Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) to Present at the Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, will present at the Biocom Global Life Science Partnering Conference in San Diego on Thursday, February 24, 2022. Palisade Bio’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Hallam, Ph.D., is scheduled to present an updated presentation at 11:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Palisade Bio’s presentation can be accessed at on our website at www.palisadebio.com/investors.



“Palisade Bio’s near-term focus is to develop our product candidate, LB1148, our lead asset advancing towards global Phase 3 studies for return to bowel function after GI surgery. I am thrilled to present at the Biocom conference and provide an update on our key milestones and review the significant progress we’ve made as a company,” stated Tom Hallam, CEO of Palisade Bio.

The 12th Annual Global Life Science Partnering Conference is returning in-person to The Lodge at Torrey Pines in February 2022. This conference is an exclusive global partnering forum that brings together senior executives, bankers, venture capitalists, and business development professionals from leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing towards Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements, including, without limitation, statements related to expectations regarding Palisade’s plans for future presentations at investor conferences. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Palisade Bio Investor Relations Contact:

Dawn Hofmeister

ir@palisadebio.com

Palisade Bio Media Relations Contact:

CORE IR

Jules Abraham

julesa@coreir.com

917-885-7378



