks out of vogue? Try software makers that have yet to turn any profits. Discovery Inc. ‘A’ shares got you down? That’s OK. Its ‘B’ class just inexplicably rallied the most in 16 years.For every retrograde price action in 2021 there always seems to be an equal and opposite reaction, keeping the market aloft. This week it was chip stocks such as Applied Materials Inc. and electric-vehicle makers like Tesla Inc., jumping as an overextended reflation trade took a pause. Up a fourth week in five, the S&P 500 Index hit the 4,000 milestone for the first time.Not that the single-stock blowups have been easy to digest -- look at ViacomCBS Inc. losing half its value a week ago in the Archegos Capital debacle. And trying to time peaks remains brutal. Nevertheless, investors are unbowed. They poured $86 billion of fresh money into equity exchange-traded funds in March, smashing records for a second straight month, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.“There is a fear of missing out to a certain extent,” said Wayne Wicker, chief investment officer at Vantagepoint Investment Advisers. “Having that back-and-forth between growth and value is actually a positive where it provides broader opportunities for investors. It keeps people more attracted to focusing on equity markets.”Read more: Market Timers in S&P 500 Pay a High Price for Perfect PrescienceTechnology stocks, laggards in 2021 amid hopes over a return to economic normalcy, sprung up the leaderboard during the holiday-shortened week as France’s renewed pandemic lockdown helped revive the stay-at-home trade. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 climbed almost 3% for the best gain in two months, beating the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Russell 2000, which added 0.2% and 1.5%, respectively, over the span.Also contributing to Nasdaq’s resilience was Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. joining Intel Corp. in announcing robust spending plans and President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal, unveiled Wednesday, which included a major push to accelerate the adoption of battery-powered cars.You can credit massive monetary and fiscal support for the equity buoyancy, though a nagging feeling among doubters is that all the stimulus could lead to a painful retracing.Read more: Block Trade Mess Revives Fierce Debate on ‘Leverage Gone Wrong’Just as violently as they fell during the pandemic crash, stocks have rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 80% since bottoming a year ago. That return already surpasses the total gain achieved in three of the 13 previous full bull runs. In some circles, the speed of the recovery is a sign that the 12-month advance is merely an extension of the bull market that started in 2009.Others view the pandemic recession as the start of a new cycle. In their thinking, despite sky-high valuations, yields perking up, and day traders heading outdoors, a reasonable rebuttal is that bull markets basically never die this soon.In 13 previous bull cycles in the past century or so, none ended at this point of the cycle -- if you consider March 2020 as the cycle’s start. Even the shortest one made it to two years. The average bull market lasted half a decade, with the S&P 500 climbing 10% in the second year.It’s psychology. Confidence builds over months and years. The emotional journey from denial to acceptance to euphoria is long. Momentum builds slowly in the economy, too.“Ultimately the market follows the economy, and the real economy is like an ocean-going vessel,” said Rich Weiss, chief investment officer of multi-asset strategies at American Century Investments. “It takes miles for an ocean-going vessel to actually turn around, and the same is true for the economy.”Granted, with the Covid-19 pandemic driving monetary policy and the economy into uncharted territory, nothing in the past may be a precedent for now. Still, regardless of the length of a cycle, investors would be better off holding onto stocks, a Bank of America study led by strategists under Savita Subramanian suggested. Her team compared the S&P 500’s performance in the 12 months before and after a market peak, and found that more than two-thirds of the time, the gains leading up to the terminal high were enough to offset subsequent losses.“Just because we’ve never had a one-year-long bull market doesn’t mean we can’t have one,” said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “But I put more faith in the fundamentals, and right now the fundamentals show that equities are going to continue to go higher.”Analysts are ratcheting up their first-quarter earnings estimates at the fastest rate since at least 2004. For the full year, S&P 500 earnings are expected to increase 25% to a record $172.90 a share this year, and rise at a double-digit percentage through at least 2023, analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.Those estimates may prove conservative, according to Jonathan Golub, a strategist at Credit Suisse. During the previous two cycles, analysts who had underestimated corporate America’s earnings power at the initial stage of a recovery had to spend the first few years upgrading their estimates, according to the firm’s data.“Now we have Biden rolling out the infrastructure plan so there’s a tremendous amount of policy stimulus there and in the pipeline,” said Ed Campbell, portfolio manager and managing director at QMA. “We’re going to see booming growth this year.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • India’s First Unicorn Plans U.S. IPO at Value of Up to $15 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- InMobi Pte, which provides mobile-advertising services globally, is planning to list in the U.S. by the end of the year, according to a person familiar with the plan, potentially the first among a slew of Indian startups targeting initial public offerings.The tech upstart, India’s first private company to reach unicorn status with venture funding, could kick off the IPO process in a few weeks, when its board is set to meet to consider a listing, said the person, who asked not to be identified talking about a confidential matter. The offering size could be as large as $1 billion, valuing InMobi at $12 billion to $15 billion, the person said.A successful debut could make InMobi the first of India’s unicorns to directly list in a U.S. stock exchange, highlighting the country’s shift beyond information technology and outsourcing services. The sale would be a windfall, at least on paper, for InMobi’s biggest backer SoftBank Group Corp., which owns about 40% of the company.InMobi is about three months from filing an S-1 statement, a registration document submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and plans an IPO roadshow after that, said the person. Among the banks in talks to work on InMobi’s listing are JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc., said the person.An InMobi spokesman declined to comment.The pandemic has been a boon for ad-technology companies including InMobi as it has accelerated a shift to mobile in gaming, video streaming and shopping. Advertisers have been quick to follow and capitalize on the trend.InMobi, which operates in markets including China, the U.S., South Korea, Australia and India, uses algorithms to deliver targeted advertising to users’ phones. The company also helps advertisers create ads and monetize site traffic, providing real-time reports on campaign performance.Harvard Business School alum Naveen Tewari, now 43, co-founded InMobi in 2007 with fellow engineering and business-school peers after a brief stint as a consultant at McKinsey & Co. It became India’s first unicorn in 2011.Dozens of other Indian tech startups have reached $1 billion in valuation since. Of these, several including Walmart Inc.-owned online retailer Flipkart Online Services Pvt and food-delivery startup Zomato Pvt are said to plan listings in India or the U.S.InMobi, based in Bangalore, said as far back as 2017 that it was operationally profitable and in 2019 stated that it was targeting $1 billion in gross revenue that year. It competes with Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a digital-advertising market expected to reach $579 billion in 2021, according to a forecast by ad-agency network Dentsu.In December, Tewari’s other startup Glance Digital Experience Pvt received $145 million from Google and Mithril Capital at a valuation of more than $1 billion, making it his second unicorn. Glance, majority-owned by InMobi, was started less than two years ago.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lagarde Says Market Can Test ECB Resolve as Much as It Wants

