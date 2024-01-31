Has Palisades secured $1.5B? Despite reports, owner says not yet

Despite a report from Bloomberg News that a major loan is coming to Palisades, perhaps within the next month, plant owners say no official decision has been made.

COVERT TWP. — Despite a report from Bloomberg News that a major loan is coming to Palisades, perhaps within the next month, plant owners say no official decision has been made.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday, Jan. 30, the federal government is “poised to lend” $1.5 billion to owner Holtec for the restart of Palisades Nuclear Plant. The funding could be offered “as soon as next month,” Bloomberg reported.

But the company's senior manager of governmental affairs, Nick Culp, told The Sentinel via an emailed statement Wednesday no official decision has been communicated to Holtec. The company does, however, feel confident.

“We hope for a timely approval of our loan application to bring the plant back to full power operation toward the end of 2025,” the statement reads. “We will not speculate on anticipated timing, but are hopeful to hear a favorable decision in the near future.

“We have been impressed with the (Department of Energy) loan application process, which has entailed rigorous due diligence with department staff and expert third-party advisors. We are very optimistic about the federal loan process and confident in the strength of our application.”

The Bloomberg report cites “people familiar with the matter.” The Department of Energy Loan Program Office, through which Holtec applied for the funds, declined comment to the publication.

Palisades would be the first nuclear reactor in the country to restart after ceasing operations.

“The historic repowering of Palisades has been buoyed by strong support from our federal, state and community partners who recognize its importance to our clean energy future,” Holtec’s statement reads.

Holtec officials remain optimistic about a potential loan to help restart the Palisades Nuclear Power Plant in Covert Township.

Although the federal loan is the biggest hurdle remaining in Holtec’s efforts to restart the plant, several smaller needs must be met.

The company needs the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's approval to reinstate the operating license for Palisades, and to rehire and retrain staff, an effort that's already underway.

“We have a robust restart plan which will include countless projects, plant inspections, equipment upgrades and modifications, acquiring new fuel,” Culp told The Sentinel in December.

Although the loan and regulatory decisions still loom, Holtec has made some progress on its way to restarting, including a power purchase agreement secured with Wolverine Power Cooperative in September and $150 million bookmarked in Michigan's budget to aid the plant's transition.

Palisades ceased operations in 2022 after 50 years of power generation. It was sold to Holtec for the purpose of decommissioning. A plan to restart the plant, with support from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, was announced several months later, but an initial funding application through the Civil Nuclear Credit Program was denied.

The second, ongoing attempt to reopen Palisades launched in early 2023.

