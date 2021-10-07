U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

Palladium Equity Partners Named to Inc.'s 2021 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

·3 min read

Inc.'s annual list recognizes investors with an established track record of success backing entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palladium Equity Partners, LLC, one of the nation's oldest minority-owned private equity firms with approximately $3 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2021 Founder-Friendly Investors List, an annual list that recognizes investors with an established track record of success backing entrepreneurs.

"We are deeply honored to be named to Inc.'s list of Founder-Friendly Investors," said Marcos Rodriguez, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Palladium Equity Partners. "Since our inception 25 years ago, identifying and supporting leaders of innovative founder-owned businesses has been at the core of Palladium's investment strategy. This key element of our strategy has been essential to our firm's success and is something we intend to build upon well into the future."

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. media, said, "Supporting an entrepreneur's vision and driving growth is more than just a financial investment. It's about building relationships and supporting founders beyond that initial year. These private equity firms treat the founders like partners."

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

"Knowing that many of the incredibly talented entrepreneurs we collaborate with shared their experiences about our relationship makes being on this list that much more meaningful. We value the bond and partnership we have had with so many entrepreneurial leaders," added Mr. Rodriguez.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with approximately $3 billion in assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has made 38 platform investments and 142 add-on acquisitions.

Palladium is a signatory of the United Nations supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The PRI is recognized as the leading global network for investors committed to integrating environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into their investment decision making. For more information on Palladium, please visit www.palladiumequity.com.

Media Contacts

Todd Fogarty or Jeffrey Taufield of Kekst CNC
todd.fogarty@kekstcnc.com or jeffrey.taufield@kekstcnc.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palladium-equity-partners-named-to-incs-2021-list-of-founder-friendly-investors-301394784.html

SOURCE Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