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said policy makers won’t shy away from using all their powers should investors try to push bond yields higher.“They can test us as much as they want,” she said in a Bloomberg TV interview on Wednesday. “We have exceptional circumstances to deal with at the moment and we have exceptional tools to use at the moment, and a battery of those. We will use them as and when needed in order to deliver on our mandate and deliver on our pledge to the economy.”The ECB has accelerated its emergency bond-buying program to push back against a rise in borrowing costs that threatens to undermine the euro area’s recovery. Yields have risen as part of a global reflation trade on the back of the U.S. economic rebound, yet the euro zone is bogged down in extended virus restrictions and a slow vaccination rollout.To watch the full 27-minute interview with Bloomberg, click here.Central banks across the bloc bought an average of 20 billion euros ($23.5 billion) worth of debt a week over the past two weeks to keep financing conditions for governments, companies and households favorable. Lagarde declined to say if policy makers have agreed on that specific level of purchases, as Governing Council member Vitas Vasiliauskas signaled in an interview this week.“Given the exceptional situation that we are facing we are using maximum flexibility” with the 1.85 trillion-euro program, Lagarde said. “We will deploy all of it or not, or more and we will certainly adjust as needed.”Inflation CautionThe ECB predicts that the 19-nation economy will grow 4% this year. That’s not enough to recoup last year’s contraction of 6.6%, and the euro zone will likely return to its pre-pandemic size only in mid-2022, a full year behind the U.S.The central bank says any near-term pickup in the region’s inflation will be temporary, with concerns over job losses keeping consumer demand in check over the medium term.Figures published Wednesday showed consumer prices rose 1.3% in March from a year earlier, driven higher by a surge in energy costs. That’s below the ECB’s goal of just-under 2%, and a measure that strips out volatile components such as food and fuels slipped to 0.9%, the lowest in three months.“Many have expressed concern about the consequences of a loose monetary policy,” policy maker Olli Rehn said in a webinar on Wednesday. “Fear of inflation coming to the fore, hyperinflation -- however, there are no signs of this. On the contrary, inflation threatens to remain too slow in the euro area.”The ECB’s pandemic bond program is set to run until the end of March 2022, though Lagarde said it can be extended if necessary, and the central bank will give investors plenty of warning when it’s ready to stop.“It’s not as if it were set in stone,” she said. Once it’s time to wind down, policy makers will give “sufficient early notice to avoid the anxiety, the tantrum, or any of those movements” that have happened in the past.Lagarde also said she hopes the European Union’s 750 billion-euro joint recovery fund will start being deployed as scheduled in the second half of the year.Spending plans are still being assessed by the European Commission, and laws to approve the bond issuance to fund the program still need to passed by all national governments. That has raised concerns that hurdles such as a legal challenge in Germany will delay disbursements.“We have an economic situation overall which in this part of the world, Europe, is really marked by uncertainty,” Lagarde said. “What monetary policy has to do and what the ECB has to do is to provide as much certainty as possible.”(Updates with comment from Rehn in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • S&P 500 Breaks Above 4,000 Milestone as Bull Market Barrels On

