PALETTE SKILLS ANNOUNCES NEW INTERIM CEO

·2 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Palette Skills, a national nonprofit dedicated to helping organizations access untapped talent and create pathways for unemployed or underemployed workers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rhonda Barnet as its interim CEO.

Palette Skills Inc. (CNW Group/Palette Skills)
Palette Skills Inc. (CNW Group/Palette Skills)

Rhonda Barnet is an experienced executive in the manufacturing sector including as President & COO of AVIT Manufacturing as well as a board member of the Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, Ontario's Electrical Safety Authority (ESA), and Next Generation Manufacturing Canada. Rhonda has played a vital role as a member of the Federal Government's Industry Strategy Council. She brought the voice of manufacturing and the workforce of the future to the final report "Restart, recover and reimagine prosperity for all Canadians." She was the first woman in history to chair the national board of Canada's oldest, largest trade association, Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters, and is also the founder of the CME Women in Manufacturing initiative that strives to elevate women and support people facing barriers to employment in the economy.

Ms. Barnet brings more than 30 years of financial and strategic leadership; including corporate governance, modern industrial policy, environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) as well as breaking barriers to allow for more diversity and inclusion for people in non-traditional roles, modernizing workplace culture, fostering STEM equity, skills transformation, and national trade association leadership experiences to Palette Skills.

"I am delighted to welcome Rhonda as interim CEO to Palette Skills where she will help to guide the organization's ongoing growth and expansion," said Sean Speer, acting chair, Palette Skills. "As Canada recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Palette Skills' work to place people in jobs will be more important than ever.

Ms. Barnet is a graduate of Trent University with a B.Sc. in Mathematics & Computer Science and a Chartered Director. She received a distinguished Alumni Award from Trent University in 2020, the Inspiring Fifty Canada - Women in Technology Award in 2018 and a Business Hall of Fame Inductee in 2017.

Palette Skills

Palette Skills is a national nonprofit funded in part by the Government of Canada. Palette Skills helps organizations access untapped labour markets and create pathways to career growth through demand-driven, industry-led accelerated skilling programs. Job placement is our number one metric.

SOURCE Palette Skills

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/11/c5144.html

