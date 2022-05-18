U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,088.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,613.00
    +32.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,569.50
    +9.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,838.70
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.17
    +1.77 (+1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    -3.90 (-0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    21.67
    -0.06 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9680
    +0.0910 (+3.16%)
     

  • Vix

    26.10
    -1.37 (-4.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3830
    +0.0250 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,590.45
    +602.15 (+2.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    688.96
    +446.28 (+183.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,518.35
    +53.55 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,023.88
    +364.13 (+1.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

Pall Corporation invests in new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to support growing semiconductor demand

·3 min read

  • New facility in Singapore will supply cutting-edge filtration solutions for next generation semiconductor manufacturing nodes

  • More than $100M USD investment will help meet customer demand and add jobs in region

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technology, announced the construction of a new manufacturing facility focused on solutions that will serve advanced nodes for semiconductor manufacturers. Pall is investing more than $100M USD for the first phase of expansion, with subsequent investments over the course of construction. The facility will be located in western Singapore.

Pall Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pall Corporation)
Pall Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pall Corporation)

The new facility will primarily produce lithography and wet-etch filtration, purification and separation solutions that will help meet the high demand for advanced node solutions. The facility will be located on a seven-acre campus that will include more than 18,000 square meters of manufacturing and office space.

"The world is undergoing exponential growth in data generation, processing and storage due to increasing demands from wireless communications, the Internet of Things, automotive technology (autonomy, electrification and connectivity), cloud computing and artificial intelligence/deep learning. This facility will help support the rapid pace of innovation necessary for our customers to meet growing end market demand," said Naresh Narasimhan, President of Pall Corporation.

Construction of the first phase will begin in summer of 2022 and high-volume manufacturing (HVM) capability will be completed between late 2023 and early 2024. Additional capacity will be added in subsequent years as the site undergoes a phased ramp to its full potential. When completed, the site will more than double Pall's current installed capacity for manufacturing microelectronics filtration and purification solutions.

"With the construction of this new facility, we will bring a greater percentage of our manufacturing capacity closer to the manufacturing base of the majority of our customers, which will help reduce supply chain complexity and risk," said Shangaza Dasent, Vice President/General Manager of Pall's Microelectronics business unit.

To support the new site, the company plans to hire more than 300 employees with science, engineering and manufacturing experience.

Mr. Tan Kong Hwee, Executive Vice President of the Singapore Economic Development Board commented: "Pall's new manufacturing facility in Singapore that supplies filtration solutions for advanced semiconductor manufacturing will strengthen Singapore's semiconductor ecosystem and deepen our role in the global supply chain for semiconductors. It is also a testament to the growing business and job opportunities for Singaporeans in this exciting high-tech industry. We are delighted to be working with Pall on their growth plans."

About Pall Corporation

Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety, and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. For more information visit www.pall.com.

Or follow us on social media:
LinkedIn Twitter Facebook

Corporate Media Contact:
Pall Corporation
Amanda Comeau
Director, Corporate Communications
Amanda_comeau@pall.com
(508) 330-0811

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pall-corporation-invests-in-new-state-of-the-art-manufacturing-facility-to-support-growing-semiconductor-demand-301549400.html

SOURCE Pall Corporation

Recommended Stories

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to Proc

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Walmart earnings miss estimates as inflation hits profits

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss first-quarter earnings for Walmart and the possibility that the value retail chain may raise prices.

  • Apple Delays Plan to Have Staff in Office Three Days a Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. delayed a plan to require workers to come back to the office three days a week, citing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, marking the latest setback in its efforts to return to normal.Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boos

  • I pay $2,164 a year in retirement account fees – one month’s worth of contributions – should I leave one of the plans for an IRA instead?

    Should I move my money to a Roth, and pay off my $200,000 mortgage while I’m at it? It’s great that you’re looking at the fees in your retirement account – they can really eat away at your nest egg if not managed properly. Does it ever make sense to choose an outside account, like an IRA or taxable brokerage account, where you have more control in your portfolio, over an employer-sponsored account, like a 401(k)?

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stoc

  • George Soros Has Faith in Two Tesla Rivals But Not in GM

    If it were up to iconic investor and short-seller George Soros to pick the winners of automotive electrification, General Motors would have a lot to worry about. The legacy carmaker is however doing everything to be one of the major players in the very lucrative segment of electric vehicles. GM seems to have a vehicle in each segment to compete with.

  • The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

    High fuel prices caused by dwindling supply and growing demand are a major problem for the economy, but no one can figure out who exactly is to blame

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • JPMorgan Chase shareholders reject options bonus for CEO Jamie Dimon

    Thirty-one percent of shareholders participating in JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s annual meeting supported a $52.6 million options award to CEO Jamie Dimon in his 2021 compensation package, according to a transcript of the event on Tuesday. Dimon drew the bonus on top of his regular pay to bring home total compensation of $84.4 million, roughly double from 2020. The shareholder vote was a formality since Dimon has already received the pay. While compensation packages have been approved by more than 90%

  • The Ukraine war is creating a jobs crisis in Russia

    As companies flee Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, tens of thousands of their Russian employees are feeding a growing jobs crisis in the country.

  • Oil ends lower, pulling back from 7-week high on Venezuelan supply prospects

    Oil futures end lower Tuesday, pulling back from their highest levels since late March as the U.S. moves to ease some sanctions against Venezuela.

  • Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

    With China gradually easing its lockdowns, the EU on the brink of announcing oil sanctions against Russia, and OPEC+ underproducing, bullish sentiment has taken over oil markets

  • Where's the beef? McDonald's, Wendy's hit with 'deceptive ads' lawsuit

    A new federal lawsuit from a McDonald’s and Wendy’s customer claims the two fast food chains are falsely advertising the size of their beef patties and sandwich toppings.

  • Russia jumps to 4th position as oil supplier to India - tanker data

    Russia became the fourth-largest oil supplier to India in April, with volumes set to rise further in coming months as low prices spur demand from the world's No. 3 oil consumer and importer, tanker tracking data showed. Russia's share in India's oil purchases rose to a record 6%, about 277,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from about 66,000 bpd in March, when it was in 10th position, according to the data, which was supplied by trade sources. Indian Oil Corp., the country's top refiner, bought its first-ever Russian Arco oil cargo last month.

  • Europe Gas Prices Halt Decline as Ruble-Payment Dilemma Lingers

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices halted two days of losses, following signals from the European Union that payment for Russian supplies in rubles would constitute a breach of sanctions. Most Read from BloombergOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineElon Musk Says Twitter Must Prove Bot Claims for $44 Billion Deal to ProceedMicrosoft Will Boost Pay and Stock Comp

  • Crypto Mining Is Flocking to the U.S. That’s Not Helping the Stocks.

    The Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance said the U.S. held nearly 39% of the world's Bitcoin mining power in January, up from 35% in August and from 17% in April.

  • Exclusive: Equinor, Exxon agree to expand Brazil oil operations

    Equinor SA and Exxon Mobil Corp have taken the first steps to expand an $8 billion oil development off Brazil's coast, the Norwegian oil producer told Reuters. The firms want to boost future production from the Bacalhau oil field, Equinor's largest project outside of Norway with more than 1 billion barrels of oil, the company said. A second drilling rig and a second floating production platform are being considered for the next phase along with a more than 100-mile-long gas pipeline, three people close to the discussions said.

  • Microsoft, Goldman Sachs up the stakes in the battle for top talent

    Microsoft and Goldman Sachs are the latest corporate titans to up their game in the battle for talent.