    (Bloomberg) -- A revival in technology shares alongside budding optimism about the global recovery pushed the world’s most important stock index past 4,000 for the first time.The S&P 500 rallied as much as 0.7% to a record as investors weighed President Joe Biden’s newly unveiled $2.25 trillion stimulus plan ahead of Friday’s U.S. employment report, which is expected to show the quickest pace of hiring in five months. While it took almost five years for the index to rise from the 2,000 milestone to 3,000 in July 2019, the latest 1,000-point trip took about 21 months.The S&P 500’s recent climb has largely been built on a surge in energy and financial shares as the vaccine rollout picks up speed. That’s pressured Treasury yields higher and boosted inflation expectations, sending cyclical stocks -- those more sensitive to economic swings -- upward. However, a moderation in the bond selloff’s breakneck pace has breathed life back into tech stocks, the benchmark’s biggest sector, which have struggled amid the rise in rates.“The market at 4,000 now is a much broader and better S&P 500 than it was at the peak of February 2020,” said Arthur Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities Corp. “It’s not just being driven by a handful of megacap technology stocks, it’s actually being driven by a broad-based sponsorship across almost all 11 of the S&P sectors. I think that’s a much healthier place to be.”The S&P 500 has climbed 6.5% in 2021, with the energy and financial sectors rocketing 29% and 15% year-to-date, respectively. That’s helped the benchmark outpace the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100’s 1.6% rise this year as the once-relentless stay-at-home stocks fade.However, given how prevalent tech stocks are in the S&P 500, it’s unclear how much the gauge can rally if the sector falls too far behind. Tech stocks make up nearly 27% of the index, whereas financials and energy combined clock in at 14.1%.“People are optimistic about growth, about the reopening of the economy, about going back to normal as a result of the vaccine rollout,” said Omar Aguilar, chief investment officer of passive equity and multi-asset strategies for Charles Schwab Investment Management. “But it’s a tug-of-war between growth and inflation.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest Rupee Bear Sees Asia’s Top FX Hitting One-Year Low

