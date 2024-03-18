Palisades Goldcorp Insider Ups Holding During Year

Viewing insider transactions for Palisades Goldcorp Ltd.'s (CVE:PALI ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Check out our latest analysis for Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The insider Michael Parker made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$488k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.60 each. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of CA$1.90. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Michael Parker bought a total of 890.42k shares over the year at an average price of CA$1.93. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

TSXV:PALI Insider Trading Volume March 18th 2024

Palisades Goldcorp is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership Of Palisades Goldcorp

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Palisades Goldcorp insiders own 42% of the company, currently worth about CA$38m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

What Might The Insider Transactions At Palisades Goldcorp Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Palisades Goldcorp. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Palisades Goldcorp (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.