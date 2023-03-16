U.S. markets open in 4 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,892.75
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,826.00
    -46.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,286.00
    +38.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,758.40
    -3.80 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.29
    +0.68 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,925.00
    -6.30 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    22.06
    +0.17 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    +0.0028 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4920
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.47
    +2.74 (+11.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8160
    -0.5340 (-0.40%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,469.04
    -393.83 (-1.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    544.09
    -13.14 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,392.07
    +47.62 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,010.61
    -218.87 (-0.80%)
     

Palladium Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 24 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·8 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Palladium Market is valued at USD 16.5 Billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 24 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 5.5% over the forecast period 2023-2030.

Market Overview

The demand for the Palladium market is anticipated to rise in the anticipated period due to factors including the rising demand for Palladium in catalytic converters in the automobile industry and a growth in the number of marketplace funds (ETF) that invest in Palladium. Additionally, the demand for Palladium is anticipated to be driven by the metal's expanding application in electrical components, particularly in multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), conductivity pastes, and electromagnetic plating.

We forecast that the electrical and electronics category in the Palladium market sales will account for more than 30% of total sales by 2028. Palladium is an electrode material for multiple-layer capacitance values, including Palladium electrodes found in computers, workstations, and cellular telephones. Palladium is widely used in car emissions controls, connection, and device plating for consumer electronics.
Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/palladium-market-2027/request-sample
Market Dynamics

Growing Need for Palladium in Catalytic Converters in the Automotive Industry to Support Market Expansion
Palladium has replaced mercury in some on-road diesel engine autocatalyst components. Palladium is largely a catalyst in the automotive industry, primarily in gasoline-powered on-road cars. One of the major factors propelling the Palladium market is the expanding demand for Palladium in catalytic converters in the automobile industry. Palladium is primarily used in manufacturing jewelry, electronics, and catalytic converters for the automotive sector. It also has uses in chemicals and dentistry.

Stable Rise in Demand for Palladium Jewellery to Accelerate the Market Growth
This increase in the worth of the platinum jewelry market can be attributed to some factors, including the product manufacturers' steadily increasing improvement in product advancements, the growth and intensification of consumer purchasing power, particularly in emerging economies, the rising popularity of e-commerce social media channels there, and the rise in individual disposable income. The increase in demand for Palladium-based jewelry is anticipated to i substantially impact the Palladium market's revenue growth.

Top Players in the Global Palladium Market

  • Aberdeen International (Canada)

  • Alfa Aesar (U.S.)

  • Anglo-American (U.K.)

  • ARM Platinum (South Africa)

  • BASF (Germany)

  • Evonik (Germany)

  • Glencore (Switzerland)

  • Heraeus (Germany)

  • Impala Platinum (South Africa)

  • Johnson Matthey (U.K.)

  • Lonmin (U.K.)

  • Palladium One Mining (U.S.)

  • Platinum Group Metals (South Africa)

  • Sibanye-Stillwater (South Africa)

  • Umicore (U.S.)

  • Vale (Brazil)

For Additional Information on Palladium Market Players and Detail List, Download a Report PDF Brochure@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/palladium-market-2027/request-sample

Top Trends in Global Palladium Market

  • One trend that Vantage Market Research (VMR) anticipated to see in the Palladium industry is rising usage in the aerospace industry. Palladium has several incredible qualities, which account for its widespread use in the aerospace sector in various applications. It is utilized to create various components of aviation engines, along with a few other precious metals, such as Palladium and silver, due to its high melting point (1,555 °C). Palladium is utilized to build aircraft parts that require protection from weather and friction since it is naturally resistant to oxidation. It can be found along with other metals in heat exchangers, gasoline nozzles, and other places because it is strong, stable, and long-lasting.

  • Another trend that VMR projected to continue in the Palladium industry is its increased adoption of Palladium in watchmaking. Palladium has many benefits that watchmakers have found for various watch components, such as balance wheels, strings, and bearings. The material is shiny and keeps its sheen even when gold or Palladium loses some of its lusters. At room temperature, it doesn't react with many strong acids. Additionally scratch-resistant, it keeps its sleek, silvery-white gloss for its life. Palladium is well-liked in the fashion sector because of all these characteristics.

Limited Time Offer | Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount and Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/palladium-market-2027/0

Top Report Findings

  • The Mineral Resource category controls most of the Palladium market's revenue based on Types. The uncommon minerals cooperite and polarite contain Palladium. Palladium is typically only found in the pure form of minerals, and mafic igneous rocks include platinum and Palladium in sulfide form.