    (Bloomberg) -- The Indian rupee, Asia’s best-performing currency this year, is going to slide right back to levels last seen in the depths of the pandemic meltdown, according to Parul Mittal Sinha at Standard Chartered Plc.The currency will drop toward 76.5 to a dollar -- about 4.4% weaker than current levels -- by the end of the year, said the head of macro trading, India and South Asia financial markets. That is the most bearish forecast seen among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg, and runs counter to expectations for it to stay strong.The rupee is a surprise winner in Asia this year as expectations of an economic recovery, a rare current-account surplus and massive foreign inflows have shielded it from the impact of rising U.S. yields. It has outperformed the Chinese yuan and the tech-reliant currencies of Taiwan dollar and the Korean won, which had all been forecast to keep gaining as the global economy rebounds.“We expect the rupee to weaken in FY22 amid higher commodity prices, normalizing imports, increasing inflation, and continued central bank intervention,” said Sinha, who has spent more than a decade trading currencies and rates in London, Singapore and India.The executive, who joined StanChart from Deutsche Bank India in 2019, sees the rupee losing some of its advantage going ahead. The current account will probably swing to a deficit in the fiscal year starting April, from an estimated surplus of 1.9% of gross domestic product in the current period as imports gain.Higher oil prices will hurt, she said.The currency also looks overvalued at current levels, according to Sinha. Its real effective exchange rate is close to multi-decade highs, she said, adding that market positioning is also long rupee, in contrast to regional peers.The rupee has advanced about 0.5% in March to 73.1125 per dollar. It pared most of the month’s gains due to a 1.2% slide on Tuesday, as state banks rushed to buy dollars ahead of the fiscal-year end. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey is for it to trade around the 72.13 levels by end December.One key factor that drove the rupee’s 2.3% losses in 2020 -- it was the region’s worst performer -- was an almost relentless accumulation of foreign-exchange reserves by the Reserve Bank of India. It bought a net $88 billion of forex in the spot market last year, central bank data showed.Read: India FX Reserves Cross Russia to Become World’s 4th BiggestThe pace will be slower in the next fiscal year, Sinha said. Valuation-adjusted FX asset accumulation has dropped to $4 billion this quarter from $31 billion in the previous three months, she said.The RBI has no internal target on forex reserves, Governor Shaktikanta Das said last week, while reiterating the central bank’s aim to keep the rupee stable.(Updates the rupee levels in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada’s Recovery Gains Steam, With Growth Tracking Above 5%

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada’s economy continued showing surprising strength at the start of the year despite a second wave of closures that forced many businesses to shut their doors again.Gross domestic product grew 0.7% in January, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. A preliminary estimate for February shows the country kept the momentum going with output expanding 0.5%, the 10th-straight monthly gain in GDP.The numbers highlight how well the nation’s economy handled the latest wave of lockdowns, resilience that’s fueling expectations for a strong rebound in 2021 after the nation suffered its sharpest downturn in the post-World War II era.“This is yet another pleasant upside surprise,” Doug Porter, chief economist at the Bank of Montreal, said in a report to investors.Economists were anticipating a 0.5% gain in January and the better-than-expected numbers for the first two months of the year suggest first-quarter growth will be better than the Bank of Canada forecast. Growth for the quarter is tracking at more than 5% on an annualized basis even if the expansion stalls in March.The central bank, which had originally expected a contraction in the first quarter, has begun signaling it will slow the pace of its purchases of Canadian government bonds. The bank’s first foray into what’s known as quantitative easing has been a key tool policy makers have used to keep market interest rates low since the pandemic hit a year ago.“With the economy doing much better than policy makers expected, it seems likely that the Bank of Canada will cut the pace of its asset purchases,” Stephen Brown, an economist at Capital Economics, said in a report to investors.To be sure, the winter lockdowns are having some impact. Overall, despite the robust start to the year, growth is still expected to slow in the first three months of this year after a 10% annualized gain in the fourth quarter of 2020.In January, wholesalers led gains, with activity for the sector up 3.9% for the month. Manufacturing was another strong sector, posting a 1.9% expansion in January, led by growth in fabricated metal and machinery. The pandemic-exposed sectors like retail and restaurants all posted declines in January amid shut downs, but Statistics Canada said retail rebounded in February.(Updates with details throughout, chart, economist quotes.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Firms Warned to Prepare for a ‘Tidal Wave’ of Distress

