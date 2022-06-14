U.S. markets close in 2 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,755.20
    +5.57 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,480.62
    -36.12 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,903.53
    +94.30 (+0.87%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.59
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    120.08
    -0.85 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,814.00
    -17.80 (-0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    20.92
    -0.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0434
    +0.0023 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    +0.0840 (+2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2019
    -0.0116 (-0.96%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8140
    +0.4080 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,658.04
    -824.15 (-3.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.22
    +11.97 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,187.46
    -18.35 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Palladium Market Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report| SpendEdge

·3 min read

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Palladium market will register an incremental spend of about USD 5.74 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 5.78% during the five-year forecast period. A targeted strategic approach to Palladium sourcing can unlock several opportunities for buyers. This report also offers market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

Palladium Market
Palladium Market

Fetch Pandemic-Driven Insights on Palladium Market

Key Highlights Offered in the Report: 

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation on pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Download our sample report to know more about the latest Palladium trends and various pricing models

Insights Into Supplier Selection and Evaluation:

Profile and service capabilities of the service provider, industry specialization of the service providers, reputation of service providers, and assessment of value-added services are some of the most critical parameters that buyers use to shortlist the suppliers in Palladium.

This report evaluates suppliers based on quality and purity test of product samples, production capacity, certifications and accreditations, and geographical presence. In addition, suppliers are also shortlisted based on business needs, technical specifications, operational requirements, security compliance, regulatory mandates, working environment, quality control, sla nuances, acceptance criteria, legal requirements, change management procedures, pricing models, and penalty clauses.

For More Insights on Buyer Strategies and Tactical Negotiation Levers: www.spendedge.com/report/palladium--procurement-market-intelligence-report

Key Drivers and Trends Fueling Market Growth:

The pressure from substitutes and a moderate level of threat from new entrants has resulted in the low bargaining power of suppliers.

Price forecasts are beneficial in purchase planning, especially when supplemented by the constant monitoring of price influencing factors. During the forecast period, the market expects a change of 5%-6%.

  • Identify favorable opportunities in Palladium TCO (total cost of ownership).

  • Expected changes in price forecast and factors driving the current and future price changes.

  • Identify pricing models that offer the most rewarding opportunities.

Some of the Top Palladium Market Suppliers Listed in This Report:

This Palladium procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • PJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel

  • Anglo American Platinum

  • Impala Platinum Holdings

Smart Procurement Starts Here:

SpendEdge's procurement intelligence platform is the go-to tool for companies looking to access latest procurement research insights and supplier data on an easy to use platform:

Signup for our subscription services now for FREE!, to get instant access to over 1000 market-ready procurement intelligence reports without any additional costs or commitment.

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts

SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palladium-market-sourcing-and-procurement-intelligence-report-spendedge-301566257.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Nio shares rally 16% after Chinese EV maker teases new model

    American depositary receipts of Nio Inc. jumped more than 16% Tuesday after the Chinese EV maker teased a "new model" in a countdown on its website. The ADRs are on pace for their largest percent increase since March 16, when they rallied nearly 26%, and poised to snap a three-day losing streak. Nio earlier this month said it delivered 7,024 vehicles in May, including 5,317 premium electric SUVs of different sizes and configurations and 1,707 ET7s, the company's newer electric sedan. It said the

  • Caterpillar Leaves Illinois After Decades to Relocate to Texas

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc., the producer of iconic yellow construction and mining equipment, is moving its headquarters to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, effectively ending its century-long history calling the state of Illinois its home.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma,

  • 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    These four stocks offer a rare combination of sub-$100 prices, market leadership, and the potential of long-term success.

  • This Lesser-Known Refiner Has More Upside in the Pipeline

    PBF Energy is an energy name that is new to me but was just raised to an "overweight" fundamental rating by a major sell-side firm. The New Jersey-based company is a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oils, lubricants, petrochemical feedstocks, and other petroleum products. PBF also has a refinery in my new home state of Delaware so it caught my attention.

  • Caterpillar to Move Headquarters to Texas from Illinois

    The equipment maker is the latest big manufacturer to share plans to leave Illinois in recent weeks, after Boeing said it would shift its global headquarters to Arlington, Va., from Chicago.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks Drop With Bond Yields at Multi-Year Highs: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Here's Why DocuSign Stock Has Collapsed 80%

    DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of them -- its suite of digital tools transformed from a luxury to a necessity for many organizations. As in-person business continues to pick back up, DocuSign is facing an abrupt slowdown in growth and a stock price that has declined 80% from its all-time high. DocuSign is best known for pioneering digital signature technology, but that one-dimensional business model is long in the past thanks to the company's aggressive investment in innovation.

  • Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

    Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available. Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders. The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Oil prices gain as output disruptions in Libya tighten global supplies

    Oil futures rise Tuesday, finding support as supply disruptions in Libya contribute to expectations for tighter global crude supplies.

  • Busiest US Shale Play Keeps Adding Supply Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drillers across the Permian Basin are boosting oil production even as companies warn soaring inflation across the oil patch could stunt growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sen

  • Successful startup founders engage with up-and-comers over dinner to ‘turn Orlando’s potential into reality’

    One report found companies are more likely to scale if they’re connected to more experienced entrepreneurs.

  • Natural Gas Price Forecast – Natural Gas Markets Tumbled Despite Hot Weather

    Natural gas markets tumbled during the trading session on Monday as we continue to see a lot of volatility in this market.

  • Did Biden’s Cancellation of the Alaskan Oil & Gas Leases Increase Gas Prices?

    The Biden administration canceled three oil and gas lease sales scheduled in the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Alaska in early May as gas prices continued to skyrocket. See: National Gas Prices...

  • Germany to Lend Up to $10.4 Billion to Save Ex-Gazprom Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- The German government will lend as much as 10 billion euros ($10.4 billion) to rescue a former arm of Gazprom PJSC that was brought under the control of the country’s energy regulator in April, according to people familiar with the plan.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Min

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Pull Back

    Crude oil markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Monday, as we continue to look for liquidity just below.