  • Based on the Applications, most of the Palladium market's revenue is controlled by the electricals and electronics categories. Palladium is a superb material for luminous open relays used in telecoms due to its nobility, ease of manufacture, and resistance to erosion. Multilayer ceramic (chip) capacitors are also made using it (MLCCs). When a modest amount of a particular capacitor is required, MLCCs are utilized. The energy is kept in electronic devices. They can be found in cell phones, laptops, television equipment, and large electrical circuits.

Electricals and Electronics Category in Palladium Market to Generate a Significant Revenue
For better understanding, based on the application, the Palladium market is divided into Catalyst, Chemical Manufacturing, Electricals & Electronics, Jewelry, and Others.

During the forecast period, the Palladium market is anticipated to experience the highest CAGR for the Electricals & Electronics category. The rise in demand for consumer electronics, where Palladium is commonly used to make multilayer ceramic (chip) capacitors, is fueling the growth of the world's Palladium industry (MLCC). Additionally, the increased demand for modern and improved fuel cells, where Palladium plays a vital role in power supply applications, has increased in response to the rising global demand for electricity.

On the other hand, the Jewelry category is anticipated to grow significantly. Due to the price of gold increase, Palladium is now employed as gold bullion in jewelry. A few dental amalgam alloys in dentistry use Palladium to boost metallic brilliance and reduce corrosion. Demand for Palladium from other industries and sectors, like jewelry, is projected to fuel market expansion.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Palladium Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Asia Pacific Region in Palladium Market to Generate the most of the Global Revenue
The Asia Pacific dominates the market throughout the projection period due to the region's strong prognosis for chemical, medical, and automobile production, particularly in India, China, and ASEAN nations. Due to the development of the country's chemical and transportation sectors, China is predicted to experience a substantial increase in the demand for Palladium catalysts. Additionally, government actions to assist the expansion of the local production index are anticipated to fuel growth.

North America region is projected to be the fastest growing region due to the resurgent auto sector and rising interest in electric automobiles. Due to the region's rebounding economy and the global automotive and petrochemical industry in Brazil and Mexico, Latin America is anticipated to be a reasonable market and experience significant growth.

Global Palladium Market Segmentation

By Types

  • Mineral Source

  • Recycling Source

By Applications

  • Catalyst

  • Chemical Manufacturing

  • Electricals & Electronics

  • Jewelry

  • Other Applications

By Region

  • North America

    • United States

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • South-East Asia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • Rest of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    • GCC Countries

    • South Africa

    • Rest of MEA

Read Full Report@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/palladium-market-2027

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Market Size in 2022

USD 16.5 Billion

Revenue Forecast by 2030

USD 24 Billion

CAGR

5.5% from 2023 to 2030

Base Year

2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Players

Aberdeen International, Alfa Aesar, Anglo-American, ARM Platinum, BASF, Evonik, Glencore, Heraeus, Impala Platinum, Johnson Matthey, Lonmin, Palladium One Mining, Platinum Group Metals, Sibanye-Stillwater, Umicore, Vale

Customization Options

Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

  • What is the current global supply and demand situation for palladium?

  • What are the key drivers of palladium prices?

  • What is the forecast for palladium demand and prices in the near term and long term?

  • Who are the major producers and consumers of palladium?

  • What are the trends in palladium usage across different industries such as automotive, electronics, and jewelry?

  • What are the regulatory and policy developments that could impact the palladium market?

  • What are the technological advancements that could impact the demand for palladium?

  • What are the risks and challenges faced by the palladium industry, such as supply chain disruptions, environmental concerns, or political instability?

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog:


Recommended Stories

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Silicon Valley Bank committed 'one of the most elementary errors in banking,' Larry Summers says

    Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said Silicon Valley Bank made an "elementary" mistake in banking that led to its collapse and takeover by federal regulators.

  • First Republic Bank and SVB Made the Same Flawed Bet. They’re Paying Now.

    Investors and customers fell in love with these two Silicon Valley banks and their CEOs. Then they fled as the crisis hit.