    (Bloomberg) -- Mortgage companies could face penalties if they don’t take steps to prevent a deluge of foreclosures that threatens to hit the housing market later this year, a U.S. regulator said Thursday.The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau warning is tied to forbearance relief that’s allowed million of borrowers to delay their mortgage payments due to the pandemic. To avoid what the bureau called “avoidable foreclosures” when the relief lapses, mortgage servicers should start reaching out to affected homeowners now to advise them on ways they can modify their loans.“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” Dave Uejio, the CFPB’s acting director, said in a statement. “Servicers who put struggling families first have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who cause harm to homeowners and families.”In a separate compliance bulletin released Thursday, the CFPB said that companies “that are unable to adequately manage loss mitigation can expect the bureau to take enforcement or supervisory action.”More than 2 million borrowers as of January had either postponed their payments or failed to make them for at least three months, the bureau said. Once government-authorized forbearance plans begin to end in September, hundreds of thousands of people may need assistance getting back on track.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Killing Off Libor Gets Real for Banks on Key Milestone Date

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s efforts to disentangle itself from sterling Libor by year-end just went up a gear.Starting Thursday, firms should stop issuing new loans, bonds and securitizations tied to the discredited benchmark, according to the Bank of England. It’s ramped up the pressure in recent days, warning bankers that continued use is a risk for business and could cost them their bonuses.The process will be closely watched in the U.S. where firms have until year-end at the very latest to cease issuing any new Libor products. Britain’s cutoff will offer a test case about how to force out a rate that still underpins hundreds of trillions of dollars of assets around the world.“U.S. regulators have been relatively hands off compared to the U.K.,” said Blake Gwinn, head of U.S. front-end rates strategy at NatWest Markets Plc. “Someone is going to have to get more forceful. When a regulator says ‘we are going to need the names of individuals responsible and to see plans or else’ that tends to get things moving faster.”In a coordinated move, from Thursday the BOE will begin reducing the amount it lends to banks using Libor-linked collateral in some programs, an effort to make it less appealing.The net is also tightening on the vast derivatives industry. Firms should stop issuing Libor-linked linear instruments, which include interest-rate swaps, unless they need to manage risk, the central bank said. A similar deadline kicks in at the end of June for derivatives such as swaptions, which give the owner the right to buy a swap in the future.Britain has already made progress in retiring the London interbank offered rate, which has been tainted by manipulation scandals and is being phased out globally. The amount of outstanding bonds pegged to its replacement, the Sterling Overnight Index Average, or Sonia, is almost double that linked to the legacy benchmark.Regulators are hoping that number will rise as the ban on new debt kicks in, and are intensifying scrutiny to make sure there’s no slippage before the final year-end deadline.“This is a transformational moment in the sterling loan market where Libor has played an integral part,” said Bobby Butcher, a managing associate at Linklaters LLP in London. “Whilst it probably won’t be the smoothest transition, market preparedness has certainly accelerated over the last two or three months.”Since late 2019, new floating-rate notes and securitizations have been linked almost exclusively to Sonia, according to a BOE-backed industry group. Yet cash products still face challenges. Some firms have piles of old contracts that will struggle to make the change because they are so complicated and require consent from everyone involved.Standardized legal forms to help the lending market transition meanwhile were only published as late as this week.On derivatives, Britain is also far ahead of its peers. In February, trading activity pinned to Sonia stood at 46%, with the remainder pegged to Libor. The U.S. Libor replacement, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, is only at about 5%.The BOE’s move on Libor debt could put a further dent in the benchmark’s hold.“The derivatives market is reactive, it will hedge sterling Libor or Sonia, depending on the market need,” said Patrick Clancy, a partner at law firm Shearman & Sterling. Without new lending, the sterling Libor derivatives market will be limited to hedging historic positions and adjusting that hedging, he said.Similar changes are now coming in the U.S. The Federal Reserve has been intensifying its scrutiny of banks and asking them for specifics on their Libor exposures. Yet until now it has spelled out few direct consequences for firms that are lagging.What Bloomberg Intelligence Says:“The transition to SOFR should accelerate in the second half of 2021 in the U.S. as regulators request no new contracts referencing Libor after 2021. Other products, like a Treasury issued SOFR-linked floating rate note could help accelerate the transition.”-- Angelo Manolatos, U.S. interest rate associateSince Wednesday, dealers should be quoting derivatives using SOFR rather than dollar Libor, according to best practice guidance from the Alternative Reference Rates Committee, the Fed-backed body monitoring the transition. And from the end of June, firms should for the most part cease issuing new Libor-linked derivatives altogether.“That’s fair but a really ambitious target,” said Priya Misra, global head of interest-rate strategy at TD Securities, adding that she hopes SOFR use will pick up in the cash market and have a knock-on effect for derivatives. “It is a much bigger market in the U.S. so there are tons of legacy Libor hedging needs.”(Adds comment from NatWest Markets, Bloomberg Intelligence, from fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS tax refunds to start in May for $10,200 unemployment tax break: Here's what you need to know

