Pall Corporation's new Supralon™ Filter Element Advances Equipment Protection and Reduces Energy Costs

2 min read
-Supralon filter element upgrade is designed for hydraulic and lube oil applications

-Performance improvements include lower energy costs and a general reduction in total cost of filtration

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pall Corporation, a leader in filtration, separation and purification technology and a Danaher operating company, launched the new SupralonTM hydraulic and lube oil filter element range, a direct upgrade for Pall's Coralon®, Ultipor® and Red1000 series filters. Supralon filter elements incorporate a new pack construction with filter media utilizing stress-resistant technology (SRT) and showcasing anti-static properties, which ultimately help protect and prolong the life of equipment in hydraulic and lube oil applications.

Pall Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pall Corporation)
Pall Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Pall Corporation)

"Our new Supralon filter elements represent a significant advancement in equipment protection for our customers," said Todd Barrett, President of Pall Fluid Technologies and Asset Protection. "This allows existing users of Pall's extensive oil filter portfolio to benefit from our premium, industry leading Beta ≥2000 performance filter technology with no equipment modification or additional product cost."

"Supralon filter performance improvements enable lower energy costs and reduced filter, oil and system maintenance, providing a general reduction in the total cost of filtration for our customers," said Barrett.

Supralon filters include upgrades that allow for improved fluid cleanliness, enhanced fluid cleanliness sustainability and protection from static charge generation while providing the equivalent or longer service life than the Ultipor and Coralon predecessors. The new filter elements have the same form, fit and function, including fluid and temperature compatibility, as the current Ultipor, Coralon and Red1000 filter elements, which will be removed from Pall's production schedules over the coming months. Supralon filters can also replace alternative filter elements retrofitted into original Pall filter housings to return hydraulic and lubrication systems back to a cleaner and more consistent fluid cleanliness.

For more information visit www.pall.com/supralon.

About Pall Corporation
Pall Corporation is a filtration, separation and purification leader providing solutions to meet the critical fluid management needs of customers across the broad spectrum of industries. Pall works with customers to advance health, safety and environmentally responsible technologies. The Company's engineered products enable process and product innovation and minimize emissions and waste. Pall Corporation serves customers worldwide. Pall Corporation is part of Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. For more information visit www.pall.com.

Or follow us on social media:
LinkedIn Twitter Facebook

Corporate Media Contact:
Pall Corporation
Amanda Comeau
Director, Corporate Communications
(508) 330-0811

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pall-corporations-new-supralon-filter-element-advances-equipment-protection-and-reduces-energy-costs-301458220.html

SOURCE Pall Corporation

