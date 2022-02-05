U.S. markets closed

Palisades' MoXi secures $300 million to extend financing to international homebuyers in LatAm

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palisades Group, LLC ("Palisades"), an alternative asset manager in the global residential credit and real estate markets, today announced that its fintech lending platform secured a $300 million capital commitment to provide financing to international homebuyers in Mexico and LatAm.

Alternative Asset Management (PRNewsfoto/The Palisades Group)
Alternative Asset Management (PRNewsfoto/The Palisades Group)

MoXi's mission is to democratize access to international homeownership through technology-driven lending solutions

"In many countries around the globe, especially LatAm, home financing solutions for foreigners are non-existent, exorbitantly expensive and/or unsafe," said Jack Macdowell, Palisades' Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer. "As a result, international homeownership is often reserved for those with the financial capacity to pay cash while excluding conventional creditworthy consumers."

MoXi's mission is to democratize access to international homeownership through technology-driven lending solutions that provide thoughtful consumer education, streamlined credit underwriting and securely originated loans that effectively navigate the complexities of local property laws abroad.

"Through exhaustive research and extensive investment, the MoXi team has developed world-class processes to evaluate foreigner creditworthiness and originate loans secured by Mexican real estate," said Alex Koper, MoXi's Chief Executive Officer. "Our foreign clients appreciate MoXi's transparent financing solutions in Mexico as our team's local knowledge and expertise creates a safer and more secure transaction while simultaneously increasing purchasing power and liquidity," added Koper.

For MoXi, Mexico is the wedge into a global multi-trillion-dollar annual total addressable market. The global market for international migrants and tourists forms the foundation for MoXi to deploy its scalable playbook in transforming the world's access to homeownership without borders.

"We are thrilled to deploy this capital as we fulfill our mission to democratize access to affordable international home financing solutions for the world and its people," said Koper.

About MoXi

MoXi, recently rebranded from Global Mortgage, operating from its LatAm headquarters since 2017, and through its end-to-end technology platform, originates both purchase and refinance mortgage loans to foreigners seeking residential financing across Mexico. Today, Mexico; tomorrow, the World.

For more information, please visit www.globalmortgage.mx.

About Palisades

As an alternative asset manager in the global residential credit markets having managed in excess of $17.4 billion of loans and real estate since 2012, the Firm invests in, and actively manages, residential loans and real estate-related strategies. Palisades currently manages a diverse portfolio of residential loans and real estate with notional balance of approximately $5.0 billion with underlying properties located in the United States, Europe and Latin America.

For more information, please visit www.palisades.us.com.

MoXi
MoXi
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palisades-moxi-secures-300-million-to-extend-financing-to-international-homebuyers-in-latam-301476038.html

SOURCE The Palisades Group