    The IRS will start refunding money to people in May who already filed their returns without claiming the new tax break on unemployment benefits.

  • Bitcoin Is Trading Near Record-High Again But Analyst Says We Are Staring At A Meltdown

    Bitcoin’s (BTC) recent gains may be short-lived and “the whole rally in crypto is getting very long in the tooth,” according to Boris Schlossberg, a leading foreign exchange expert. What Happened: “I think we’re very, very close to perhaps an intermediate-term top here. A little bit of a correction is certainly due at this point,” Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said Tuesday on CNBC’s “Trading Nation.” BTC traded 0.54% lower at $59,354.38 over the past 24 hours at press time, but was up 11.2% over the past week, indicating a recovery. It has an all-time high of $61,683, hit last month. See also: How to Buy Bitcoin (BTC) Bitcoin’s Recent Gains: The cryptocurrency’s recent gains came after PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) said it will allow its U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of online merchants around the globe. PayPal’s move came a day after payments giant Visa Inc (NYSE: V) said it would allow payments to be settled directly via cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin’s high degree of volatility will likely mean transactions on platforms such as PayPal’s will be “infinitesimally small” compared to regular currency. However, he feels Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. See Also: Why Is Ethereum Surging, Outperforming Bitcoin Today? CME Group’s Plan: Further, Schlossberg said that derivative exchange CME Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CME) plan to launch Micro Bitcoin futures contracts on its platform in early May could rattle bitcoin’s price even if investors like it or not. The Micro Bitcoin futures will be one-tenth the size of one Bitcoin. Schlossberg noted that Bitcoin topped out the last time CME launched bitcoin futures in late 2017. Matt Maley, chief marketing strategist at Miller Tabak, said in the same “Trading Nation” interview that if Bitcoin moves to the downside below $52,000, its going to be a “big warning flag” and give the cryptocurrency its first lower low of the year. Maley added it Bitcoin breaks above its recent highs of $61,000, it “should see another leg higher.” However, he agreed with Schlossberg that bitcoin is going to see a lot more big declines along its way in a very volatile session. Read Next: 5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaTesla Will Be Employing A Lot More People At Giga Texas Than It Thought It WouldCramer Says Forget Tech And Look To These Sectors In Q2© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Rapper Ice Cube accuses Robinhood of trademark infringement in act of 'transparent retribution'

    Stock trading platform Robinhood has a new legal opponent in rapper Ice Cube. The artist filed a federal lawsuit in California Wednesday accusing the company of damaging his reputation by using his image to promote its products, without his consent.