  • Berkshire Buys More Occidental Stock, Now Holds 23% Stake

    Berkshire Hathaway (Ticker BRK.A, BRK.A) bought the shares from Monday through Wednesday at prices ranging from $56 to $61 a share. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) stock fell 5.6% Wednesday to $56.80 because of a drop of more than $3 a barrel in oil prices to under $68 a barrel as measured by West Texas Intermediate. Berkshire now holds a stake in Occidental worth nearly $12 billion after buying about $475 million in recent days.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says Avoid Bank Stocks and Buy Energy Instead. Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    In the wake of multiple bank collapses over the past week, many banking stocks’ valuations have fallen sharply and are trading at deep discounts right now. One investor, however, that definitely won’t be looking for any bargains amongst the carnage is ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary. With the government having stepped in to ensure depositors walk away unscathed from the SVB and Signature Bank debacles, O’Leary anticipates a flurry of tighter regulation around banks, regional or not, and that wil

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Report: 10 Banks Are Most Exposed To Uninsured Deposits

    High levels of uninsured deposits helped do in Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. But it turns out they're not alone.

  • Jack Welch's GE legacy ended last week: R.I.P.

    Jack Welch, the legendary long-time chief executive of General Electric, died on Mar. 1, 2020, almost two decades after he left the company. His corporate legacy died at GE’s recent Investor Day event: Mar. 9, 2023.

  • Credit Suisse shares leap 35% as markets cheer lifeline

    Credit Suisse shares soared by over 35% in premarket trading on Thursday, while the value of its bonds soared after the company secured a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss National Bank to shore up liquidity and investor confidence. JPMorgan analysts said the loan from the SNB would not be enough to soothe investor concerns and "status quo was no longer an option", leaving a takeover for Credit Suisse as the most likely outcome. Credit Suisse shares were indicated at 2.3 Swiss francs ($2.48), up 35% from Wednesday's close.

  • Three U.S. Banks Collapsed in a Week. Here's Why Others Might Follow.

    Global markets fear that other banks will fail after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate and Signature Bank in New York. Here's why.

  • ‘Net worth of median household is basically nothing,’ says Carl Icahn. ‘We have some major problems in our economy.’

    Carl Icahn is worried about the economy in the wake of action taken by the government to mitigate one of the largest bank failures in U.S. history.

  • Crude Oil: Let's Get to the Bottom of Where Prices Are Headed

    Oil is breaking downward from a three-month sideways consolidation pattern. Here's what it means for the commodity and energy stocks.

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -160% and 27.18%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Semiconductor Stocks Climb Yet Inventories Bedevil Chip Industry; A Reality Check May Be Coming

    Investors are profiting in semiconductor stocks this year, but analysts are wary. Here's what you should know about the chip industry right now.

  • Is It Time To Buy XOM Stock As Exxon Mobil Gets Beaten Down By Banking Crisis?

    XOM stock is down 15% from February's all-time high. Did XOM get unduly punished during the bank crisis, giving investors a chance to buy?

  • JPMorgan Says Fed’s Loans Will Provide $2 Trillion of Liquidity

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s emergency loan program may inject as much as $2 trillion of funds into the US banking system and ease the liquidity crunch, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Said to Weigh Options Including a SaleCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Raising StakeRyan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1.35 BillionIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Traders Dash for Cover as Bank Drama

  • Tyson Foods to shut two US chicken plants with nearly 1,700 workers

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -Tyson Foods Inc will close two U.S. chicken plants with almost 1,700 employees on May 12, the company said on Tuesday. The closures show the biggest U.S. meat company by sales is still trying to figure out how to improve its chicken business that has struggled for years. Tyson will shut a plant in Glen Allen, Virginia, with 692 employees and a plant in Van Buren, Arkansas, with 969 employees, according to a statement.

  • JJill Registers Better Than Expected Top & Bottom Line Performance In Q4; Warns On Macro Headwinds

    JJill Inc (NYSE: JILL) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 1.7% year-on-year to $147.65 million, beating the consensus of $143 million. Total company comparable sales increased by 5.3%. Direct to consumer net sales fell 2.5% Y/Y. Gross profit grew 2.6% Y/Y to $95.1 million, and the gross margin expanded 50 basis points to 64.4%. Operating margin was 5.3%, and operating income for the quarter increased 4% to $7.8 million. JJill held $87.1 million in cash and equivalents as of Jan. 28, 20

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: GOOGL Among 39 Names On This Screen

    See who joins GOOGL on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of Berkshire Hathaway's CEO.

  • More banks could go under, warns Larry Fink

    The chief executive of the world’s biggest money manager has warned that more banks could collapse, as Swiss regulators were last night forced to reassure investors that Credit Suisse was not at risk.