Palitronica Selected to Advance Aerospace Cyber Mission Assurance

Waterloo, Ontario, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Department of National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces (DND/CAF) started a program for innovative solutions for effective Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) for avionics networks and bus technologies used within the aerospace and space industry. Part of this program includes the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS) challenge: Spot the Hack: Intrusion detection systems for avionics networks and bus technologies.

We are very excited to announce that Palitronica was awarded a new contract to enhance the existing capabilities targeting critical Line Replacement Units (LRUs) in key platforms. Participation in this program to help solve some of the most challenging national security threats facing Canada and our Allies and shows strong validation and trust by the Canadian government in Palitronica’s technology. JETGUARD is designed to safeguard mission-critical LRUs from their integration through operation until decommissioning. The technology provides holistic cyber mission assurance through cyber-protection capabilities that cover the supply chain, maintenance, pre-flight checks, and operation of air programs.

“JETGUARD uses side-channel information as a defence mechanism to protect systems, which has potential wide-reaching impact on protection mechanisms for any cyber-physical systems. This project has significant technical merit as it is the first application to defence systems and will create technology, insight, and experience accessible to Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and Canadian Armed Force (CAF).” said Sebastian Fischmeister, CEO of Palitronica.

About Palitronica

Palitronica is a Canadian company formed in 2019. Our mission is to protect critical infrastructure and key resources from cyber threats. Energy, communications, transportation, healthcare, and other sectors are under constant attack from adversaries, including nation-states, cybercrime gangs, and malicious insiders. To address this clear and present national security imperative, we pioneered instant, active cyber protection powered by physics.

For more information about Palitronica, visit www.palitronica.com



About IDEaS

Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security is a Canadian Department of National Defence initiative that offers more than just a funding program. IDEaS is about accelerating concepts and propelling solutions forward, building a defence innovation ecosystem.

For more information about IDEaS, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/department-national-defence/programs/defence-ideas.html