  • Bitcoin backer MicroStrategy initiated at a buy at BTIG, partly on the back of $95,000 forecast for the crypto by 2022

    BTIG analyst Mark Palmer initiates coverage of Microstrategy Inc. on Thursday with a buy rating and a $850 price target.

  • My parents claimed me on their 2019 taxes and received my third stimulus check, but I don’t qualify based on my 2020 taxes. Will the IRS ask for it back?

    ‘Am I safe to spend the money? Or will the Internal Revenue Service want it back from me when the next tax season rolls around?’

  • Cryptocurrency Wallet Startup imToken Completes $30M Series B Funding Round

    The funding round was led by Qiming Venture Partners, and included Signum Capital, HashKey and IDG Capital.

  • Stimulus checks coming for some Social Security recipients and other federal beneficiaries, IRS says

    When can Social Security recipients expect third stimulus checks? The IRS projects many COVID payments to be sent electronically by April 7.

  • Taxpayers won’t have to file extra paperwork to get this valuable unemployment tax break, IRS confirms

    The Internal Revenue Service has an important message for people who already filed their 2020 taxes before a valuable tax break became law. The exemption only applied to 2020 jobless benefits, but the problem was, around the time President Joe Biden signed the sprawling relief package in early March approximately 66 million households had already filed their 2020 income taxes. As the pandemic battered businesses, a peak of 23 million people were out of work in April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • Credit Suisse Shareholder Says Archegos Is ‘Wake-Up Call’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Herro said Credit Suisse Group AG’s expected losses from the Archegos Capital crisis should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.“Risk controls still are not where they should be,” Herro said in an interview with Bloomberg Television Wednesday. “Hopefully this is a wake-up call to expedite the cultural change that is needed in this company.”The chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s largest shareholders -- said that while the damage can be repaired, Harris would re-examine its investment if changes weren’t forthcoming.“If we believe that the management team we are invested with are not capable of producing value in the future, then we will sell the stock,” Herro said. “At this stage, we are not there with Credit Suisse.”Credit Suisse warned on Monday that it faces big losses tied to Archegos, a U.S. hedge fund that defaulted on margin calls. The figure may run into the billions, according to people with knowledge of the matter, while JPMorgan Chase & Co. analysts said media speculation of a $3 billion to $4 billion loss was “not an unlikely outcome.” The Archegos furore comes at the same time the bank is gauging the financial impact of Greensill Capital’s collapse.Herro also said Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein, who took the helm last year, is the right person for the job. Outgoing chairman Urs Rohner bore the brunt of his criticism as he called for a clearout of “the people who are responsible for accepting a culture that doesn’t balance risk and return.”Rohner “has been on top of this organization for 10 years and presided over this,” Herro said. “I only wish the board would have acted sooner in removing him.”Spying ScandalHarris supported Tidjane Thiam, Gottstein’s predecessor, when he was caught up in a spying scandal in 2019. Despite Herro’s backing, the scandal led to the ouster of Thiam after a power struggle with Rohner, and rattled the usually quiet world of Swiss banking.Credit Suisse may still be suffering from that decision, Herro said.“One of the things that didn’t help was when we had the spygate scandal over a year ago and we lost some good people-- the CEO, the chief operating officer,” Herro said. “That left a bit of a void.”Herro, who welcomed the imminent arrival of new chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio as an opportunity to reset the organization, also said it would be “prudent” of the Swiss lender to pause its share buyback program. In a subsequent Bloomberg Radio interview, he even ruminated on the unlikely possibility of the investment banks of Credit Suisse and cross-town rival UBS Group AG joining forces.“Especially in light of what has happened in the last few weeks, one has to ask oneself whether there is something that can be done to add critical mass to these investment banks by putting them together,” he said.(Updates with details throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • These infrastructure stocks could rise up to 41% in a year on Biden’s massive spending plan, analysts say

    The president on Wednesday will release details of his "Build Back Better" plan, which includes $2 trillion for infrastructure spending across the country.